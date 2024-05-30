ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Graley creates very relatable comics about the relationship with her boyfriend Stef and a bunch of cats, well, four, to be exact, all based on real-life experiences.

As the artist previously shared: “Making comics is great! I've always loved drawing, and getting to tell stories through art is really cool. With Our Super Adventure, we get to come up with comics and share them on the internet on a regular basis and it's a really nice way to capture all of the weird little moments that happen in our life!”

So today, we invite you once again on a Super Adventure that this full-time cartoonist experienced and shared with her followers.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sarahgraley.com | oursuperadventure.com | sarahgraley.mybigcommerce.com