Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Chooses Her Cat’s Health Over Her Sister Who Might Become Homeless, Wonders If She Is A Jerk
32points
Animals, Cats6 hours ago

Woman Chooses Her Cat’s Health Over Her Sister Who Might Become Homeless, Wonders If She Is A Jerk

Justin Sandberg and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Most people would describe their pets as family members, they’ll celebrate their birthdays, include them in family photos, and take care of them when they are sick or injured. But what happens when someone is forced to decide between helping a beloved pet or blood relative?

An internet user shared a dilemma she ended up in after choosing to not help her sister with mortgage payments. Instead, she wanted to keep the money for her sick cat who needed surgery soon. Her decision proved divisive, as her family turned on her, while the internet understood her point of view. Enjoy reading through the lively discussion over family, obligations, and more.

The bond between a person and a long-time pet can be close to that of a family member

Image credits: TWoldcat

A woman shared the dilemma she ran into when her cat needed surgery and her sister couldn’t pay her mortgage at the same time

It turns out, OP’s sister had run into money problems and came by to ask for help

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

OP questioned her decision, as she got a lot of flack for it from family members

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TWoldcat

Commenters wanted some more context, so OP answered their questions

Others sided with OP, declaring her NTA, as the sister did have other ways to find money

OP’s cat made it through surgery without complications and she gave some parting thoughts

Image credits: TWoldcat

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Homepage
Next in Animals
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
panther
panther
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad that Tom is doing better.

0
0points
reply
POST
panther
panther
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad that Tom is doing better.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda