ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we're bringing you an extremely relatable comic series by Sarah Graley. It might be especially funny for those in a relationship and all the cat lovers. The cartoonist from Midlands, UK, is a full-time comic writer working on various exciting artistic projects. We've featured many previous works by Sarah in our earlier Bored Panda posts, so make sure to check them out.

What makes Graley’s comics so special is the fact that many readers can see their own lives while going through stories depicted in the artist's strips. Most of them showcase everyday life with all the happy moments and little fails typical of every human. Scroll down to see the most recent comics by Sarah, and let us know which one you find the most relatable.

More info: sarahgraley.mybigcommerce.com | Instagram | Facebook | sarahgraley.com | oursuperadventure.com | twitter.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Sarah Graley again and asked some questions about her recent work. We wanted the author of the series to share with us some of the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist, and what keeps her motivated to continue creating. We found out: “Making comics is great! I've always loved drawing, and getting to tell stories through art is really cool. With Our Super Adventure, we get to come up with comics and share them on the internet on a regular basis and it's a really nice way to capture all of the weird little moments that happen in our life!”
#2

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
olivianixiekwek avatar
Your Local Weeb
Your Local Weeb
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Crush up the pills a little. Then sprinkle the food with the crushed pill. Mix food. Serve to Cat

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Asked how her style or approach has evolved over the years, Sarah answered: “I've always come up with comics in the same way, usually by making quick little notes when something funny happens with me, or with Stef, or with the cats! However, I now draw all of my final comic art digitally! For the whole first Our Super Adventure book, I used to draw the comics with a regular pencil and then scan them into my computer to color them, but now I tend to do most of the final comic art on my iPad!”

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
cindylxiong19 avatar
- Imp - (they/he)
- Imp - (they/he)
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I could just lay down with a bunch of cats and not have to do anything

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
olivianixiekwek avatar
Your Local Weeb
Your Local Weeb
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My baby rottie likes to look at the camera and Blep. I favorited all those pics

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

We were also wondering if the artist could share some memorable reactions or feedback from her readers. Graley said: “There’s too many to note! Usually, the comics that we think are the weirdest ones are the ones that tend to get the strongest reactions! It's always super nice to read that other people out there experience similar weird moments that we do, especially when it involves our cats generally being weird little goblins! We really enjoy the weird connections that we share with so many readers out there around the world!”
#6

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, we wanted to find out what advice Sarah would give to aspiring comic artists looking to break into the industry. Graley shared with us: “Just keep making and sharing comics and don’t be afraid of sharing the weirder moments! The comic industry is always changing, but if you keep putting out comics, you'll keep getting better, and eventually, your audience will find you.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Sarah Graley Conquered The Internet With Her Captivating Narrative And Enchanting Illustrations (New Pics) Shares stats

sarahgraley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!