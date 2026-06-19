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You can’t tell someone to just put themselves out there without adding that anything can happen. Especially online, where nobody is obliged to explain themselves, or even stick around, because ghosting is easier than having an awkward five-minute conversation.

When browsing Reddit to see what the situation on dating apps looks like right now, we came across a ton of funny, cringey, and outright bizarre screenshots that people had shared from their experiences.

Some of them were creative bios, others were rude interactions, and we also found profile pictures that made us wonder how anyone thought they were a good idea in the first place. After seeing enough of them, we figured they were worth sharing with you, too.