Today, we're bringing you an extremely relatable comic series by Sarah Graley. It might be especially funny for those in a relationship and all the cat lovers. The cartoonist from Midlands, UK, is a full-time comic writer working on various exciting artistic projects. We've featured many previous works by Sarah in our earlier Bored Panda posts, so make sure to check them out.

What makes Graley’s comics so special is the fact that many readers can see their own lives while going through stories depicted in the artist's strips. Most of them showcase everyday life with all the happy moments and little fails typical of every human. Scroll down to see the most recent comics by Sarah, and let us know which one you find the most relatable.

