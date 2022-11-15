A tattoo can help remind you to be proud of who you are and how far you’ve come—it can be a symbol of your confidence in yourself, your perseverance, and your ability to weather any storm.

Vietnamese tattoo artist Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, aka Ngoc Like Tattoo, helps women feel happy about themselves and their bodies by covering up their scars, burns, and blemishes with body art. Her artful work is about beauty and restoring one’s confidence. We’ve collected some of the artist’s most impressive new works. Which of these designs did you like the most, dear Pandas? Would you ever choose to cover up a scar? What tattoos do you have? Share your thoughts in the comments.

