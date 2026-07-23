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These 19 Movie Puzzles Look Easy, Until You Try To Solve Them – Test Yourself
A fast car racing with a headless figure on a timeline, labeled Past, Present, and an arrow to the future. Movie Puzzles trivia.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

These 19 Movie Puzzles Look Easy, Until You Try To Solve Them – Test Yourself

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Put your film knowledge to the ultimate test with this visual puzzle challenge. Whether you’re a casual watcher or a true movie buff, you’ll need more than just plain film knowledge to score well on this quiz!

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We’ve created 19 intricate rebuses and visual riddles representing iconic movie titles. Can you spot the clever clues hiding in plain sight to uncover classics like The Silence of the Lambs, Blade Runner, and Toy Story? Each image puzzle requires a mix of pop culture expertise, sharp logic, and creative thinking to solve. Prepare for a nostalgic, brain-teasing journey and see if you have what it takes to score a perfect 19/19!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A close-up of a container of popcorn with 3D movie glasses resting on top, inviting viewers to solve movie puzzles.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That isn't Napoleon

    1
    1point
    reply
    andyfrederick avatar
    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does the leaderboard work? I got a perfect score on my first try, but I'm not on it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ed_rowland_1 avatar
    Dedly
    Dedly
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That isn't Napoleon

    1
    1point
    reply
    andyfrederick avatar
    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does the leaderboard work? I got a perfect score on my first try, but I'm not on it.

    0
    0points
    reply
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