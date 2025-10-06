Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

American Tourist Leaves Waiter “Completely Disgusted” After Requesting Olive Garden Dish In Italy
Olive Garden Italian Kitchen sign on stone building exterior under cloudy sky at dusk
Food, Lifestyle

American Tourist Leaves Waiter “Completely Disgusted” After Requesting Olive Garden Dish In Italy

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 14
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

14

ADVERTISEMENT

An American tourist was served a rude awakening after asking for one of his favorite dishes in Italy.

While holidaying in the homeland of pasta and pizza, the Boston father asked for a dish that exists on almost every Italian restaurant menu in the US.

The waiter was left “disgusted” and “horrified” when the diner showed him pictures of the Olive Garden dish on his phone.

Highlights
  • An American tourist landed in Italy expecting to have his favorite Olive Garden dish from the States.
  • “I don’t know what it is,” the waiter replied, looking perplexed by the request.
  • A video of the exchange went viral online, garnering 7 million views.
RELATED:

    An American tourist was served a rude awakening when he asked for his favorite Olive Garden dish in Italy

    Italian flag flying over historic cityscape as American tourist requests Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Italian flag flying over historic cityscape as American tourist requests Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Image credits: Hongbin / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The viral encounter was shared on TikTok by the man’s daughter, Gabby Donahue, 26.

    “My Boston Irish father trying to order a Google image of the Olive Garden chicken parm in Italy,” read the text on the video with more than 7 million views.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Olive Garden is a popular restaurant chain known for its casual dining experience and Italian-American cuisine.

    Fresh pasta hanging to dry in an Italian kitchen with jars of ingredients, linked to American tourist and Olive Garden dish request.

    Fresh pasta hanging to dry in an Italian kitchen with jars of ingredients, linked to American tourist and Olive Garden dish request.

    Image credits: Eilis Garvey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In the video, Gabby’s father Bob was seated at a restaurant table in Italy when he asked the waiter for a chicken parmigiana.

    His request left the waiter puzzled.

    Bob then whipped out his phone and showed the waiter a picture of the Olive Garden dish, composed of breaded chicken served over pasta.

    Gabby Donahue shared a video of the exchange her father had with a waiter during his Italian holiday

    Outdoor Italian restaurant with empty tables and customers dining, related to American tourist request at Olive Garden.

    Outdoor Italian restaurant with empty tables and customers dining, related to American tourist request at Olive Garden.

    Image credits: Efrem Efre / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The sight of the dish left the waiter flabbergasted.

    “I don’t know what it is,” the waiter said, seemingly hiding his bewilderment over the strange dish.

    “On the pasta? No, that’s horrible,” he said before quickly adding, “No, that looks good.”

    Olive Garden sign with olive branch logo at Italian kitchen restaurant, related to American tourist request in Italy.

    Olive Garden sign with olive branch logo at Italian kitchen restaurant, related to American tourist request in Italy.

    Image credits: olivegarden / TikTok (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I tell you what, I’m gonna mail you some. I’ll send it to you,” Bob said, making the staff member laugh.

    The waiter said he would tell more Italians about Olive Garden and then walked away from the table.

    “I tell you what, I’m gonna mail you some,” Bob said when the waiter was perplexed by a photo of Olive Garden’s chicken parmigiana

    American tourist trying to order Olive Garden dish in Italy, leaving waiter looking confused and slightly disgusted outdoors at night.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    American tourist trying to order Olive Garden dish in Italy, leaving waiter looking confused and slightly disgusted outdoors at night.

    Image credits: gabbydonahuee / TikTok

    Netizens found the exchange hilarious, with many praising the “disgusted” waiter for staying calm.

    “The waiter’s eyebrows trying to stay calm,” one said.

    “‘No, that looks good’ while looking completely disgusted was the most Italian reaction ever,” read a second comment.

    American tourist showing waiter a digital image of Olive Garden chicken parm in Italy, causing confusion and disgust.

    American tourist showing waiter a digital image of Olive Garden chicken parm in Italy, causing confusion and disgust.

    Image credits: gabbydonahuee / TikTok

    Young man making a confused face reacting to an American tourist requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Young man making a confused face reacting to an American tourist requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning Olive Garden chicken parm described as horrid, related to American tourist request in Italy.

    Comment mentioning Olive Garden chicken parm described as horrid, related to American tourist request in Italy.

    “You know he was so excited to go to Italy to get Olive Garden cuisine from the motherland,” one said.

    Another wrote, “This is why the world hates us…..among other things.”

    “imagine my surprise when i went to italy and found out my FAVORITE ITALIAN FOOD chicken alfredo isn’t actually italian,” commented another.

    “He looks horrified by the request,” one netizen commented online

    @gabbydonahuee @Olive Garden ‘s biggest fan 😭😭😭😭 #italy#cultureshock#chickenparm#olivegarden♬ original sound – Gabby Donahue

    Gabby said she didn’t predict the encounter to go viral after posting it on her TikTok.

    “When he was told the waiter didn’t know what that was, he pulled up the Olive Garden dish as an example,” the daughter told Newsweek.

    “I expected maybe it would get a good laugh out of some Boston peeps but did not expect it to go so viral,” she added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plate of Italian chicken parmesan with melted cheese and spaghetti topped with marinara sauce representing Olive Garden dish request by American tourist.

    Plate of Italian chicken parmesan with melted cheese and spaghetti topped with marinara sauce representing Olive Garden dish request by American tourist.

    Image credits: Olive Garden (not the actual photo)

    The incident reminded people of how international cuisines have undergone their own transformation in the US over several generations.

    The flavors and recipes of Italian, Chinese, Mexican, and other cuisines have been Americanized to suit the local taste and ingredients available.

    The incident was a reminder of how several cuisines have been Americanized over the years

    Plate of fettuccine alfredo with grilled chicken on a wooden table, related to American tourist in Italy story.

    Plate of fettuccine alfredo with grilled chicken on a wooden table, related to American tourist in Italy story.

    Image credits: Olive Garden (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media questioning why an American tourist would ask for Olive Garden food while dining in Italy.

    Comment on social media questioning why an American tourist would ask for Olive Garden food while dining in Italy.

    Hence, dishes like chicken parmigiana, garlic bread, and fettuccine Alfredo are popularly available in Italian restaurants in the US.

    But an American tourist would have to do some explaining when they ask for fettuccine Alfredo at a restaurant in Florence.

    Cozy Italian restaurant interior with wooden tables and chairs, highlighting American tourist dining experience in Italy.

    Cozy Italian restaurant interior with wooden tables and chairs, highlighting American tourist dining experience in Italy.

    Image credits: Harrison Keely / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

    One would also struggle to find spaghetti and meatballs served together in a restaurant in Italy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Spaghetti and meatballs might feel like one of the most Italian dishes ever. But traditionally, they are not paired together in the European country.

    It is believed that Italian immigrants, who moved to New York City decades back, began pairing their traditional meatballs with affordable American spaghetti and plenty of tomato sauce.

    The dish became a crowd-pleaser, and eventually, spaghetti and meatballs became an Italian-American classic.

    Olive Garden restaurant exterior with sign, highlighting American tourist request for Olive Garden dish in Italy controversy.

    Olive Garden restaurant exterior with sign, highlighting American tourist request for Olive Garden dish in Italy controversy.

    Image credits: Famartin / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The same goes for other cuisines as well.

    Diners in the US may often order the orange chicken from Chinese restaurant menus. But the dish is not Chinese at all.

    Orange chicken was invented by a Taiwanese-born, French-trained chef named Andy Kao while he was working for the iconic Chinese takeout chain Panda Express in the 1980s.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Bro remembered halfway through his disgust that he’s at work,” one netizen commented on Gabby’s viral video

    Comment from user annie about an American tourist stressing a waiter after requesting an Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment from user annie about an American tourist stressing a waiter after requesting an Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment reading Did he say I’m gonna show more Italians with 85,072 likes related to American tourist requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment reading Did he say I’m gonna show more Italians with 85,072 likes related to American tourist requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment on social media showing someone feeling disgusted at work, related to American tourist and Olive Garden dish request in Italy.

    Comment on social media showing someone feeling disgusted at work, related to American tourist and Olive Garden dish request in Italy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Elena expressing disgust at a tourist's Olive Garden dish request while in Italy on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Elena expressing disgust at a tourist's Olive Garden dish request while in Italy on social media.

    Comment on social media post reacting to American tourist request, highlighting waiter’s disgust in Italy Olive Garden dish incident.

    Comment on social media post reacting to American tourist request, highlighting waiter’s disgust in Italy Olive Garden dish incident.

    Comment about American tourist requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy, leaving waiter completely disgusted.

    Comment about American tourist requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy, leaving waiter completely disgusted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Em reacting humorously to an American tourist upsetting waiter after requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment from user Em reacting humorously to an American tourist upsetting waiter after requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment reading On the pasta with a large number of likes, related to American tourist and Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Social media comment reading On the pasta with a large number of likes, related to American tourist and Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    American Tourist Leaves Waiter "Completely Disgusted" After Requesting Olive Garden Dish In Italy

    Comment from a user named Laura expressing strong disapproval related to American tourist and Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a user named Laura expressing strong disapproval related to American tourist and Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment from Italian waitress about American tourists requesting Olive Garden dishes while working in Italy, showing cultural clash.

    Comment from Italian waitress about American tourists requesting Olive Garden dishes while working in Italy, showing cultural clash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment saying only in the states, reflecting reaction to American tourist request for Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Social media comment saying only in the states, reflecting reaction to American tourist request for Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment on social media expressing offense, related to American tourist requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing offense, related to American tourist requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment on social media post mentioning American tourist disappointing waiter by requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment on social media post mentioning American tourist disappointing waiter by requesting Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment on social media with a cartoon profile picture expressing polite disagreement about a food request, related to American tourist Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    Comment on social media with a cartoon profile picture expressing polite disagreement about a food request, related to American tourist Olive Garden dish in Italy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about American tourist asking for Olive Garden breadsticks in Italy, leaving waiter completely disgusted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about American tourist asking for Olive Garden breadsticks in Italy, leaving waiter completely disgusted.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    14
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    14

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angiemay avatar
    Angie May
    Angie May
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just tell the man no and move on why is this even being promoted?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the most incredibly stupid pearl-clutching I have ever come across. Having grown up in an Italian-immigrant neighborhood LONG before Olive Garden existed (at least in my region), chicken Parmesan is NOT an "olive garden" dish, although veal and eggplant were more common and possibly more traditional than chicken.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can just about understand that Americans may be ignorant of what real Italian food is, and is not (although I reserve the right to laugh at them for doing so) but the worst thing about this is the idea that you can just ask for something that's not on the menu. No, that's not how it works over here. And why, anyway, would you want a dish you're familiar with instead of the real Italian food on offer?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boston irsh says it all. You are american, nothing more nothing less. Everyone got ancestry. Don’t mean we belong, or have even been to that specific country.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    angiemay avatar
    Angie May
    Angie May
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just tell the man no and move on why is this even being promoted?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the most incredibly stupid pearl-clutching I have ever come across. Having grown up in an Italian-immigrant neighborhood LONG before Olive Garden existed (at least in my region), chicken Parmesan is NOT an "olive garden" dish, although veal and eggplant were more common and possibly more traditional than chicken.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can just about understand that Americans may be ignorant of what real Italian food is, and is not (although I reserve the right to laugh at them for doing so) but the worst thing about this is the idea that you can just ask for something that's not on the menu. No, that's not how it works over here. And why, anyway, would you want a dish you're familiar with instead of the real Italian food on offer?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boston irsh says it all. You are american, nothing more nothing less. Everyone got ancestry. Don’t mean we belong, or have even been to that specific country.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Food
    Homepage
    Trending
    Food
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Food Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT