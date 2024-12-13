ADVERTISEMENT

As you perhaps know, the Cheshire Cat from the famous book "Alice in Wonderland" had a smile that remained in the air for a while when he disappeared. Perhaps the Cheshire Cat is one of the most famous cats in world culture, but for each of us, the most important kitty is the one that lives with us, rubs against our legs, and brazenly demands food just before dawn.

Cats have lived next to us for for centuries, and we know a lot about them, but they are still able to surprise. For example, how do you understand that your furry pet is actually happy? With dogs, everything is way simpler - just look at their tail. And cats? Cats, for example, can make these squishy faces.

More info: Reddit