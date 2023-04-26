89 Hilariously Relatable Gen X Memes Today’s Kids Will Probably Never Understand
Some things bring back so many memories they seem to take you back in time yourself; the smell of your favorite dish from when you were a kid, for instance, or a song you loved during the college years. It can also be a picture of something your generation had to deal with that would likely puzzle the current youth. A floppy disk, for example.
Loads of pictures depicting the ‘back in the day’ of one particular generation are shared on the Facebook group titled ‘Righteous Memes from Generation X’. With nearly 90k members, this public group is a gold mine of nostalgia-evoking memes that perfectly encapsulate the life of the baby boomer successors. Scroll down for the images and get ready to take a trip back in time.
I was there. A memorable year-end party. I was 27 and my house was full of people. I must confess that I turned out my PC (as everybody on my ICQ did).
I remember our first remote control had a cord and you had to plug it into the TV.
When I watch Back to the Futore II, I'm always 16 yo and it's 1989. So, 2015 is clearly the future. It's great watching Starwars Return of the Jedi and being 10 yo again!
I was 5-6 yo, so everybody at the high school was at the end of their lives for me.
We hadn't McDonalds in my city in Spain when I was a kid. Also, Burger King arrived the first.
Metal, concrete and gravel. The materials of my childhood.
He also asked a skateboard company for skater looking extras. Thing is, he has called the company run by Tony Hawk, and Tony came along. Weird Al had Tony Hawk as one of his extras in the Smells Like Nirvana video and didn't realise until Tony tweeted about it.
I was using a chainsaw at 13 yo; now, I'm buying Lego plants for my office at 50 yo. So, yes.
But more doctors recommended Camel cigarettes than any other brand.
Reminds me of Virtual Insanity by Jamiroquai...where the couch at?
I remember Nintendo used to have a hotline you could call for when you were stuck in a game
How else do you think you can cheat and win at the game 7 up?!!?
1,2,3,4,5 - 6,7,8,9,10 - 11 - 12...now this is stuck in my head!