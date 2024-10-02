ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have been dominating the internet for ages. There’s even a name for the phenomenon. Cat content, or “Katzencontent” in German, refers to feline-related photos, videos, and other media. While “lolcat” is a pic of a cat accompanied by a funny caption. A meme. Usually with bad grammar or spelling. Also known as “lolspeak”. Then we have “catvertising”. Using cats or kittens to market products.

Cats continue to provide us with endless entertainment. Both in real and virtual life. And even if you don’t consider yourself a cat person, you might still enjoy what we have lined up for you. Bored Panda came across an “X” account called @Thereisnocat_ It has over 818 thousand followers, all playing a fun game "Find The Cat". Keep scrolling for a cute compilation of cats who could pass for chameleons. And let us know in the comments how many you managed to spot.

#1

#2

#3

Lynea Lattanzio is a self-proclaimed “crazy cat lady”. She’s rescued more than 50 thousand cats. And has lived with up to a thousand around her at any given time. Felines dominate her life. Lattanzio bought a 6 acre property in California more than thirty years ago.

She’d just gone through a difficult divorce. And was on a healing journey. "What was I thinking, a single woman with no children living in a big house on 6 acres?" thought Lattanzio at the time.
#4

#5

#6

When Lattanzio’s dad asked her to help replace his two Manx cats after their death, she embarked on a life-changing journey. In her search for the kittens, she ended up visiting an animal shelter. And left with a box of 15 kittens. Lattanzio was hooked. And had rescued and rehomed 96 cats by the end of that year.

She later decided to become a surgical veterinary technician, so she could be in a better position to help her rescued cats. The population continued to grow. And soon, with the help of a donor, Lattanzio was able to buy a neighboring 6 acre property.
#7

#8

#9

kzincat avatar
Kzincat
Kzincat
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s not hide and seek. That’s, “I want in.”

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
As the Cat House site puts it, "By 2004, The Cat House population had grown to over 500 cats and kittens. The Cat House was well known, but donations had not kept pace with expenses. A very generous donor, Doreen Wallet, left much of her estate to The Cat House on the Kings. This money was used to purchase the neighboring six acres and install cat-proof fencing around the entire 12 acre perimeter."
#10

#11

#12

Lattanzio is one of many self-proclaimed “cat ladies”. The Oxford Dictionary added the phrase in 2017. And defines a “cat lady” as “an older woman who lives alone with a large number of cats, to which she is thought to be obsessively devoted”. And while Lattanzio embraces the title, not everyone appreciates being called that.
#13

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too many dark loaf shaped items! I cannot definitely say I found the cat, BP, how many times do we have to request an answer key or hint to these types of posts?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

#15

1964mcdawnmarie avatar
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one has me stumped. Could someone please tell me what part of the photo I should be looking at?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Depending on how it’s used, it can be an insult. “Anyone who is using ‘cat lady’ in a negative way is assuming a woman who loves her cat does not also have a rich, full life that includes friendships, career, and meaningful interests,” said Susan Michals, founder of the cat-centric convention "CatCon".
#16

#17

#18

kzincat avatar
Kzincat
Kzincat
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hello, an important customer is waiting for her pickup.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Research shows that some stereotypes about cat lovers do hold true. The University of Texas at Austin conducted a survey. They found "cat people" were more introverted, open-minded and sensitive than dog lovers. They also tended to be non-conformists, and didn't always like following rules.

#19

#20

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Spoiler* Middle section of shelves just above the refrigerator are two gooey eyes on top of a duffle bag next to a white box. I think it's cat. Though I get strong garage demon vibes from it, too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

One of the researchers, Denise Guastello, explained the findings like this: ​​"It makes sense that a dog person is going to be more lively, because they're going to want to be out there, outside, talking to people, bringing their dog." Guastello said introverted and sensitive people might spend more time at home, so a cat is a suitable pet because it doesn't really need to go outside for a walks.

Guastello added that people could also select their pets based on their own personality. For example, cats are known to be independent animals that keep to themselves, while dogs are known to be more sociable.
#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

#76

#77

#78

#79

#80

#81

#82

#83

#84

#85

#86

#87

#88

#89

#90

#91

#92

#93

#94

#95

#96

#97

#98

#99

#100

#101

