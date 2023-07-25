No matter when we are born, many of us feel very nostalgic for our childhood and young adulthood. This sense of nostalgia offers a rare glimpse into how other generations used to live: what trends, products, shows, and cultural icons dominated their day-to-day.

The ‘Righteous Memes from Generation X’ Facebook group is a fantastic social media project that captures the essence of Gen X—people born roughly between 1965 to 1980 in the United States. And all in meme form! We’ve collected some of the freshest ones to share with you. For Gen Xers, it’s a blast from the past. For everyone else, it’s an interesting history and pop culture class. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics as you scroll down.

We wanted to learn about what makes Gen X so unique in the US and why each generation seems to be critical of others, so we reached out to Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. You'll find Bored Panda's interview with him as you scroll down.

"There are various reasons that members of each new generation seem to think they see things more clearly relative to members of previous generations. Partly, this fact results from people surrounding themselves with like-minded others. If all of my friends and I tend to see the prior generation as having ridiculously outdated views, then our attitudes are bolstered and feel like a sort of reality," Dr. Geher, from the State University of New York at New Paltz, told Bored Panda via email.

"Further, in a time marked by rapid technological and cultural advancement, members of each new generation often do, in many ways, have a genuinely advanced understanding of the world relative to prior generations," the psychology expert noted that there's a kernel of truth in the idea that all generations tend to criticize others.
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

I miss the excitement of going to rent a video for our betamax. If we were really lucky we could pick some sweets from the local shop to go with it,not once did we have a snack from the video store

View more comments
Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago

i'm gen y and i'm like this aswell LOL

We wanted to find out what it is that makes Gen X unique in the United States, compared to other generations. Dr. Geher was kind enough to shed some light on this.

"We Generation Xers saw—and largely created—profound technological advances in our lifetimes. We saw the realization of the full human genome, the shift from paper mail to email, and shared global issues such as climate change. Our world is truly and permanently changed relative to the world of prior generations," he said.
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

I remember, they were wild and rebellious times back then

Array Index Out of Bounds
Array Index Out of Bounds
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah. Some call it "sampling", I call I plagiarizing.

The psychology professor added that Gen X "absolutely" enjoys different memes and internet content than other generations. "Memes tend to often be generation-specific," he said.

"Gen Xers may find memes about having difficulty resetting passwords hysterical while the younger generation seems to have better figured out things like account passwords and they seem to be onto other things when it comes to what they find funny and how they see the world in general."

Members of Generation X are the parents of Millennials and Generation Z (aka Zoomers). Meanwhile, Gen X themselves are the kids of the Silent Generation and early Baby Boomers. According to the US Census data, there were over 65 million Gen Xers as of 2019. Compare that to roughly 72 million Baby Boomers, as well as another 72 million Millennials in the United States.
SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Sign me up! Can we have a Nature Company, too?

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Well, the word 'sometimes' in that song just doesn't apply anymore. It hurts all the fücking time!

There is some confusion as to how exactly to define Gen X in terms of when they were born. Investopedia notes that some researchers like William Straus and Neil Howe describe them as being born from 1961 to 1981. However, Gallup states differently, that the range runs from 1965 to 1979. But broadly and culturally speaking, Gen Xers are individuals born between the mid-1960s till the very early-1980s. This time span and cultural values will differ in other countries.

Gen Xers, who are known as an ‘in-between’ generation, are approaching the middle of their careers and (hopefully) peak-earning years right now. However, they may be the first generation in the United States that is worse off than their parents when it comes to retirement prep. Only the future will tell.
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was also 'allowed' to do all the housework for free

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

These were fun. Except for the child at the park who fell from the slide, and I took him and his mom to their dentist. But the round merry-go-round only ate one child in all my years playing on it. And it wasn't me.

A few key events may have done a lot of harm to Gen Xers’ potential savings and earning power, including the dot-com bubble, as well as the financial crisis of 2008. And this is clear from the numbers. Investopedia points out that as of 2021, Generation X households have estimated median retirement savings of $87k, compared to $162k for Baby Boomers and $50k for Millennials. What’s more, a third of Gen Xers have taken loans or early withdrawals from their retirement accounts, compared to 24% of Baby Boomers and 46% of Millennials.
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Snakes on a plane, wasn't a scary film, just a travel show for reptiles

The ‘Righteous Memes from Generation X’ Facebook group currently has 92.3k members, and the community is focused on having fun, posting good memes, and being excellent to each other. The moderator and administrator team running the whole show asks anyone posting and commenting to “leave their politics at the door” because it will serve to divide the community.
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

Fun and grooming with split ends

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago

google ´ratafak plachta´. That´s true nightmare fuel for Slovak kinds. This one up there looks like every alcoholic uncle in the village.

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
1 hour ago

What a scam that was! Programmers in the 60s and 70s couldn't be assed to make provision in code that went beyond 1999 (cos they just used two digits) and then as an industry charged everyone squillions to fix their deficient code.

Moreover, the mods and admins want the community members to stay on-point and post memes that are relevant to the theme of the entire group: namely, things related to Generation X, not random stuff they find elsewhere. They also note that current events are rarely relevant.
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have not seen a pic of axl in a long while, wow he morphed into Benny

AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

My 20 year old tries to educate me on 80's music.....I am 45......

Min
Min
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh god, the horrors of the apricot scrub!

Meanwhile, members should avoid posting videos, reels, and TikToks. And there’s no place for any sort of generation-bashing. That means that nobody should be attacking older generations for messing up things or young generations for having a weak work ethic. Anyone who writes‘ ok Boomer’ in a comment will get a 24-hour-long mute. And though personal stories from the ‘Good Old Days’ might be fun, the point of the group is to post memes.
John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lol, this is so true. There's so much from the 80s that is just absolutely bizarre, and much of it geared toward young people.

John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
1 hour ago

You wouldn't like him when he's angry.

These Gen X memes are incredibly funny and relatable if you know the cultural context of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. And though nostalgia has plenty of upsides, like energizing us and helping us power through tough times, too much of a good thing can have a very negative impact. Someone who’s constantly stuck thinking about the past may ignore genuinely good opportunities in the present. And it isn’t healthy to be overly cynical of how much the world has changed ‘for the worse,’ yearning to go back.
Jacob B.
Jacob B.
Community Member
8 minutes ago

How do you say you are Gen X without saying you are Gen X

Psychologist Valentina Stoycheva, Ph.D., writes on Psychology Today that there is a difference between helpful and harmful nostalgia. It’s rooted in “the difference between incorporating the positive emotions of reminiscing into the present versus renouncing the present for the sake of reinstating and perpetually reliving some moment in the past.”

According to the psychologist, some individuals go completely overboard glorifying the past, and get stuck. They might start hoarding items, getting excessive plastic surgery done to create the illusion of youth, or they might stalk their former partners on social media. Stoycheva urges anyone yearning for a period of time that is long gone to ask themselves what emotions and former self-states they’re after. 
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

I sang the song as I looked at this lol

3
Bernadine Chetty
Bernadine Chetty
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Please Job can I have some of your patience?

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

I used to love these

Which of these Gen X memes did you enjoy the most? How many Gen X Pandas do you think we have? What are you the most nostalgic for, whatever generation you might be? Swing by the comments, tell us what you think. In the meantime, for some more awesome memes from ‘Righteous Memes from Generation X,’ check out Bored Panda’s previous feature over here.
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay but for me it was Drop Dead Fred. No one I meet has even heard of it!

6
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you don't remember Madness, and you don't remember them doing this song in "The Young Ones", then I'm afraid we have nothing in common, sorry.

3
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

It was the robot for me. and yes, my back hurts, and I keep pulling a muscle is my back. Thanks for noticing!

2
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Best movie! Still. Can you imagine a reunion now, and Anthony Michael Hall shows up? He's 6'1".

1
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love Bill Murray! I can see him doing this lol

4
Siloti2u
Siloti2u
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wearing flammable polyester lol

3
Siloti2u
Siloti2u
Community Member
1 hour ago

So yummy, the crunch "makes" it!

1
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

You could wait 10 minutes before eating it,foolishly thinking it would of cooled down,right until you bit into it and burnt your bottom lip and chin!

4
4points
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago

You can still get 'variety' packs of cereals here but they are way over priced

1
1point
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

How can you have any pudding if you don't eat yer meat?

7
7points
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago

We all noticed the same background over and over in chase scenes too. We were just too polite to say anything about it.

2
2points
