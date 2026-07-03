Bonnie Blue Back In Spotlight After Baby Shower Scandal As 1000th Man From “Crazy” Event Speaks Out

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1,000th man to sleep with adult entertainer Bonnie Blue during her January 2025 attempt to set a record for the most intimate partners in a single day opened up about his experience in a recent interview, sharing information such as how long their encounter lasted.

The 21-year-old Florida-based content creator, known online as “Plan B Joey,” claimed that Blue “saved the best for last.”

Highlights A 21-year-old content creator known as “Plan B Joey” claimed he was the 1,000th participant at Bonnie Blue’s 2025 event.

He said he waited 20 hours for his turn, but it was rewarding as he ended up having a memorable experience.

He also expressed a desire to marry Blue, claiming she was “exactly” his type.

He went on to express a desire to marry her, saying she is “exactly” his type.

The new details come on the heels of Blue making headlines for hosting a controversial baby shower, where she invited several men to urinate on her body.

RELATED:

Despite being one of many, Joey sounded confident that he had made an impression on Bonnie Blue

Image credits: bonnieblue

Joey, who has accrued a modest online following with content centered on cold-approaching women, spoke with VT, a UK-based celebrity news website, on July 3, revealing that he had waited 20 hours in a queue for his opportunity to meet Blue.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that when they eventually met, the encounter lasted only about 40 seconds.

Nevertheless, he described the experience as “the best of her life and of my life.”

Image credits: planbjoey

He referred to sleeping with Blue as “a huge accomplishment and something that both of us will never forget.”

When asked how he was certain she would remember, he firmly replied, “I am very memorable.”

Image credits: bonnieblue

Reflecting on what happened afterward, he said, “I didn’t really get to say much to her.”

He noted that they shared a celebratory drink and that was the end of their business, as Blue was “really exhausted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey expressed the hope of becoming Blue’s husband in the future.

When asked why, he pointed to her “blonde hair” and “blue eyes” as qualities that matched his type, adding that her being “highly sought after” and desired by many men further increased her appeal.

Bonnie Blue’s subsequent headline-grabbing event involving men was her “breeding mission”

Image credits: Paul_B_Coleman

Blue presented men with an opportunity to impregnate her in January 2026, but later postponed it to February 7 to align with her biological clock.

When the day arrived, according to Blue’s own account, she had unprotected encounters with 400 men who had been tested for STIs in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 22, Blue announced via a YouTube video that the “breeding mission was a success.”

Image credits: planbjoey

“I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache, I mean like mega migraine. Foods have been making me sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly,” she told viewers.

She later shared ultrasound footage from a medical clinic to confirm her pregnancy and stated that doctors told her the conception had occurred approximately a fortnight earlier.

Image credits: bonniieblue_xoxo

ADVERTISEMENT

She also claimed she took DNA samples from all the men involved to determine her child’s paternity.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, on March 31, Blue announced that she had been lying about being pregnant.

On May 20, Blue announced another pregnancy and has since maintained that this time she is telling the truth.

She has shared several photos of her baby bump on social media, though users have suggested it could be a prosthetic.

“She has done it before, and she can do it again,” one user commented, while another added, “Girl, we’re no longer falling for it.”



Her pregnancy came after she revealed she struggled with fertility issues in the past

Image credits: bonnieblue

Blue, who was married to her childhood sweetheart, Oliver Davidson, from February 2022 to November 2023, told Us Weekly in March that she had struggled to conceive during their marriage.

“I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I’d have to go the IVF route,” she said when asked about the possibility of becoming pregnant during one of her adult events.

“I wish I could say I might get pregnant; however, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally,” she added.

Image credits: bonnieblue

In the same interview, she also spoke about her plans for raising a child. Blue said she would keep her child away from the adult entertainment industry and ensure she herself is less sexualised for the child’s sake.

“There’ll be a very strict line once the baby’s here regarding what’s shown and how much is shown,” she said.

“Vile and disgusting,” a netizen said about Joey’s claims