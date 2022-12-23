Generation X (or Gen X for short) is the Western demographic cohort following the baby boomers and preceding the millennials. They are the first generation to grow up with personal computers to some extent, thus defining what we now consider tech-savviness.

But in order to find out what it really means to be a Gen Xer, you have to ask those who know it better than others, the Xers themselves. “What is THE most Gen X thing?” someone asked on Ask Reddit and the responses started rolling in, revealing why and how this particular generation is unique.

From traits like quiet quitting to being the last ones to remember life before the internet, these are the surprising things characteristic to Generation X, according to people who gave it a good thought.

#1

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Being the last unreachable generation. There were hours where no one knew where we were and our parents has zero way to contact us.

nakedreader_ga

Danielle
Danielle
Community Member
1 hour ago

I miss this. People get upset with me now for being unreachable for a bit. I’m not a receptionist.

View More Replies...
#2

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Being old enough to remember (and appreciate) life before the Internet and cellphones but being young enough to transition into that world without a hitch.

TikTokTinMan

#3

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X I'm just on that border between Gen X and the oldest Millennials but my sister is 8 years older than me. We would call the local rock station to request a song then sit there with a tape at the ready to hit record as soon as they played our song. Repeat that about 10x and you've got a nice mixtape.

HoopOnPoop

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh yeahhhh. I did this so often lol.

#4

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Calling your girlfriend's house and hoping that her dad does not pick up. Kids will never know this fear.

dtrickk

#5

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Massive CD collections neatly stored in binders for easy access.

Suspicious-Sleep5227

#6

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X The Sony Walkman.

I_fix_things_right

Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
1 hour ago

Surely that should be a photo of the cassette version? I still have mine, and it works!

View more comments
#7

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Remembering phone numbers.

lordph8

#8

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Always having a pencil in the car for the cassettes.

SillyPuttyGizmo

Mat Hall
Mat Hall
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Fun (possible Mandela effect) fact: pencils generally don't work for this because they're too thin. I always used the tip of my pinky if I was just making a couple of turns to take up slack, and the cap of a Bic biro if it needed more.

#9

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Never getting mentioned in the news. It always goes from gen z to millennials to boomers.

my_eternal

Natalia Rubio
Natalia Rubio
Community Member
54 minutes ago

This is why I never remember which generation I belong to 😂😂

View more comments
#10

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Be kind, Rewind.

i4get98

#11

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Video arcade. Before Gen-X, graphics weren’t good enough, and after Gen-X, you’d play the games on your own home console. No other generation claimed them like we did.

Masonsknob

View more comments
#12

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Grunge music: Working with a handful of Gen-Xers and the only music they can consistently agree on is the Pearl Jam station.

coderedmountaindewd

#13

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Swatch Watches.

fredfreddy4444

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Aww, I love these. They had such funky designs! They still do, but I miss the one I found when I was little at a local park. No one claimed it so I got it. It was so cool.

#14

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Hair crimper, riding bikes with no helmets, buying smokes for my dad at the shop. Putting baby oil on and sunbaking (cause we were literally baking ourselves haha) doing whatever I wanted for one to two hours after school by myself cause parents were still working. Being allowed to roam the streets until almost dark. I forgot to add getting your hair permed curly.

Master-Cricket9906

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Ahhhh. I'd crimp my hair and then, for some readon, brush it out so it was all poofy. Lol

#15

Being able to entertain ourselves for hours. This came from being latchkey kids.

I didn’t mind the covid lockdowns too much at all.

Outside-Flamingo-240

May light defeat the darkness
May light defeat the darkness
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I LOVE the lockdown. No mandatory social events to attend to.

View more comments
#16

The fact that our generation was kind if passed over. When I started my career, they wanted us to be deferential to older more experienced co-workers, “pay your dues and wait your turn!” As soon as we became more seasoned, they were like, look at all these amazing millennials and their great ideas! We’re like the Jan Brady of generations.

atlantachicago

#17

Oregon Trail.

Swimming_Badger760

#18

Breakdancing.

No-You-5064

#19

My kid called me a boomer, and when I told him, 'No, I’m Gen X,' he said, 'No one cares.' I couldn’t argue with that.

AlDef

#20

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Beepers. It felt so important to have one, even cooler if you paid extra for the voicemail service.

nousername56789

#21

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Mixtapes. Actual cassette tapes recorded on a boom box from songs on the radio. Bonus for Ramones tunes as part of the mix.

stucon77

#22

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X What defined Gen X growing up was living under the constant threat of nuclear war. If you wonder why Gen X is defined as 'whatever,' it's because we believed that at some point in our future, we'd end up living, or dying, in a nuclear winter.
The USSR was the 'evil empire,' and watching the succession of premiers being executed or disappeared confirmed that. So much so, that when Gorbachev actually started the process of Perestroika, I didn't believe it. I thought it was some kind of plot by the Russians to make us let our guard down.

The threat of nuclear war was constant. The continuation of human life on the planet was not a given.

I think there are many similarities between Gen X and the current generation (don't think it's Gen Z, but the kids currently going through elementary school). So, another 'whatever' generation growing up during COVID and the whole climate change crisis.

ruatrollorruserious

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I think for me it wasn't that I believed I'd die, but I was tired of living under a constant threat so: "eh, whatever happens, happens - I can only do so much to change the world". You can't worry all the time.

#23

Quiet quitting. We've been doing that since the '90s, but they just called it slacking back then.

melance

#24

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Reality Bites and Singles. Record stores.

UnluckyChain1417

#25

Blockbuster on a friday night.

SuvenPan

#26

Watching mtv headbangers ball Saturday morning, ready to rec on the vhs when my favourite bands came on.

hyenaatemyface

#27

Telephone conversations. Like, calling up your friend and chatting for hours.

starksaredead

#28

Valley Girl culture and talk.

Pour_me_one_more

#29

Garbage Pail Kids.

Raspberries-Are-Evil

#30

The smoking section in a restaurant.

FastAndForgetful

#31

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Members Only jackets!

abeeyore

#32

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Staying out until the street lights came on, riding your bike with a playing card in the spokes. Staring at that sweet IROC-Z down the street. First-generation CD players. Cordless phones. Skate City. FINISH HIM!

jbaretta01

Danielle
Danielle
Community Member
1 hour ago

My son still plays outside until the streetlights come on, and there’s quite some other kids in the neighbourhood too.

#33

The Crow... Movie and soundtrack.

Universe_Zen

#34

Trapper keepers.

Mostly_Overrated77

#35

Columbia house collect notices.

Additional-Olive-405

#36

People Share 41 Things That They Think Define Generation X Pong, space invaders, being the last generation to have to walk across the room to change the tv channel, being able to fix the tv by pounding on it the right way, getting the brown box for the tv and there only being 3 stations.

Also being totally forgotten about by the other two generations. Like door mice.

Ok_Mycologist_5569

#37

Using a payphonett to make a collect call with the intent of the call being declined. It's a messaging system that notifies your ride that you're ready to be picked up from the movies where you watched back to the future. Or from the arcade where you just blew a roll of quarters on super Mario bros.

sumpnrather

Riani Kivela
Riani Kivela
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Will you accept a collect call from "Doneswimming Pickmeup?"

#38

MapQuest printouts for road trips.

anon

#39

Blowing inside Nintendo cartridges.

No-Brush-5002

#40

Bartles & Jaymes. The original White Claw.

Tacosweaty

#41

Sun-In for hair. Feathered bangs. Blue eyeliner. Loves Baby Soft. Jellies.

star-67

