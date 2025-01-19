ADVERTISEMENT

Each generation tends to think that its taste in music, art, and culture, as well as its attitudes and values, are ‘just right’ while those that came before and after them got it a tad wrong. But it’s completely natural to think like that and feel nostalgic for the ‘good old days’ when the world around you continues to shift and change in unpredictable ways. Everyone does it.

If you want to take a trip down memory late or see what the world looked like before, Bored Panda has collected some of the most relatable and nostalgic posts and memes about life as a member of Generation X. Scroll down to enjoy the pics, compiled from all over the internet, and don't forget to upvote the ones that you enjoyed the most!

Bored Panda reached out to Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author, for his thoughts on generational divides. He shed some light on how older and younger generations can find common ground despite their differences, as well as how to stay adaptable in the modern world. You'll find our full interview with Dr. Geher below!