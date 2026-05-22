Adult Star Lily Phillip’s Boyfriend Brutally Roasted Over His Comments About Their Relationship

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Adult content creator and performer Lily Phillips and her boyfriend, Sam, recently opened up about their relationship.

Lily, 24, rose to fame in late 2024 after uploading a video on a content subscription service platform in which she was filmed having physical relations with 101 men. It was later chronicled in Josh Pieters’ documentary, I Slept with 101 Men in One Day, which became a major social media talking point.

Highlights The internet trolled adult star Lily Phillips’ boyfriend, Sam, over his recent comments about his girlfriend’s career.

Even though this career is her “passion,” there are hard-set boundaries Lily refuses to cross, one of which is connected to Sam.

Lily previously revealed that she was allowed to sleep with “other men” despite being in a monogamous relationship with Sam.

In May, Lily and Sam appeared on an interview together, during which the latter revealed what he truly felt about his girlfriend’s career.

“This has to be an humiliation ritual,” one user commented under the interview.

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Lily Phillips’ boyfriend has no problem with her adult work, but there is one strict boundary

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Lily met Sam in early 2026 through her friend and fellow adult star Annie Knight, and the two hit it off almost immediately. They have been living together ever since.

On May 20, 2026, speaking with the Daily Star, Lily admitted that she and Sam do not really talk about her work, as it is “a little bit irrelevant” to their personal relationship.

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When the interviewer asked Sam if he had any issues with Lily’s line of work, he answered, “Nothing at all. I don’t look at the whole work side of things. I look at her as a human being, which she is, and I’m so proud of everything she does and how hard she works.”

Sam maintained his stance when the interviewer queried if he had any problem with her more graphic performances.

“Not at all,” he said. “I think it’s a very creative thing — a form of art, really. I’m so proud of what she does, and that’ll never change.”

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Lily Phillips’ boyfriend Sam says he has no concerns about Lily being with other men and claims he is extremely secure in their relationship 😬 “At the end of the day, she comes home to me” pic.twitter.com/LU1V71PT0L — GBMC 🇬🇧 (@GreatBritishMC) May 21, 2026

As the conversation progressed to any potential jealousy he might feel, Sam refuted that as well.

“I can see how professional [the filming process] is, and how much work goes into it,” Sam said. “So, I don’t get jealous. She comes home to me at the end of the day.”

There are strict lines Lily Phillips will not cross in her career

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Despite Sam’s support, Lily does have firm boundaries regarding her work.

One of them is that he doesn’t kiss her colleagues while filming adult content, Lily told the Daily Star. The couple reached a mutual decision to keep it off the table, as they both believe it is the “most intimate” element of all s*xual acts.

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As part of her service, Lily often fulfills custom performance requests, even if some of them are “weird,” she said. However, she does not entertain “anything that involves a toilet.

“It’s just a personal boundary of mine,” she said. “No Judgement, it’s just not something I want to do.”

Lily refuses to act out “child play” as well: “I won’t be dressing up as a baby, that’s disgusting,” she said. “Get help.”

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She also does not accept custom requests that would require another performer.

“I only do solo customs because then it gets awkward around ‘How much are you going to pay them?’”

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Netizens ripped into Sam for openly accepting Lily Phillips’ adult career

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Sam’s open acceptance of Lily’s career did not sit well with many netizens, who ridiculed and called him names after his comments went viral.

“Does he have a brain injury?” one person commented. Another said, “He looks and sounds like an unconfident c*ck.”

A third wrote, “This is a man who is so broken, he will accept a woman who can never love him or value him.”

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The internet reacted similarly when Lily first spoke about Sam in an Instagram video on April 13.

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“I have a boyfriend, but I’m still allowed to get cr*cked by other men,” she admitted in the clip. “Because he’s super mature, he actually understands that that’s what it is — a job.”

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“I don’t have feelings for people when I sleep with them; it’s purely just for content,” she added. “We are in a monogamous relationship outside of my work, and he’s actually super supportive. He just gets my passion.”

Lily clarified that it was not a “fet*sh” for Sam, which many netizens speculated in the comments. Not wanting him to feel like he got the “bad end of the bargain,” she had offered her boyfriend the freedom to be with other people as well, but he declined.

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“He was just like, ‘No, that would be weird. Why would I want to be with anyone else but you?’”

Lily also said that Sam left her a box of chocolates and a note saying, “I’m so proud of you for working so hard,” after she returned from filming a “gangb*ng.”

“Does he have a brain injury?” Netizens were in shock over Lily Phillips’ boyfriend’s reaction to her career

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