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A relationship can be whatever people want it to be, as long as it’s consensual. For one woman and her husband, their marriage had reached a point where they felt they needed to be intimate with others.

They set boundaries, communicated clearly, and for a while, it seemed like they had found a balance that worked for both of them.

But things shifted when the man’s lover asked for something the couple hadn’t even talked about before. It turns out she wants to have a child with him now! Unsure what response would create the least problems, the wife turned to the subreddit r/nonmonogamy for advice.

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This wife offered her husband to open up their marriage

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But now she thinks it has gone too far

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The husband’s lover doesn’t just want him to impregnate her, she also hopes he could be involved in raising the child

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As the woman’s story went viral, she provided more information in the comments

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People told the wife she has no obligation to go along with it because that wasn’t part of their agreement

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After going through the replies, the wife issued her partner an ultimatum

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She answered a few more questions

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And people commended her for her level-headedness

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Eventually, the husband came back with his decision

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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People said he was just trying to avoid responsibility and that the woman should get a lawyer

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To everyone’s surprise, the wife allowed the husband to go ahead and have a child with his lover and decided to stay married to him

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She explained her decision wasn’t an impulsive one

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But people said they no longer believe in the couple’s marriage

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