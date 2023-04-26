Some things bring back so many memories they seem to take you back in time yourself; the smell of your favorite dish from when you were a kid, for instance, or a song you loved during the college years. It can also be a picture of something your generation had to deal with that would likely puzzle the current youth. A floppy disk, for example.

Loads of pictures depicting the ‘back in the day’ of one particular generation are shared on the Facebook group titled ‘Righteous Memes from Generation X’. With nearly 90k members, this public group is a gold mine of nostalgia-evoking memes that perfectly encapsulate the life of the baby boomer successors. Scroll down for the images and get ready to take a trip back in time.

#1

Marcos Valencia
I was there. A memorable year-end party. I was 27 and my house was full of people. I must confess that I turned out my PC (as everybody on my ICQ did).

#2

Molly Whuppie
I remember our first remote control had a cord and you had to plug it into the TV.

#3

Marcos Valencia
And the Fujifilm (or Kodak) disposable camera?

#4

Caro Caro
I actually miss that.... It felt so good.

#5

Marcos Valencia
When I watch Back to the Futore II, I'm always 16 yo and it's 1989. So, 2015 is clearly the future. It's great watching Starwars Return of the Jedi and being 10 yo again!

#6

Marcos Valencia
I was 5-6 yo, so everybody at the high school was at the end of their lives for me.

#7

#8

Marcos Valencia
We hadn't McDonalds in my city in Spain when I was a kid. Also, Burger King arrived the first.

#9

#10

#11

Marcos Valencia
Actually, in 1995 these people looked like that.

#12

Lotten Kalenius
Didn't expect to get rickrolled

#13

#14

Nina
It's since 2015 I don't need to take the frontpiece off of my radio anymore and people still use the foil thingy a lot.

#15

Attila Ángyán
Not to mention the t-shirt (or top whatever)

#16

Kira Okah
Allowance? What's this?

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

Todd Campbell
Spare him his life from his monstrosity.

#23

Dawn Marie
My absolute favorite cartoon!!

#24

Marcos Valencia
Metal, concrete and gravel. The materials of my childhood.

#25

#26

Beeps
Serious question, but do they come in a left handed version, too?

#27

#28

Kira Okah
He also asked a skateboard company for skater looking extras. Thing is, he has called the company run by Tony Hawk, and Tony came along. Weird Al had Tony Hawk as one of his extras in the Smells Like Nirvana video and didn't realise until Tony tweeted about it.

#29

Elita One
The horse, though it's not on there.

#30

#31

Kira Okah
My uncle has a transparent case on his Switch, it's cool. You have to buy a kit and do it yourself though.

#32

Kimba
Aren't we still plugging in a whole bunch of wires into the back of our TVs?

#33

#34

#35

Marcos Valencia
I was using a chainsaw at 13 yo; now, I'm buying Lego plants for my office at 50 yo. So, yes.

#36

#37

General Anaesthesia
But more doctors recommended Camel cigarettes than any other brand.

#38

#39

Todd Campbell
The voice actors available on cameo for a scare.

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

Hammer9779
Reminds me of Virtual Insanity by Jamiroquai...where the couch at?

#47

#48

Kimba
Ugh, these things still exist in my kid's favor bags from his classmates.

#49

#50

Heather Resatz
And we rocked those high bangs!!

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

Hammer9779
And the astroturf scarred you for life!

#57

#58

Susie Elle
I remember Nintendo used to have a hotline you could call for when you were stuck in a game

#59

Dawn Marie
How else do you think you can cheat and win at the game 7 up?!!?

#60

FloC
The Michael Jackson joke !!!!!

#61

#62

Hammer9779
1,2,3,4,5 - 6,7,8,9,10 - 11 - 12...now this is stuck in my head!

#63

#64

#65

#66

