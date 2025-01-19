ADVERTISEMENT

Each generation tends to think that its taste in music, art, and culture, as well as its attitudes and values, are ‘just right’ while those that came before and after them got it a tad wrong. But it’s completely natural to think like that and feel nostalgic for the ‘good old days’ when the world around you continues to shift and change in unpredictable ways. Everyone does it.

If you want to take a trip down memory late or see what the world looked like before, Bored Panda has collected some of the most relatable and nostalgic posts and memes about life as a member of Generation X. Scroll down to enjoy the pics, compiled from all over the internet, and don't forget to upvote the ones that you enjoyed the most!

Bored Panda reached out to Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author, for his thoughts on generational divides. He shed some light on how older and younger generations can find common ground despite their differences, as well as how to stay adaptable in the modern world. You'll find our full interview with Dr. Geher below!

#1

Who Had One Besides Me?

Gen X funny toy: vintage Strolling Bowling game with a mini bowling lane and box in the background.

    #2

    I Remember Many Summer Days Having Picnic Parties In Back Yard With This

    Vintage Gen X children's toy set with cups and pitcher in retro colors.

    #3

    Red checkered bindle on stick, a nostalgic Gen X reference from a funny post.

    According to Dr. Geher, people in one generation not fully understanding members of another generation is "an age-old human issue." This has become especially relevant in the last several thousand years due to very fast advances in technology.

    "I will hear members of my parents' generation talk about '45s' versus 'LPs.' Members of my kids' generation talk about Spotify and 'streaming,' and members of my own generation talk about what a game-changer CD technology was when it first came out," the professor told Bored Panda via email.

    "Members of different generations also often use different slang terms," he said. As an example, he noted that his son used the term 'booling' recently, which is similar to 'chilling' or 'hanging out.' It's a reminder that staying up to date with slang terms is very important for communicating with others.

    #4

    That Was Some Hard Velcro

    Gen X colorful fabric wallet evokes nostalgia with humorous text above.

    #5

    Vintage Atari ad featuring a smiling man in sunglasses and hat, holding a joystick, appealing to Gen X nostalgia.

    #6

    Gen X nostalgia with arcade games and friends having fun.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You want to hear me swear like a trooper? Get me one of them shoot 'em up arcade games with the pistols.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    "There is also a strong tendency for people to think that their generation is somehow comprised of more enlightened people than is true of prior generations. This also seems to be something of a constant in the human experience," Dr. Geher said, adding that finding common ground is often the key to bringing people from different generations together.

    "Games, such as any number of card games, board games, pickleball, bowling, ping-pong, tennis, etc., can be both fun and bonding for people from different generations," he said.

    "Inter-generational gatherings, as found at holidays, for example, have that same potential. For instance, this year, I played a game of backyard American football with a bunch of 20-somethings. While I may not have been the star, I think I held my own and it was definitely a bonding experience," Dr. Geher opened up to Bored Panda. "We still text around photos from this epic game to this day."
    #7

    Three men posing humorously in front of a backdrop, capturing Gen X humor.

    #8

    The Fan That Wouldn't Die

    Vintage fan with blue blades on a table, representing nostalgic Gen X humor.

    #9

    Who Else Remembers The Wooden Calendars? Pretty Sure My Mom Had This Exact One

    1986 calendar with illustrations of birds and flowers, capturing a nostalgic Gen X vibe.

    The key is to facilitate open-mindedness. "If people think that someone from some other generation just 'doesn’t get it,' and is unwavering in this belief, inter-generational relations are likely to be strained. The good thing is that open-mindedness is one of the basic human traits that seem to have a large environmental component—meaning that one’s level of open-mindedness (and the ability to develop a genuine understanding of others) can change based on time and experience. In other words, people can actually become more open-minded with effort and time," Dr. Geher explained.

    #10

    Vintage painting with speech bubbles highlighting funny Gen X humor about TikTok and a watch.

    #11

    I Know Good And Well Some Of You Had One Of These

    Snoopy phone with yellow receiver, a nostalgic Gen X collectible on a shelf.

    #12

    Say Hello To An Old Friend

    Blue and brown Esprit bag hanging, iconic for Gen X nostalgia.

    According to the professor, it can definitely be a challenge to stay flexible and adaptable in the modern world. Dr. Geher revealed that he also personally finds it difficult when he has to learn a new piece of software for work, even if it is ultimately something that can make his job easier. It's a sentiment that we and most other people share! Learning new things is hard.

    "For people from my generation, Generation X, the key is being open to the possibility that novel technologies, art, and ideas may well have merit and utility. I don’t play much in the way of video games, but I used to play Atari quite a bit as a kid," he said.

    "When my son turned me on to Fortnite and Minecraft, I have to say that I never exactly mastered these games, but I did develop a rudimentary understanding and appreciation by watching him play. As the old adage goes, minds are like parachutes—they only work when they’re open. And this fact is likely key to fostering connections across generations."
    #13

    This Was My Second Computer Upgrade. My First Computer Was The Vic-20

    "Gen X woman holding a vintage Commodore 64, symbolizing nostalgia and humor exclusive to Gen X culture."

    #14

    If You Remember This It’s Because This Scene Has Stuck With You Since The First Time You Saw It

    Silhouette of a futuristic robot on a rock against an orange background, capturing Gen X nostalgia.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Black Hole. Maximillian. The BEST evil robot of any sci fi films. I love that film.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    We Are Highly Attractive

    Vintage portrait with funny Gen X text about attractiveness and sarcasm.

    Generation X includes people born in the United States between 1965 and 1980. Members of Gen X are the children of the so-called Silent Generation (Americans born from 1928 to 1945) and baby boomers (individuals born from 1946 to 1964, colloquially referred to as just 'boomers').

    After Gen X come Generation Y (people born from 1981 to 1996, also known as millennials), Generation Z (Americans born from 1997 to 2012, who are known as Gen Z or, colloquially, 'zoomers'), and Generation Alpha (anyone born between the early 2010s and the mid-2020s).
    #16

    Gen X humor meme showing aging rock fan's reaction to Iron Maiden at 17 and 50 years old, comparing enthusiasm levels.

    #17

    Who Had A Flowbee?

    Flowbee haircutter box, a nostalgic Gen X product, featuring images of home haircuts with vacuum attachment.

    #18

    So- What Am I Watching? 😎 Yes, I’m Serious

    Gen X humor: old laptop showing cloudy screen with collectible toy beside it.

    Naturally, there are small disagreements about how to classify generations and if these classifications are even needed in the first place.

    For example, some researchers and online communities take a broader approach and argue that Generation X refers to anyone born between 1961 and 1981. And if you’re looking at other countries besides the US, the generational timeframes will look very different.

    #19

    You're Welcome

    Color-changing '80s gloves collection by Freezy Freakies displayed on a themed background.

    #20

    Loved Him

    Gen X humor featuring a cartoon character with a banana in their ear saying, "I can't hear you."

    #21

    Take Your Pick

    Gen X humor with a purple hand holding toilet paper, referencing three seashells by a shower curtain.

    Statista reports that around 66 million Americans are members of Gen X. In 2021, they numbered around 65.8 million people, and it’s estimated that this will drop to 63.9 million in 2028.

    Generally, the attitude is that baby boomers and Gen X had things easy in terms of employment and being able to easily afford property, which are huge pain points for millennials, zoomers, and older members of Gen A.

    The reality isn’t so straightforward, though. It's far more nuanced.

    #22

    Look At All These Text Messages

    Bag with scattered notes, showcasing Gen X humor and nostalgia.

    #23

    How Many Of You Had One Of These?

    Vintage toy helicopter set, a nostalgic piece often appreciated by Generation X.

    #24

    Gen X kids with bikes and humor about not wearing helmets in the past.

    CNN reports that many members of Generation X, the oldest of which are within a decade of retirement, might run out of money after exiting the labor market. As per CNN, 45% of US households risk falling short financially if they retire by the age of 65, and 54% if they decide to retire at 62.

    “The shift from defined-benefit pensions to defined-contribution plans left baby boomers and Gen X with less time to accumulate savings,” researchers from Morningstar’s Center for Retirement and Policy Studies explain. According to them, there is a retirement crisis.

    #25

    I Learned Early On

    Text about forging your parents' signature in school, a common Gen X experience.

    #26

    Gen X humor meme with vintage corded phone and funny text about calling a crush.

    #27

    Omg! I Like Had Every Color Of The Freaking Rainbow

    Vintage Gen X ad featuring women in colorful terry outfits, promoting $3.96 fashion from Kmart.

    Nostalgia marketing is a big driver in business, no matter what generation you’re from. It’s a popular way to sell products (from clothes and toys to technology and food items) that were popular two to three decades ago. The BBC reports that consumers tend to spend more money on brands that evoke nostalgia.

    “You don't have to dig through an attic. Content from the last few decades, and even before, is everywhere and so easily remixed,” says the executive strategy director at Brooklyn-based branding firm Red Antler, Liz Juusol. In other words, anything and everything can become content for nostalgia products and content because it's so easily accessible these days.

    #28

    When A Genx Is Put In Charge Of Hr

    Hiring sign humor for Gen X on a porch with a white truck in the foreground.

    #29

    Always The Bathroom Mirror Selfie

    Person taking a mirror selfie with a landline phone, humorous Gen X nostalgia.

    #30

    Can I Get An Amen

    Gen X humor meme with a puppet character, conveying humor from a Gen X perspective difficult for other generations to grasp.

    On the other hand, Krystine Batcho, a professor at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York, notes that nostalgia may be less linked to timing and more related to people’s feelings about the difference between the present and the past.

    If you feel like something’s missing, you can feel nostalgic, no matter if that thing disappeared “two months ago, two years ago, or 50 years ago.”

    What generation are you a member of? What would you say perfectly defines your generation? What are your attitudes toward other gens? Do we have any members of Gen X reading this today?

    We’d love to hear from you! Let us know what you think about the posts featured here today, and tell us what you miss the most about the past.
    #31

    Who Remembers. Mystery Science Theater 3000

    Mystery Science Theater 3000 set with host and two funny robot characters, iconic to Gen X culture.

    #32

    This Sat On The Top Of So Many Tvs When I Was Young! Anyone Else Remember These Fiber Optic Thingies??

    Fiber optic decoration on a shelf with a water bottle, embodying typical Gen X nostalgia items.

    #33

    California license plate with humorous Gen X reference, "My name is Inigo Montoya" tagline.

    #34

    Gen X nostalgia: a white bowl with vintage floral pattern, reminiscent of childhood memories.

    #35

    Gt Bmx

    Gold vintage BMX bike, emblematic of Gen X nostalgia, leaning against a tiled wall.

    #36

    Iykyk

    Truck carrying logs on a rural road, evoking Gen X humor.

    #37

    Gen X humor text: "Me: I'm still young. My bones: no the f*** we not."

    #38

    Hello, Fellow Old People

    "Gen X humor shirt with 'Sciatica' in metal band style, depicting spine and nerves in vibrant red."

    #39

    They Were Warm

    Two girls in vintage ponchos, showcasing a Gen X fashion trend with playful smiles.

    #40

    Vintage Gen X car door with retro design and hefty weight, recalling nostalgic automotive features.

    #41

    Who Had These?

    Gen X fitness award patches and a vintage medical character patch on brown fabric.

    #42

    When You Buy The DVD Version Of Different Strokes From Temu

    Cast of "Diff'rent Strokes" showcasing a classic Gen X TV moment with group pose and smiles.

    #43

    Jan 10, 1984, Wendy’s Aired Its First ‘Where’s The Beef?’ Commercial

    Elderly women in a humorous "Where's the Beef?" Wendy's ad, highlighting funny Gen X humor.

    #44

    Gen X humor post with a close-up of open mouth and partial text about recognition.

    #45

    Who Can Still Taste The Can?

    Gen X humor: a can of Hawaiian Punch with a vintage can opener.

    #46

    Gen X humor post with a spooky character in a foggy background referring to "living the dream".

    #47

    Perfect Snowball Snow. Made Just The Way Gen-X Prefers Them, Hard As A Baseball

    Hand holding a snowball on a snowy path, capturing a humorous Gen X winter moment.

    #48

    How Many Of You Enjoyed This?

    Cartoon characters with vintage outfits, reflecting Gen X humor.

    #49

    Around 1976, My Cousin Had A Pulsar And Hypnos Figure. Since You Could See Their Internal Organs Complete With Pumping Blood, They Were Kind Of Creepy

    Gen X toy figure with transparent chest and red-black pants, wearing white boots.

    #50

    I Was At Least Lucky Enough To Get One Or Two Books Out Of Each Order

    Gen X nostalgia: a catalog page with circled children's books and a humorous caption about wanting too many books.

    #51

    Omg This Brings Back Memories!! I Loved Popcorn Out Of This

    Gen X humor: a vintage popcorn maker with an orange lid, captioned "I'm this old".

    #52

    Great Scott!!! #iykyk

    Gen X humor: Two puppet characters in casual outfits, showcasing retro styles distinct to their generation.

    #53

    Did Anyone Else Have These Blankets? Indestructible! Still Have 2

    Gen X nostalgia: a vintage deer-themed blanket draped over a chair, showcasing retro design elements.

    #54

    Taking About Home Computers, Did Anyone Have This One? It Was All My Family Could Afford But I Loved It

    Atari 400 computer and cassette recorder, classic Gen X technology.

    #55

    Man with gold teeth, wearing cannabis-themed clothing; humor aimed at Gen X audience.

    #56

    Retro Honeywell thermostat; Gen X nostalgia with temperature dial and beige color, reminiscent of childhood memories.

    #57

    Best $2 Find Today!

    Vintage Gen X-themed quilt with colorful illustrations, featuring iconic '80s movie scenes.

    #58

    70s Style, I Like It

    A retro Gen X living room with plaid sofas, red carpet, and vintage decor elements.

    #59

    Gen X humor about old TVs having static electricity, making them feel furry.

    #60

    They Were The Absolute Best

    Worn-out carousel horses in a playground, showcasing a Gen X nostalgic vibe with weathered paint and duct tape repairs.

    #61

    Who Else Remembers Traveling With These

    Gen X TripTik map booklet open on a table, featuring a colorful surfboard cover and detailed map pages.

    #62

    What's In Yours?

    Car visor CD holder filled, illustrating Gen X nostalgia.

    #63

    This Goes Here

    Man drinking coffee, highlighting funny Gen X post comparing work habits of different generations.

    #64

    Clearly Marketing Done By Genx

    Billboard with Gen X humor saying "Your Mom Likes Our Fryz" in a snowy landscape.

    #65

    Not Sure If These Are Still A Thing. I've Had These Pencil Grips A Long Time (30+ Years)

    Gen X nostalgia: a worn-down pencil with a green grip and a red eraser on a desk.

    #66

    Came Out In 1975

    Libby's Spread'n Heat Pizza flavored spread can with a pizza snack on a bread slice, showcasing a funny Gen X reference.

    #67

    Nair

    A woman from the 70s lounging in vintage clothing, capturing a funny Gen X moment.

    #68

    Hours Of Annoying My Sisters Fun

    Retro Gen X sound gizmo with orange buttons on a white background.

    #69

    Yep

    Vintage Gen X humor with bread bags labeled as boot liners on a table.

    #70

    Lmao Yep

    Colorful winter boots with text referencing Gen X childhood experiences in snowy weather.

    #71

    Gen X nostalgia with paper dolls and vintage outfits, evoking childhood memories.

    #72

    At One Point In My Early Childhood, I Had High Aspirations To Be A Doctor

    Vintage Gen X toy medical kit with stethoscope, syringe, and play tools arranged neatly in a yellow case.

    #73

    I’ve Got A Pen Pal Who Has Spoiled Me With Awesome Stickers, Cards And Fun Wash Tape

    Gen X stickers featuring cartoon characters and colorful borders, evoking nostalgia for Gen X humor and culture.

    #74

    I Had Quite The Collection Of These Back In The Day. Iykyk

    "Gen X humor: a soda can tab on a textured black surface."

    #75

    This Is Our First Sloppy Joe Night With The Kids..... And It Was Good, Very Good

    Sloppy Joe in a bun on a paper plate next to a can of Manwich, depicting a classic Gen X meal.

    #76

    More Like Ludicrous Speed

    Funny Gen X meme from a classic sci-fi film scene, highlighting a light speed joke with famous characters.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this pic real? Not doctored? Never noticed the long nail. Kids, that nail is known as a coke spoon.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #77

    70s Chopper Bicycle

    Vintage Gen X ad featuring the "Chopper" bike with a red frame, black seat, and battery-operated headlight.

    #78

    Laying On The Kitchen Floor Talking About Friday Plans... Ours Was Yellow

    Old rotary phone with tangled cord evokes Gen X nostalgia.

    #79

    This Is Where You Found The Important People Back In The Day

    Retro rotary phone index with vintage wood panel, capturing classic Gen X humor and nostalgia.

    #80

    Core Memory Unlocked

    Collection of vintage Gen X collectible figures arranged on a blue background.

