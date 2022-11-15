100 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars, And This Tattoo Artist Nailed It (New Pics)
A tattoo can help remind you to be proud of who you are and how far you’ve come—it can be a symbol of your confidence in yourself, your perseverance, and your ability to weather any storm.
Vietnamese tattoo artist Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, aka Ngoc Like Tattoo, helps women feel happy about themselves and their bodies by covering up their scars, burns, and blemishes with body art. Her artful work is about beauty and restoring one’s confidence. We’ve collected some of the artist’s most impressive new works. Which of these designs did you like the most, dear Pandas? Would you ever choose to cover up a scar? What tattoos do you have? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Bored Panda has reached out to Ngoc and will update the article as soon as we hear back from her. Meanwhile, you’ll find Bored Panda’s first article about Ngoc’s tattoos right over here.
These poor women. I hope this gives them some comfort and happiness after such pain.
Tattoo artist Ngoc believes that every woman is beautiful and she doesn’t want anyone to struggle with their scars. The artist gives each and every client the care and attention they deserve.
Her attention to detail and skills are so good that it means that once the design is finished, you can’t even tell there was a scar there.
The Vietnamese artist hopes that her designs can give everyone a new appreciation of what tattoo art can achieve. It’s not just about beauty (though a large part of it is)—it’s also about healing, spiritually.
Body art can have a far greater positive effect than many people might initially think.
I'd love something like this one, it's so delicate and pretty
Ngoc is pushing boundaries with her work, considering that tattoos have been stigmatized in Vietnam for a long time.
Historically, tattoos had a bad reputation due to their association with prisoners, and later, with organized crime. However, times are changing and perspectives are (slowly) shifting.
This might not be a good idea - I could be wrong but what ive read and understood from a close friend who had a large mark like this. is that larger birthmarks and moles can potentially be cancerous and it's not a good idea to go and do unnecessary trauma on top of them since that can activate the cells.
She decided to come to my studio with a long road trip from Ha Giang to Ha Noi to do tattoo. She told me that she got this 15cm scar was 10 years ago in an accident which broke her arm bones. No one wish to have a scar on our body, she tried the cutting scar method, sewed it but still it was bigger, even tried the deflation but only temporarily flattened but still very dark, and then she thought about getting a tattoo to cover it. So, I designed a softly flower, helps it more modern generally looking and limit the invasive area to avoid it too much bigger.
The artist started Ngoc Like Tattoo all the way back in 2012, right after she turned 19. In 2015, her project really took off and she started gaining more and more traction online. Ngoc has a very broad background in art.
I guess everyone feels differently about stretch marks, I'd never considered them scars but I guess they are? All these ppl are beautiful with and without tattoos, it's their reclamation of the body
It was an accident from 10 years ago has left a huge scar on her leg, unfortunately happened by a drunk guy crashed into her motorbike from the back, she was shaken unknown what was happening at the time. This unlucky situation made her leg bones broke from inside and emergency rushed to the hospital. Hope this tattoo will make her life the fullest confident of the rest and best of joy.
She graduated as a valedictorian in Costume Design in 2015. She also got a Master’s degree in Motion Pictures Arts and Television from the University of Theater and Performing Arts of Hanoi in 2022. This year, she was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.
According to her website, she trained as a professional painter and designer at one of the most prestigious art schools in Vietnam. “I had a lot of opportunities in my work, but after a lot of experiences, it dawned on me that covering scars with tattoos is the endless passion that I really want to stick with and truly belong to,” she writes.
Ngoc writes that this path came due to a “strange twist of fate” and pursuing a career as a professional tattoo artist “completely changed” her life.
“To me, every scar brings a new challenge, they are not only mere coverups for stories and feelings but also fateful milestones that mark the closing of the past and the opening of a new chapter in life.”
The Vietnamese artist finds joy in helping people get over their insecurities and bringing more happiness into their lives. What she does isn’t just cosmetic therapy: “It can also heal broken hearts.”
Previously, the artist told Bored Panda: “My passion is all about tattooing over scars, burns, birthmarks, or any imperfections on the bodies. I believe that a well-done, beautifully constructed tattoo will not only change a person’s image but also lift their confidence and overcome insecurities.”
