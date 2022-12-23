From traits like quiet quitting to being the last ones to remember life before the internet, these are the surprising things characteristic to Generation X, according to people who gave it a good thought.

But in order to find out what it really means to be a Gen Xer, you have to ask those who know it better than others, the Xers themselves. “What is THE most Gen X thing?” someone asked on Ask Reddit and the responses started rolling in, revealing why and how this particular generation is unique.

Generation X (or Gen X for short) is the Western demographic cohort following the baby boomers and preceding the millennials. They are the first generation to grow up with personal computers to some extent, thus defining what we now consider tech-savviness.

#1 Being the last unreachable generation. There were hours where no one knew where we were and our parents has zero way to contact us.

#2 Being old enough to remember (and appreciate) life before the Internet and cellphones but being young enough to transition into that world without a hitch.

#3 I'm just on that border between Gen X and the oldest Millennials but my sister is 8 years older than me. We would call the local rock station to request a song then sit there with a tape at the ready to hit record as soon as they played our song. Repeat that about 10x and you've got a nice mixtape.

#4 Calling your girlfriend's house and hoping that her dad does not pick up. Kids will never know this fear.

#5 Massive CD collections neatly stored in binders for easy access.

#6 The Sony Walkman.

#7 Remembering phone numbers.

#8 Always having a pencil in the car for the cassettes.

#9 Never getting mentioned in the news. It always goes from gen z to millennials to boomers.

#10 Be kind, Rewind.

#11 Video arcade. Before Gen-X, graphics weren’t good enough, and after Gen-X, you’d play the games on your own home console. No other generation claimed them like we did.

#12 Grunge music: Working with a handful of Gen-Xers and the only music they can consistently agree on is the Pearl Jam station.

#13 Swatch Watches.

#14 Hair crimper, riding bikes with no helmets, buying smokes for my dad at the shop. Putting baby oil on and sunbaking (cause we were literally baking ourselves haha) doing whatever I wanted for one to two hours after school by myself cause parents were still working. Being allowed to roam the streets until almost dark. I forgot to add getting your hair permed curly.

#15 Being able to entertain ourselves for hours. This came from being latchkey kids.



I didn’t mind the covid lockdowns too much at all.

#16 The fact that our generation was kind if passed over. When I started my career, they wanted us to be deferential to older more experienced co-workers, “pay your dues and wait your turn!” As soon as we became more seasoned, they were like, look at all these amazing millennials and their great ideas! We’re like the Jan Brady of generations.

#17 Oregon Trail.

#18 Breakdancing.

#19 My kid called me a boomer, and when I told him, 'No, I’m Gen X,' he said, 'No one cares.' I couldn’t argue with that.

#20 Beepers. It felt so important to have one, even cooler if you paid extra for the voicemail service.

#21 Mixtapes. Actual cassette tapes recorded on a boom box from songs on the radio. Bonus for Ramones tunes as part of the mix.

#22 What defined Gen X growing up was living under the constant threat of nuclear war. If you wonder why Gen X is defined as 'whatever,' it's because we believed that at some point in our future, we'd end up living, or dying, in a nuclear winter.

The USSR was the 'evil empire,' and watching the succession of premiers being executed or disappeared confirmed that. So much so, that when Gorbachev actually started the process of Perestroika, I didn't believe it. I thought it was some kind of plot by the Russians to make us let our guard down.



The threat of nuclear war was constant. The continuation of human life on the planet was not a given.



I think there are many similarities between Gen X and the current generation (don't think it's Gen Z, but the kids currently going through elementary school). So, another 'whatever' generation growing up during COVID and the whole climate change crisis.

#23 Quiet quitting. We've been doing that since the '90s, but they just called it slacking back then.

#24 Reality Bites and Singles. Record stores.

#25 Blockbuster on a friday night.

#26 Watching mtv headbangers ball Saturday morning, ready to rec on the vhs when my favourite bands came on.

#27 Telephone conversations. Like, calling up your friend and chatting for hours.

#28 Valley Girl culture and talk.

#29 Garbage Pail Kids.

#30 The smoking section in a restaurant.

#31 Members Only jackets!

#32 Staying out until the street lights came on, riding your bike with a playing card in the spokes. Staring at that sweet IROC-Z down the street. First-generation CD players. Cordless phones. Skate City. FINISH HIM!

#33 The Crow... Movie and soundtrack.

#34 Trapper keepers.

#35 Columbia house collect notices.

#36 Pong, space invaders, being the last generation to have to walk across the room to change the tv channel, being able to fix the tv by pounding on it the right way, getting the brown box for the tv and there only being 3 stations.



Also being totally forgotten about by the other two generations. Like door mice.

#37 Using a payphonett to make a collect call with the intent of the call being declined. It's a messaging system that notifies your ride that you're ready to be picked up from the movies where you watched back to the future. Or from the arcade where you just blew a roll of quarters on super Mario bros.

#38 MapQuest printouts for road trips.

#39 Blowing inside Nintendo cartridges.

#40 Bartles & Jaymes. The original White Claw.