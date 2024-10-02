ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have been dominating the internet for ages. There’s even a name for the phenomenon. Cat content, or “Katzencontent” in German, refers to feline-related photos, videos, and other media. While “lolcat” is a pic of a cat accompanied by a funny caption. A meme. Usually with bad grammar or spelling. Also known as “lolspeak”. Then we have “catvertising”. Using cats or kittens to market products.

Cats continue to provide us with endless entertainment. Both in real and virtual life. And even if you don’t consider yourself a cat person, you might still enjoy what we have lined up for you. Bored Panda came across an “X” account called @Thereisnocat_ It has over 818 thousand followers, all playing a fun game "Find The Cat". Keep scrolling for a cute compilation of cats who could pass for chameleons. And let us know in the comments how many you managed to spot.