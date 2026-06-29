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Woman Who Participated In Lily Phillips ‘Backdoor’ Challenge Claims Her Marriage Is In Shambles Now
Two young blonde women, one speaking, the other smiling slightly. This image relates to the Lily Phillips 'Backdoor' challenge and marriage in shambles.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Woman Who Participated In Lily Phillips ‘Backdoor’ Challenge Claims Her Marriage Is In Shambles Now

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Tiffany Wisconsin, a 36-year-old adult content creator who drew widespread attention after appearing in fellow creator Lily Phillips’ controversial “Backdoor” challenge in March 2025, has returned to the spotlight as details resurface about what led to the breakdown of her 12-year marriage.

Wisconsin, who performs under the name Tiff Goodtime, revealed in a June 2025 Instagram post that her husband decided to divorce her after discovering “the video I did with 20 guys on our wedding night.”

Highlights
  • Tiffany Wisconsin said her marriage ended after her husband discovered explicit wedding-night footage with 20 men.
  • She is now focused on finding love again and says she is open to relationships with both men and women.
  • Her collaborator, Lily Phillips, continues to draw attention for adult content while being in a relationship.

As Wisconsin described their split as “the hardest thing” she has ever been through, she received an outpouring of support from followers, including Phillips herself. 

“Love you. If you need help, you know who to call,” the latter commented.

RELATED:

    Tiffany Wisconsin said her husband filed for divorce after discovering explicit videos from their wedding night

    A woman with blonde hair and a white tank top looks at the camera. She participated in the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge.

    Image credits: TikTok/wisconsin_tifff

    The video Wisconsin posted alongside her confession showed her in her wedding dress, before cutting to footage of several men walking up a staircase.

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    It is unclear whether she was being serious about having intimate encounters with men on her wedding night, as she only began her career as an adult entertainer in 2020, a time during which she said she felt overwhelmed while caring for her children at home. 

    Lily Phillips and Wisconsin Tiff interview a masked man at a Backdoor Challenge event.

    Image credits: TikTok/lily_phillipss

    In a 2023 essay for Newsweek, Wisconsin said she stumbled upon making adult content online while “looking into ways to navigate financial independence.”

    @wisconsin_tifff We love a good challenge @Lillian Phillips ♬ original sound – Wisconsin Tiff

    “Curious, I turned to my sister and asked if she knew about it. She thought it was a platform for celebrities, which left me intrigued,” she added.

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    After thorough research, Wisconsin found that a subscription-based platform was open to all, and she deemed it a perfect opportunity for her.

    A woman in a wedding dress smiles, holding a bouquet. Her marriage is in shambles after a challenge.

    Image credits: TikTok/wisconsin_tifff

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    Wisconsin rose to unparalleled popularity in the days after collaborating with fellow creator Lily Phillips on her viral “Backdoor” stunt, in which the two women claimed to have gotten intimate with 50 men in a single day.

    A user comment on social media questions the Backdoor Challenge, asking Did WHAT with 20 guys?????.

    A social media comment expresses sarcasm, saying yeah cant understand why he would leave. very strange about the challenge.

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    Soon after, she expressed a desire to test her limits by taking on a 2,000-man challenge, however, she increased the number to 5,000 after discovering someone else was already doing the previous one.

    In a January 2026 interview with Mashable, Wisconsin detailed that her line of work allows her to earn $100,000 per month. 

    Following a headline-making year for her career, Tiffany Wisconsin has now turned her attention to finding love

    Two women discussing the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge and its impact on marriage.

    Image credits: TikTok/wisconsin_tifff

    A press release issued by Wisconsin in May noted that, though she is not desperate for a new connection, she’s certainly ready for one.

    “I’ve only been in one serious relationship, and after it ended, I needed time to protect my heart and my peace,” she said, adding, “I am open to love again, whether that’s with a man or a woman.”

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    Woman in black lace, participating in the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge, claims marriage is in shambles.

    Image credits: Instagram/wisco.tiff

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    To document her journey, she plans to launch a series of marketing videos exploring “dating, independence, and real connection.”

    @wisconsin_tifffHardest thing I’ve ever been through♬ Fade Into You – The Avener Rework – Mazzy Star & The Avener

    Wisconsin also noted that though she is ready to take a partner, she is determined to maintain boundaries.

    “My biggest thing is making sure I still have time for myself because I really enjoy being alone, and I don’t want to lose that just to say I’m with someone,” she said.

    Wisconsin’s collaborator, Lily Phillips, has continued attracting attention for her adult ventures while being in a relationship

    Woman in white tank top, involved in the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge, discusses her marriage problems.

    Image credits: TikTok/wisconsin_tifff

    Phillips has posted a series of X-rated content with industry fellow Girthmaster, whose real name is Ben, throughout late June.

    “This is me before I take on Girthmaster,” she said in one video, showing her standing next to Ben, who replied, “You’ll probably survive.”

    Woman and an older man discuss the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge consequences on her marriage.

    Image credits: Instagram/wisco.tiff

    The camera then cut to show the pair looking very disheveled. “And here is us after our shoot,” Phillips said before revealing she tapped out of their session.

    Ben followed up by taking pride in doing what “100 guys couldn’t do,” obviously hinting back to Phillips’s 100-men-in-a-day challenge.

    Woman involved in the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge, whose marriage is in shambles, looks thoughtfully.

    In another video, Phillips said Ben was her “first big dude since getting a boyfriend.”

    @phillipsdaily0 Poor girl looks RUINED #lilyphillips#boyfriend♬ Saxophones getting louder – Sped Up – AntonioVivald

    Earlier this year, she had revealed she was dating someone very supportive of her career, with his only ask in their relationship being that Phillips won’t kiss other men.

    “Play dumb games, win dumb prizes,” a netizen said about Wisconsin’s divorce 

    A social media comment asking if the divorce or the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge hurts more, referencing a marriage in shambles.

    A social media comment about women and accountability, relating to the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge and a marriage in shambles.

    A social media comment expressing shock about the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge occurring on a wedding night, impacting a marriage.

    A social media comment joking that the marriage went out the backdoor, referring to the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge.

    A social media comment quoting 'the hardest thing' faced, with emojis, related to the Lily Phillips Backdoor Challenge aftermath and a marriage in shambles.

    A social media comment asking why he wouldn't participate in the Lily Phillips 'Backdoor' Challenge.

    A social media comment quoting Indiana Jones about the Lily Phillips 'Backdoor' Challenge situation.

    A social media comment questioning if he knew about her Lily Phillips 'Backdoor' Challenge activities.

    A social media comment about a woman in the Lily Phillips 'Backdoor' Challenge and monogamy.

    A social media comment indicating the Lily Phillips 'Backdoor' Challenge title is self-explanatory.

    A social media comment about a woman regretting participating in the Lily Phillips 'Backdoor' Challenge and marriage in shambles.

    A social media comment expressing disbelief about the woman's story after the Lily Phillips 'Backdoor' Challenge led to marriage in shambles.

    A social media comment suggesting consequences for participating in the Lily Phillips 'Backdoor' Challenge and marriage in shambles.

    A social media comment implying predictability regarding the woman's marriage in shambles after the Lily Phillips 'Backdoor' Challenge.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC man, poor husband. these moronic hoes will end up full of regret like the 2 girls one cup idiots. i get she is an adult movie actress/OF etc, fair enough, but on your wedding night is so fecked up. i usually side with the women. not here.

    1
    1point
    reply
    gomerp2337 avatar
    Gavin
    Gavin
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dirty, filthy, vile, skànk whòre.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC man, poor husband. these moronic hoes will end up full of regret like the 2 girls one cup idiots. i get she is an adult movie actress/OF etc, fair enough, but on your wedding night is so fecked up. i usually side with the women. not here.

    1
    1point
    reply
    gomerp2337 avatar
    Gavin
    Gavin
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dirty, filthy, vile, skànk whòre.

    0
    0points
    reply
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