Woman Who Participated In Lily Phillips ‘Backdoor’ Challenge Claims Her Marriage Is In Shambles Now

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Tiffany Wisconsin, a 36-year-old adult content creator who drew widespread attention after appearing in fellow creator Lily Phillips’ controversial “Backdoor” challenge in March 2025, has returned to the spotlight as details resurface about what led to the breakdown of her 12-year marriage.

Wisconsin, who performs under the name Tiff Goodtime, revealed in a June 2025 Instagram post that her husband decided to divorce her after discovering “the video I did with 20 guys on our wedding night.”

Highlights Tiffany Wisconsin said her marriage ended after her husband discovered explicit wedding-night footage with 20 men.

She is now focused on finding love again and says she is open to relationships with both men and women.

Her collaborator, Lily Phillips, continues to draw attention for adult content while being in a relationship.

As Wisconsin described their split as “the hardest thing” she has ever been through, she received an outpouring of support from followers, including Phillips herself.

“Love you. If you need help, you know who to call,” the latter commented.

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Tiffany Wisconsin said her husband filed for divorce after discovering explicit videos from their wedding night

Image credits: TikTok/wisconsin_tifff

The video Wisconsin posted alongside her confession showed her in her wedding dress, before cutting to footage of several men walking up a staircase.

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It is unclear whether she was being serious about having intimate encounters with men on her wedding night, as she only began her career as an adult entertainer in 2020, a time during which she said she felt overwhelmed while caring for her children at home.

Image credits: TikTok/lily_phillipss

In a 2023 essay for Newsweek, Wisconsin said she stumbled upon making adult content online while “looking into ways to navigate financial independence.”

“Curious, I turned to my sister and asked if she knew about it. She thought it was a platform for celebrities, which left me intrigued,” she added.

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After thorough research, Wisconsin found that a subscription-based platform was open to all, and she deemed it a perfect opportunity for her.

Image credits: TikTok/wisconsin_tifff

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Wisconsin rose to unparalleled popularity in the days after collaborating with fellow creator Lily Phillips on her viral “Backdoor” stunt, in which the two women claimed to have gotten intimate with 50 men in a single day.

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Soon after, she expressed a desire to test her limits by taking on a 2,000-man challenge, however, she increased the number to 5,000 after discovering someone else was already doing the previous one.

In a January 2026 interview with Mashable, Wisconsin detailed that her line of work allows her to earn $100,000 per month.

Following a headline-making year for her career, Tiffany Wisconsin has now turned her attention to finding love

Image credits: TikTok/wisconsin_tifff

A press release issued by Wisconsin in May noted that, though she is not desperate for a new connection, she’s certainly ready for one.

“I’ve only been in one serious relationship, and after it ended, I needed time to protect my heart and my peace,” she said, adding, “I am open to love again, whether that’s with a man or a woman.”

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Image credits: Instagram/wisco.tiff

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To document her journey, she plans to launch a series of marketing videos exploring “dating, independence, and real connection.”

Wisconsin also noted that though she is ready to take a partner, she is determined to maintain boundaries.

“My biggest thing is making sure I still have time for myself because I really enjoy being alone, and I don’t want to lose that just to say I’m with someone,” she said.

Wisconsin’s collaborator, Lily Phillips, has continued attracting attention for her adult ventures while being in a relationship

Image credits: TikTok/wisconsin_tifff

Phillips has posted a series of X-rated content with industry fellow Girthmaster, whose real name is Ben, throughout late June.

“This is me before I take on Girthmaster,” she said in one video, showing her standing next to Ben, who replied, “You’ll probably survive.”

Image credits: Instagram/wisco.tiff

The camera then cut to show the pair looking very disheveled. “And here is us after our shoot,” Phillips said before revealing she tapped out of their session.

Ben followed up by taking pride in doing what “100 guys couldn’t do,” obviously hinting back to Phillips’s 100-men-in-a-day challenge.

In another video, Phillips said Ben was her “first big dude since getting a boyfriend.”

Earlier this year, she had revealed she was dating someone very supportive of her career, with his only ask in their relationship being that Phillips won’t kiss other men.

“Play dumb games, win dumb prizes,” a netizen said about Wisconsin’s divorce