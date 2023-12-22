Artist Creates Relatable Comics That Document Cute Little Moments In Her Relationship (50 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Today, we're bringing you an extremely relatable comic series by Sarah Graley. It might be especially funny for those in a relationship and all the cat lovers. The cartoonist from Midlands, UK, is a full-time comic writer working on various exciting artistic projects. We've featured many previous works by Sarah in our earlier Bored Panda posts, so make sure to check them out.
What makes Graley’s comics so special is the fact that many readers can see their own lives while going through stories depicted in the artist's strips. Most of them showcase everyday life with all the happy moments and little fails typical of every human. Scroll down to see the most recent comics by Sarah, and let us know which one you find the most relatable.
Bored Panda reached out to Sarah Graley again and asked some questions about her recent work. We wanted the author of the series to share with us some of the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist, and what keeps her motivated to continue creating. We found out: “Making comics is great! I've always loved drawing, and getting to tell stories through art is really cool. With Our Super Adventure, we get to come up with comics and share them on the internet on a regular basis and it's a really nice way to capture all of the weird little moments that happen in our life!”
Crush up the pills a little. Then sprinkle the food with the crushed pill. Mix food. Serve to Cat
Asked how her style or approach has evolved over the years, Sarah answered: “I've always come up with comics in the same way, usually by making quick little notes when something funny happens with me, or with Stef, or with the cats! However, I now draw all of my final comic art digitally! For the whole first Our Super Adventure book, I used to draw the comics with a regular pencil and then scan them into my computer to color them, but now I tend to do most of the final comic art on my iPad!”
I wish I could just lay down with a bunch of cats and not have to do anything
My baby rottie likes to look at the camera and Blep. I favorited all those pics
We were also wondering if the artist could share some memorable reactions or feedback from her readers. Graley said: “There’s too many to note! Usually, the comics that we think are the weirdest ones are the ones that tend to get the strongest reactions! It's always super nice to read that other people out there experience similar weird moments that we do, especially when it involves our cats generally being weird little goblins! We really enjoy the weird connections that we share with so many readers out there around the world!”
Lastly, we wanted to find out what advice Sarah would give to aspiring comic artists looking to break into the industry. Graley shared with us: “Just keep making and sharing comics and don’t be afraid of sharing the weirder moments! The comic industry is always changing, but if you keep putting out comics, you'll keep getting better, and eventually, your audience will find you.”
