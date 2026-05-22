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Adult Star Lily Phillip’s Boyfriend Brutally Roasted Over His Comments About Their Relationship
Lily Philip in a white top posing indoors with natural light, related to her boyfriend's controversial relationship comments.
Celebrities, Couples

Adult Star Lily Phillip’s Boyfriend Brutally Roasted Over His Comments About Their Relationship

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Adult content creator and performer Lily Phillips and her boyfriend, Sam, recently opened up about their relationship.

Lily, 24, rose to fame in late 2024 after uploading a video on a content subscription service platform in which she was filmed having physical relations with 101 men. It was later chronicled in Josh Pieters’ documentary, I Slept with 101 Men in One Day, which became a major social media talking point.

Highlights
  • The internet trolled adult star Lily Phillips’ boyfriend, Sam, over his recent comments about his girlfriend’s career.
  • Even though this career is her “passion,” there are hard-set boundaries Lily refuses to cross, one of which is connected to Sam.
  • Lily previously revealed that she was allowed to sleep with “other men” despite being in a monogamous relationship with Sam.

In May, Lily and Sam appeared on an interview together, during which the latter revealed what he truly felt about his girlfriend’s career.

“This has to be an humiliation ritual,” one user commented under the interview.

RELATED:

    Lily Phillips’ boyfriend has no problem with her adult work, but there is one strict boundary

    Adult star Lily Philip posing in a white ruffled top selfie

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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    Lily met Sam in early 2026 through her friend and fellow adult star Annie Knight, and the two hit it off almost immediately. They have been living together ever since.

    On May 20, 2026, speaking with the Daily Star, Lily admitted that she and Sam do not really talk about her work, as it is “a little bit irrelevant” to their personal relationship.

    Lily Philip and friends in a happy group photo

    Image credits: lilyphillipsac

    When the interviewer asked Sam if he had any issues with Lily’s line of work, he answered, “Nothing at all. I don’t look at the whole work side of things. I look at her as a human being, which she is, and I’m so proud of everything she does and how hard she works.”

    Sam maintained his stance when the interviewer queried if he had any problem with her more graphic performances.

    “Not at all,” he said. “I think it’s a very creative thing — a form of art, really. I’m so proud of what she does, and that’ll never change.”

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    As the conversation progressed to any potential jealousy he might feel, Sam refuted that as well.

    “I can see how professional [the filming process] is, and how much work goes into it,” Sam said. “So, I don’t get jealous. She comes home to me at the end of the day.”

    There are strict lines Lily Phillips will not cross in her career

    Adult star Lily Philip wearing a blue bikini outdoors

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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    Despite Sam’s support, Lily does have firm boundaries regarding her work.

    One of them is that he doesn’t kiss her colleagues while filming adult content, Lily told the Daily Star. The couple reached a mutual decision to keep it off the table, as they both believe it is the “most intimate” element of all s*xual acts.

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    Lily Philip with boyfriend sitting on yacht with yellow striped cushions

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    As part of her service, Lily often fulfills custom performance requests, even if some of them are “weird,” she said. However, she does not entertain “anything that involves a toilet.

    “It’s just a personal boundary of mine,” she said. “No Judgement, it’s just not something I want to do.”

    Lily refuses to act out “child play” as well: “I won’t be dressing up as a baby, that’s disgusting,” she said. “Get help.”

    Adult star Lily Philip relaxing in hot tub outdoors at sunset

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    She also does not accept custom requests that would require another performer.

    “I only do solo customs because then it gets awkward around ‘How much are you going to pay them?’”

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    Netizens ripped into Sam for openly accepting Lily Phillips’ adult career

    Adult star Lily Philip sitting on couch surrounded by men in black masks

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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    Sam’s open acceptance of Lily’s career did not sit well with many netizens, who ridiculed and called him names after his comments went viral.

    “Does he have a brain injury?” one person commented. Another said, “He looks and sounds like an unconfident c*ck.”

    A third wrote, “This is a man who is so broken, he will accept a woman who can never love him or value him.”

    Adult star Lily Philip posing on couch wearing black dress indoors

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    The internet reacted similarly when Lily first spoke about Sam in an Instagram video on April 13.

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    “I have a boyfriend, but I’m still allowed to get cr*cked by other men,” she admitted in the clip. “Because he’s super mature, he actually understands that that’s what it is — a job.”

    Close-up selfie of adult star Lily Philip in black lace top

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

    “I don’t have feelings for people when I sleep with them; it’s purely just for content,” she added. “We are in a monogamous relationship outside of my work, and he’s actually super supportive. He just gets my passion.”

    Lily clarified that it was not a “fet*sh” for Sam, which many netizens speculated in the comments. Not wanting him to feel like he got the “bad end of the bargain,” she had offered her boyfriend the freedom to be with other people as well, but he declined.

    Adult star Lily Philip in stylish white cut-out outfit indoors

    Image credits: lilyphillip_s

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    “He was just like, ‘No, that would be weird. Why would I want to be with anyone else but you?’”

    Lily also said that Sam left her a box of chocolates and a note saying, “I’m so proud of you for working so hard,” after she returned from filming a “gangb*ng.”

    “Does he have a brain injury?” Netizens were in shock over Lily Phillips’ boyfriend’s reaction to her career

    Tweet roasting boyfriend of adult star Lily Philip for relationship comments

    Image credits: OnChainAdvocate

    Tweet discussing relationship dynamics involving adult star Lily Philip's boyfriend

    Image credits: AIishere_art

    Tweet commenting on boundaries related to Lily Philip's boyfriend

    Image credits: nullusfilter

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    Tweet questioning the validity of an interview about Lily Philip's boyfriend

    Image credits: Gambit_Cz29

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    Tweet harshly criticizing Lily Philip's boyfriend's comments on their relationship

    Image credits: PervyHerby1

    Tweet expressing a forgiving view on Lily Philip's boyfriend's relationship status

    Image credits: helloffaday

    User Maddy comments on adult star Lily Philip's boyfriend claims about relationship bodies count

    Image credits: Maddyvka

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    User SlightlyProblematic mocks boyfriend's comment on Lily Philip's relationship resting place

    Image credits: SlightProblm

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    User drey expresses jealousy towards Sam with a critical mindset comment about Lily Philip's boyfriend

    Image credits: dreycs2

    User Kiscix harshly criticizes Lily Philip's boyfriend in a blunt reaction tweet

    Image credits: kiscix67401

    User sari supports boyfriend's statement about Lily Philip's relationship with confidence

    Image credits: officialsariixo

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    Social media comment praising adult star Lily Philip's boyfriend as very secure man

    Image credits: bambi_coxx

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    User criticizes claims about adult star Lily Philip's boyfriend having agenda and being stupid

    Image credits: Mo51567Morgan

    Reply suggesting adult star Lily Philip visits her boyfriend when bored of others

    Image credits: GreiGrowth

    Comment reflecting on mindset and emotions regarding adult star Lily Philip's boyfriend relationship

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    Image credits: augusttherain

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their relationship, if it's real, is nobody's business. You can have the style of relationship that works for you. If someone else's style doesn't work for you personally, STFU about it. They're not harming you, just like the gay couple next door isn't harming your heterosexual marriage.

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    reddot2337 avatar
    Raymond
    Raymond
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women empowerment right? 😂😂😂🤢

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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their relationship, if it's real, is nobody's business. You can have the style of relationship that works for you. If someone else's style doesn't work for you personally, STFU about it. They're not harming you, just like the gay couple next door isn't harming your heterosexual marriage.

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    reddot2337 avatar
    Raymond
    Raymond
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women empowerment right? 😂😂😂🤢

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