Adult Worker Shares Strangest Bedroom Requests She’s Received From Clients

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Kayla Jade, a renowned Australian adult star, in a Monday, April 27 interview, revealed some of the most bizarre client requests she’s ever received.

Jade’s press interaction came in support of her debut memoir, Call Girl Confidential.

The book, per various reports, focuses on intimacy positivity, breaking industry taboos, and motherhood.

Highlights Adult worker Kayla Jade revealed the strangest kinks she has encountered in her occupation.

She also recalled a client pressuring her to undergo cosmetic surgery to suit his preferences.

Her latest revelations followed earlier comments about the traits and qualities men find most desirable in women.

“Of course she did what was requested,” a netizen assumed about Jade.

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Kayla Jade got candid about the strangest bedroom requests she received in her career

Image credits: Instagram / itsmekaylajade

Jade has more than three million followers across TikTok and Instagram, where she shares “storytime” videos detailing the mature escapades of her work.

While she has been open with her fans about the gritty details of her profession, there were a few things she had never discussed publicly until now.

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Speaking to news.com.au this week, the 31-year-old revealed one particular f**ish that stood out to her in her many years in the industry.

Image credits: Instagram / itsmekaylajade

“Feederism is definitely a more underground kink because obviously it’s not for everyone,” Jade said.

Feederism centres around a person finding gratification by watching someone stuff themselves to the point of discomfort.

She said the request started innocently enough with a client, whom she did not name, offering her $500 to simply film herself eating a packet of Tim Tams (a brand of chocolate biscuit).

Image credits: Instagram / itsmekaylajade

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Jade agreed, but then the client wanted her to gain weight for him.

“After the first two videos, he began asking me to weigh myself before and after I eat, and would request I film myself sticking my belly out and jiggling it.”

Jade obliged for a while but soon realised it would be harmful for her, given her history of disordered eating.

Image credits: Instagram / itsmekaylajade

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Jade spoke about having an unhealthy relationship with food in several of her storytime videos.

In July 2025, she even referred to it as a “dark time” in her life.

Another client, per Jade’s account, got obsessed with her backside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Booktopia (@booktopiabooks)

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Jade skipped naming this client as well and instead called him Barry.

She said he sent her a “frantic” and “distressed” message when her behind, which she had enhanced with a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure, changed in size due to a lifestyle change.

He even offered her $1,000 to get another BBL.

The sum was negligible against the cost of the procedure, which runs upwards of $40,000 in Australia.

“I’ve definitely lost some clients over things like this,” Jade admitted.

Image credits: Instagram / itsmekaylajade

Jade, notably, had a bad experience with BBL the first time around.

In June 2025, she revealed she travelled to Turkey for the surgery, as the doctors there had received good reviews and offered services at a much lower price.

Jade, however, claimed that she “almost d**d” after getting operated on.

Moreover, she revealed that she could “feel everything” during the procedure. “It was the most traumatic thing I’ve ever been through.”

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Image credits: Instagram / itsmekaylajade

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After the surgery, Jade said she was “vomiting blood” alongside her body, “uncontrollably shaking,” and “freezing.”

“It was a nightmare,” she noted.

Jade said she never received a concrete answer from the medical staff about her condition. She was discharged the next day and had to stay at a local hotel until she could fly back home.

She underwent a revision surgery soon after.

Kayla Jade also discussed the types of women clients tend to find most desirable

Image credits: Instagram / itsmekaylajade

Jade took to her TikTok in October 2025 to spill the secrets she learned on the job, including how attitude trumps beauty when it comes to securing loyal customers.

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Jade admitted that men care less about looks and more about which woman makes them “feel good.”

“The most successful workers I’ve known in life haven’t always been the most beautiful, but they know how to play the game and treat men in a way which keeps them coming back,” Jade shared.

“You can be hot and have a s**tty attitude and, of course, you’re gonna get booked, but they’re probably gonna rebook someone who not only satisfies their needs but makes them feel comfortable and wanted,” she explained.

“Some of the most busy workers are in their 40s and 50s, just because they have the knowledge,” Jade claimed.

Image credits: Instagram / itsmekaylajade

In the same video, Jade said the industry has shown her just how frightening some men can be.

“We’re all aware of the horrible things that go on, we see it in the news all the time, but when you see these people first hand and all the horrible stuff they say, that they’re into, it really rattles you,” she said.

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Jade added that these people do not look eerie, and that she would have thought they were normal had she met them on the street.

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This realization, she said, has made her “worry about every single stranger.”

“Get a real job,” a netizen advised Jade

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