ADVERTISEMENT

As you perhaps know, the Cheshire Cat from the famous book "Alice in Wonderland" had a smile that remained in the air for a while when he disappeared. Perhaps the Cheshire Cat is one of the most famous cats in world culture, but for each of us, the most important kitty is the one that lives with us, rubs against our legs, and brazenly demands food just before dawn.

Cats have lived next to us for for centuries, and we know a lot about them, but they are still able to surprise. For example, how do you understand that your furry pet is actually happy? With dogs, everything is way simpler - just look at their tail. And cats? Cats, for example, can make these squishy faces.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Big Cat Isn't As Impressed As Small Cat!

Orange cats on a wooden table, one large, squinting slightly, and a smaller one appearing to smile joyfully at a hand above.

TouchThaFishy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Found This Kitten In The Parking Garage At Work Friday. This Was Her Hours Later

    A gray and white cat caught smiling, eyes closed, displaying pure happiness while lounging on a dark blanket.

    Legal-Quiet-6062 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something tells me her quality of life just drastically improved. ☺️👍

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Cooter In His Dino Sweater Oc

    Cat in green knit sweater, contently smiling, sits atop a wooden table displaying pure happiness.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Apparently, there is a whole community on the internet with 62K members as of today, called CatSmiles, whose members do nothing but post photos of their cats when they make these cute and beautiful faces. And, according to netizens, they thereby show that they are absolutely happy. Is it true? Let's check it out now.
    #4

    The Most Beautiful Thing You Will See Today

    Smiling tabby cat on wooden floor, showing happiness.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cats want to 'discuss' that caption with you ... as soon as they finish fighting each other over the caption.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    It Was Suggested That I Post Luna Here. She’s Always Happy

    Calico cat sitting on a scratching post, appearing to smile.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Luna is extremely pleased with how well trained her domesticated hooman is. Good girl, Luna.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Our Happy Boy

    Cat wearing a tie, sitting on a perch, showcasing pure happiness in a cute pose.

    barista_dee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It turns out that cats have their own analogue of a smile - they simply blink slowly when they look at their owners. And scientists who have studied thousands of cat-human interactions are sure that this is a special reaction of pleasure.

    "As someone who has both studied animal behaviour and is a cat owner, it's great to be able to show that cats and humans can communicate in this way," Science Alert quotes psychologist Karen McComb of the University of Sussex in the UK, a cat lady herself.

    "It's something that many cat owners had already suspected, so it's exciting to have found evidence for it." By the way, it's interesting that if you respond to your cat with a similar reaction - that is, narrow your eyes and start blinking slowly, then the kitty is quite likely to recognize this sign of friendliness and, most likely, respond in kind.
    #7

    His First Smile [oc]

    A kitten on a cushion, appearing to smile, showcasing pure happiness.

    peachybbe1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    This Is Teddy And I'm Obsessed With Him

    Smiling cat wearing a red collar, showing its pure happiness while sitting on a glass table.

    Automatic-Rice-1467 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cheese Is Always Cheesin

    A happy orange cat sitting on a couch, appearing to smile with an open mouth.

    spookymckenna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Humanity domesticated cats much later than dogs - in fact, about two and a half times later. So it's not surprising that cats continue to demonstrate specific features of independent behavior while being around us. However, experts are more than sure - if your cat makes that squishy face when you're near, this definitely indicates calmness and trust in you. So, in this selection of ours, you will find as many as a few dozens of happy cats.
    #10

    Remy Baby Loves To Smile!!!

    Cat smiling with delight, showcasing pure happiness with a charming upward glance and visible teeth.

    spinyfl0wer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    This Small Potato Wants To Wish You A Happy Day

    Fluffy cat sitting on a brown chair, appearing content and happy, with a pillow in the background.

    Alive_Wolverine2253 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Our Boy Always Smiles

    Cute cat smiling joyfully on a soft blanket, capturing pure happiness with big, bright eyes and perky ears.

    Veravox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tristajw_1 avatar
    Trista JW
    Trista JW
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like either a Serval or Savannah Cat; possibly even an Ocecat, he's very pretty.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Big and small, shaggy and short-haired, sloppily tousled and having just immaculately licked their entire fur coat, honored veterans of mouse hunting and still very tiny kittens - all of them in these photos are united by one thing. A strong friendship with their humans, and the concrete confidence that this person will never betray nor offend them.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Think I Found The Spot

    A cat wearing a red harness sits on a couch, smiling contently in a cozy living room.

    Willman3755 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Roger's Polite Cordial Smile

    Tabby cat wearing a colorful bowtie, lounging on a couch, showing pure happiness.

    MaulPillsap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    I’m Milo And Smiling Is My Favorite!

    A black cat displaying a joyful smile, showcasing its pure happiness.

    JellyfishOver4986 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The great French writer Victor Hugo once wrote: "God created the cat so that human would have a tiger that can be stroked." I think cats would strongly disagree with Hugo - at least, all my experience of communicating with felines clearly says that they are quite sure it was us who God created to satisfy their important catly needs.

    And if one of these needs is to show off their happy little face to the whole world in this selection of ours - then so be it. So let's just enjoy these wonderful images and maybe add your own happy kitty pics in the comments as well!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Moishe After I Signed His Adoption Papers!

    A happy cat lounging on a shelf beside a person in a mask, showcasing pure happiness.

    Misslasagna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Smiley Faye :)

    A black cat with sparkling eyes appears to be smiling while lying on a cozy blanket, exhibiting pure happiness.

    CapitalSomewhere8275 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My Happy Boy

    Cat lying on an ornate chair, appearing to smile, capturing its pure happiness.

    -mep- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tristajw_1 avatar
    Trista JW
    Trista JW
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very cute cat! Looks like one of many that was caught in the middle of a sneeze or meow, though.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Meet Zeus, Our Recent Foster Fail

    A smiling ginger cat enjoying a belly rub, showcasing pure happiness.

    xx-kitten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    The Smile Of A Kitten Who Now Has A Home, Sleeps Warm And Eats Every 3 Hours

    Kitten smiling with paws up, enjoying a gentle belly rub, showcasing pure cat happiness.

    micho_hinduu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tristajw_1 avatar
    Trista JW
    Trista JW
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That kitten's sleeping, not smiling. Doesn't mean he's not adorable, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Was Told My Baby Would Be Appreciated Here

    Cat smiling with eyes closed, resting on owner wearing a tie-dye shirt, showing pure happiness.

    SpitBubbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    [oc] Milk Is Pleased With Himself

    Cat lying on a windowsill, appearing to smile in its sleep, basking in the sunlight and showing happiness.

    90jk65 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Mr. P Says Hello

    Fluffy gray cat lounging on a blanket, showing pure happiness with a content expression.

    rubymadnessRN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Kitten Mittens

    Smiling kitten displaying pure happiness while sitting on a red chair.

    jjky665678 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    He Stole The Heated Blanket And Is Just So Pleased With Himself

    Gray cat lounging on a cozy couch, showing its pure happiness.

    _pompom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Bun Bun Turns 18 Today!!

    Fluffy gray cat smiling next to a pot of grass, displaying its pure happiness in the sunlight.

    Bigbassboolin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Melting In His Smile

    Cat smiling and purring while being petted, showing happiness.

    Lisachen1218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    This Picture Was Taken About An Hour After I Brought The Boy Home From The Adoption Center. Look At That Smile

    Orange cat smiling on carpet near book and notepad, showing pure happiness.

    lostantelope00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Happy Smol Girl

    Gray cat smiling in purple harness, held gently, showing pure happiness.

    jNealB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Visiting My Aunt, Woke Up To This

    Smiling orange tabby cat showing pure happiness in a cozy room setting.

    thepartlow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I am your instructor. I will break you and turn you into my slave. You may call me Mistress Fluffy Bottom. First lesson is how and when to use a can opener on a can of tuna. The 'when' is when I say so, which is now! So let's get started!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    She Knows She's Pretty

    Tabby cat gazing out the window, looking content and cozy on a soft blanket, capturing feline happiness.

    Accomplished_Wolf127 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    So Small

    Person photographing a smiling kitten sitting on a couch, capturing its happiness in a cozy room.

    nibbatoilet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Was Told This Stinker Belongs Here

    Content orange cat lying on a patterned blanket, looking blissful and relaxed.

    Probably9Fruits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Bubba Is All Smiles When Mom Works From Home

    Two cats relaxing on a bed, one gray and one black, showcasing their happiness.

    kcardenasx0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Sweetest Girl

    Black cat lying on a blanket, looking content and happy, in a car seat.

    CreepyConsequence_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Hi! My Name Is Walter And It's My First Day On Reddit

    Smiling cat with closed eyes, showing pure happiness in a close-up photo.

    moxie_walter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    The Heating Pad Effect

    Cats looking happy and cozy together in a pet bed on a wooden floor.

    raqwell98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Finally A Right Sub For Pictures Of My Cat

    Smiling cat showing pure happiness with eyes closed, relaxing on a soft surface.

    DwightSchrute666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Someone Told Me I Should Post My Cat Luna Here

    Fluffy cat hiding under big green leaves with a content expression, showing pure happiness.

    DigitalRae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I A7y Sunday With My Best Friend

    Smiling cat showing happiness, with eyes closed, snuggled up and content.

    RichardIraVos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Sometimes When I Rub Her Face, I Could Swear Buffy Actually Smiles

    Sleeping cat with a content smile, being gently petted, radiating pure happiness.

    kylastingrae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    My Handsome Boy Showing Off His Nose Freckle

    Smiling cat looking content and relaxed, showing pure happiness.

    Temporary-Judgment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Alright, People, You Know The Drill. Cheer Me Up With Your Children’s Cuteness. Thank You In Advance

    A cat lying on its back on a carpet, appearing to smile contently, showing pure happiness.

    lovethatEnglishIvy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    france-bourassa avatar
    Frances Pitchoune
    Frances Pitchoune
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When a cat lies on its back, it makes itself very vulnerable. It shows that he has confidence and that he feels good. You really take care of him and love him!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!