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Bonnie Blue Back In Spotlight After Baby Shower Scandal As 1000th Man From “Crazy” Event Speaks Out
Bonnie Blue holding a pregnancy test, surrounded by people, as the baby shower scandal unravels.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bonnie Blue Back In Spotlight After Baby Shower Scandal As 1000th Man From “Crazy” Event Speaks Out

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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The 1,000th man to sleep with adult entertainer Bonnie Blue during her January 2025 attempt to set a record for the most intimate partners in a single day opened up about his experience in a recent interview, sharing information such as how long their encounter lasted.

The 21-year-old Florida-based content creator, known online as “Plan B Joey,” claimed that Blue “saved the best for last.”

Highlights
  • A 21-year-old content creator known as “Plan B Joey” claimed he was the 1,000th participant at Bonnie Blue’s 2025 event.
  • He said he waited 20 hours for his turn, but it was rewarding as he ended up having a memorable experience.
  • He also expressed a desire to marry Blue, claiming she was “exactly” his type.

He went on to express a desire to marry her, saying she is “exactly” his type.

The new details come on the heels of Blue making headlines for hosting a controversial baby shower, where she invited several men to urinate on her body.

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    Despite being one of many, Joey sounded confident that he had made an impression on Bonnie Blue

    Bonnie Blue reveals pregnancy test results, surrounded by men at her baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    Joey, who has accrued a modest online following with content centered on cold-approaching women, spoke with VT, a UK-based celebrity news website, on July 3, revealing that he had waited 20 hours in a queue for his opportunity to meet Blue.

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    He said that when they eventually met, the encounter lasted only about 40 seconds.

    Nevertheless, he described the experience as “the best of her life and of my life.”

    Man with grey hair and glasses, part of the 1000 men from Bonnie Blue's baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: planbjoey

    He referred to sleeping with Blue as “a huge accomplishment and something that both of us will never forget.”

    When asked how he was certain she would remember, he firmly replied, “I am very memorable.”

    Bonnie Blue cradles her baby bump, reflecting on the baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    Reflecting on what happened afterward, he said, “I didn’t really get to say much to her.”

    He noted that they shared a celebratory drink and that was the end of their business, as Blue was “really exhausted.”

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    @planbjoey The way she can attend to so many people inspires me #bonnieblue#lillyphillips♬ original sound – planbjoey
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    Joey expressed the hope of becoming Blue’s husband in the future.

    When asked why, he pointed to her “blonde hair” and “blue eyes” as qualities that matched his type, adding that her being “highly sought after” and desired by many men further increased her appeal.

    Bonnie Blue’s subsequent headline-grabbing event involving men was her “breeding mission”

    Room aftermath of the baby shower scandal, with confetti and debris on the floor.

    Image credits: Paul_B_Coleman

    Blue presented men with an opportunity to impregnate her in January 2026, but later postponed it to February 7 to align with her biological clock.

    When the day arrived, according to Blue’s own account, she had unprotected encounters with 400 men who had been tested for STIs in advance.

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    On February 22, Blue announced via a YouTube video that the “breeding mission was a success.”

    Man with a Plan B hat and chain holding money, connected to Bonnie Blue's baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: planbjoey

    “I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache, I mean like mega migraine. Foods have been making me sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly,” she told viewers.

    She later shared ultrasound footage from a medical clinic to confirm her pregnancy and stated that doctors told her the conception had occurred approximately a fortnight earlier.

    Bonnie Blue looks concerned while discussing her baby shower scandal and 1000th man speaking out.

    Image credits: bonniieblue_xoxo

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    She also claimed she took DNA samples from all the men involved to determine her child’s paternity.

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    However, on March 31, Blue announced that she had been lying about being pregnant.

    @topchef_records bonnie blue got arrested for this video How did she do it? She slept with a thousand men in 12 hours? 😳 This game #bonnieblue#camillaaraujo #bophouse #explore#foryoupage#fypage#CapCut#fypシ♬ Real OG – Hxtra Rdi

    On May 20, Blue announced another pregnancy and has since maintained that this time she is telling the truth. 

    She has shared several photos of her baby bump on social media, though users have suggested it could be a prosthetic.

    “She has done it before, and she can do it again,” one user commented, while another added, “Girl, we’re no longer falling for it.”

    Her pregnancy came after she revealed she struggled with fertility issues in the past

    Bonnie Blue in a tub after her baby shower scandal. Her baby shower event is making headlines.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    Blue, who was married to her childhood sweetheart, Oliver Davidson, from February 2022 to November 2023, told Us Weekly in March that she had struggled to conceive during their marriage.

    “I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I’d have to go the IVF route,” she said when asked about the possibility of becoming pregnant during one of her adult events.

    “I wish I could say I might get pregnant; however, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally,” she added.

    Bonnie Blue looks surprised as the 1000th man speaks out after her baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    In the same interview, she also spoke about her plans for raising a child. Blue said she would keep her child away from the adult entertainment industry and ensure she herself is less sexualised for the child’s sake.

    “There’ll be a very strict line once the baby’s here regarding what’s shown and how much is shown,” she said.

    “Vile and disgusting,” a netizen said about Joey’s claims

    A social media comment saying Ewwww just f****n eeeeeewww about Bonnie Blue's baby shower scandal.

    A social media comment saying She's disgusting. Makes women look bad! about Bonnie Blue's baby shower.

    A social media comment mentioning mental health, related to Bonnie Blue's baby shower scandal and men speaking out.

    A social media comment saying 'So nasty', related to Bonnie Blue's baby shower scandal and men speaking out.

    A detailed social media comment about Bonnie Blue's baby shower scandal, mentioning her baby and the men involved.

    A social media comment about a man's thoughts during Bonnie Blue's baby shower scandal, with laughing emojis.

    A social media comment stating 'I had token number 1001 lol' with an emoji, related to Bonnie Blue's baby shower scandal.

    A social media comment discussing Bonnie Blue's choice after her baby shower scandal.

    A social media comment calling Bonnie Blue trash after her baby shower scandal.

    A social media comment describing Bonnie Blue's baby shower scandal as vile and disgusting.

    A social media comment calling Bonnie Blue's baby shower scandal embarrassing.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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