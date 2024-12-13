This Online Group Collects Pics Of “Smiling” Cats Being Adorable, And Here Are 32 Of The Best Ones
As you perhaps know, the Cheshire Cat from the famous book "Alice in Wonderland" had a smile that remained in the air for a while when he disappeared. Perhaps the Cheshire Cat is one of the most famous cats in world culture, but for each of us, the most important kitty is the one that lives with us, rubs against our legs, and brazenly demands food just before dawn.
Cats have lived next to us for for centuries, and we know a lot about them, but they are still able to surprise. For example, how do you understand that your furry pet is actually happy? With dogs, everything is way simpler - just look at their tail. And cats? Cats, for example, can make these squishy faces.
Big Cat Isn't As Impressed As Small Cat!
Found This Kitten In The Parking Garage At Work Friday. This Was Her Hours Later
Cooter In His Dino Sweater Oc
Apparently, there is a whole community on the internet with 62K members as of today, called CatSmiles, whose members do nothing but post photos of their cats when they make these cute and beautiful faces. And, according to netizens, they thereby show that they are absolutely happy. Is it true? Let's check it out now.
The Most Beautiful Thing You Will See Today
It Was Suggested That I Post Luna Here. She’s Always Happy
Our Happy Boy
It turns out that cats have their own analogue of a smile - they simply blink slowly when they look at their owners. And scientists who have studied thousands of cat-human interactions are sure that this is a special reaction of pleasure.
"As someone who has both studied animal behaviour and is a cat owner, it's great to be able to show that cats and humans can communicate in this way," Science Alert quotes psychologist Karen McComb of the University of Sussex in the UK, a cat lady herself.
"It's something that many cat owners had already suspected, so it's exciting to have found evidence for it." By the way, it's interesting that if you respond to your cat with a similar reaction - that is, narrow your eyes and start blinking slowly, then the kitty is quite likely to recognize this sign of friendliness and, most likely, respond in kind.
His First Smile [oc]
This Is Teddy And I'm Obsessed With Him
Cheese Is Always Cheesin
Humanity domesticated cats much later than dogs - in fact, about two and a half times later. So it's not surprising that cats continue to demonstrate specific features of independent behavior while being around us. However, experts are more than sure - if your cat makes that squishy face when you're near, this definitely indicates calmness and trust in you. So, in this selection of ours, you will find as many as a few dozens of happy cats.
Remy Baby Loves To Smile!!!
This Small Potato Wants To Wish You A Happy Day
Our Boy Always Smiles
Big and small, shaggy and short-haired, sloppily tousled and having just immaculately licked their entire fur coat, honored veterans of mouse hunting and still very tiny kittens - all of them in these photos are united by one thing. A strong friendship with their humans, and the concrete confidence that this person will never betray nor offend them.
I Think I Found The Spot
Roger's Polite Cordial Smile
I’m Milo And Smiling Is My Favorite!
The great French writer Victor Hugo once wrote: "God created the cat so that human would have a tiger that can be stroked." I think cats would strongly disagree with Hugo - at least, all my experience of communicating with felines clearly says that they are quite sure it was us who God created to satisfy their important catly needs.
And if one of these needs is to show off their happy little face to the whole world in this selection of ours - then so be it. So let's just enjoy these wonderful images and maybe add your own happy kitty pics in the comments as well!
Moishe After I Signed His Adoption Papers!
My Happy Boy
Meet Zeus, Our Recent Foster Fail
The Smile Of A Kitten Who Now Has A Home, Sleeps Warm And Eats Every 3 Hours
Was Told My Baby Would Be Appreciated Here
[oc] Milk Is Pleased With Himself
Mr. P Says Hello
Kitten Mittens
He Stole The Heated Blanket And Is Just So Pleased With Himself
Bun Bun Turns 18 Today!!
Melting In His Smile
This Picture Was Taken About An Hour After I Brought The Boy Home From The Adoption Center. Look At That Smile
Happy Smol Girl
Visiting My Aunt, Woke Up To This
She Knows She's Pretty
So Small
Was Told This Stinker Belongs Here
Bubba Is All Smiles When Mom Works From Home
Sweetest Girl
Hi! My Name Is Walter And It's My First Day On Reddit
The Heating Pad Effect
Finally A Right Sub For Pictures Of My Cat
Someone Told Me I Should Post My Cat Luna Here
I A7y Sunday With My Best Friend
Sometimes When I Rub Her Face, I Could Swear Buffy Actually Smiles
My Handsome Boy Showing Off His Nose Freckle
Alright, People, You Know The Drill. Cheer Me Up With Your Children’s Cuteness. Thank You In Advance
When a cat lies on its back, it makes itself very vulnerable. It shows that he has confidence and that he feels good. You really take care of him and love him!