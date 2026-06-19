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You can’t tell someone to just put themselves out there without adding that anything can happen. Especially online, where nobody is obliged to explain themselves, or even stick around, because ghosting is easier than having an awkward five-minute conversation.

When browsing Reddit to see what the situation on dating apps looks like right now, we came across a ton of funny, cringey, and outright bizarre screenshots that people had shared from their experiences.

Some of them were creative bios, others were rude interactions, and we also found profile pictures that made us wonder how anyone thought they were a good idea in the first place. After seeing enough of them, we figured they were worth sharing with you, too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Because The Other One Wasn’t Bad Enough

A dating app conversation screenshot where a user confesses to going to jail 3 times for choking and hitting women.

Littlemooboo Report

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    #2

    Unsolicited Opinion In My Messages. He Had To Like Me To Send Me This

    A screenshot from a dating app showing a man with an obscured face and a comment: You are gross with all that ink.

    WavisabiChick Report

    5points
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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's quite clearly a lot older than her too

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    #3

    A Mind Blowing Date Idea

    A hilarious dating app screenshot showing a user giving a specific historical date and place as their preferred way to be won over.

    jazzandboats Report

    5points
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    #4

    Gentlemen, There's A Line In Here Somewhere But I'm Blanking

    A screenshot from a dating app displaying a conversation where one person asks about being carried in a pool.

    Different_Plantain64 Report

    4points
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    #5

    I Giggled

    A screenshot from a dating app showing a humorous exchange about what someone is looking for, ending with marriage.

    Unfair_Mycologist906 Report

    4points
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    #6

    I've Entered A Completely New Domain Of Rejection, Negative Likes

    A dating app screenshot displaying a negative number of likes, specifically -1 Likes, which is an error.

    mike0sd Report

    4points
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    #7

    My Name Isn't Sarah

    A dating app chat screenshot where a user asks about drinking 100 actimels, revealing a questionable conversation starter.

    fluent_in_crying Report

    4points
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    #8

    Harrizzment?

    A funny screenshot from dating apps showing a conversation about rizz and harassment.

    Secret20-throwaway Report

    4points
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    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice to know women can be gross, presumptuous reprobates on dating apps too. Equality and all that.

    0
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    #9

    Is It The Eyebrow Slit?

    A dating app screenshot showing a user receiving a message about giving off 'gay vibes,' an example of bizarre dating apps chats.

    KallocainAddictIsAPe Report

    4points
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    #10

    Are The French Okay 😭

    A dating app conversation about 'the fly that farts,' a funny dating apps exchange that's confusing.

    bunnyrideson Report

    4points
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    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I wasn't married and I was in the market, I would definitely be intrigued here.

    0
    0points
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    #11

    Because I Say Don't Match With Me If You're Maga. Dis You, Boo?

    A screenshot from a dating app featuring a profile picture of a man and an insulting message from another user, highlighting negative dating app experiences.

    One-Head-1483 Report

    3points
    POST
    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this what The Situation from jersey shore is up to nowadays?

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    #12

    I Think I Found A Legitimate Pick Up Line

    A screenshot from a dating app chat where a user accidentally tapped 'L' and humorously turned it into a pickup line, showcasing funny dating app moments.

    Exact-Farmer4429 Report

    3points
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    #13

    Good Lord (I Unmatched Regardless)

    A screenshot from a dating app showing a cringe-worthy opening message followed by a user expressing disgust, typical of awkward dating app screenshots.

    hopeitgetsbetter__ Report

    3points
    POST
    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is good. We need to bring back booing. It's very effective.

    1
    1point
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    #14

    Found My Match Hahah

    A screenshot from a dating app showing a user using Python code to define their interest in a match based on money and age, or height and weight, highlighting unusual dating app interactions.

    Sea_Philosopher_2731 Report

    3points
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    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first one isn’t even good Python because rich and old won’t give any response.

    0
    0points
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    #15

    There's No Wrong Answer!

    A screenshot from a dating app chat where a conversation takes an unexpected turn after someone mentions a job.

    AutomatonSwan Report

    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Why Bother??

    A dating app conversation screenshot where a match says the other person is too far away, despite only being 59 miles.

    titty_princess_ Report

    3points
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    #17

    I’m Tired Boss

    A dating app conversation screenshot where one person asks for money and the other questions how they still exist.

    Intrepid-Distance-54 Report

    3points
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    #18

    I’m Getting Mixed Signals…

    A dating app screenshot of a woman in a red skirt and boots, with a profile bio about finding a God fearing man.

    WHATYEAHOK Report

    3points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easy enough, needing to fear the boogie man to be into someone? Yeah, I'm looking elsewhere.

    0
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    #19

    Am I Weird For Thinking This Is A Bad Idea

    A dating app screenshot showing a profile that says it's looking for long-term, open to short, and monogamy.

    Delicious_Arm9946 Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Removed/ Ignored For Not Wanting To Be Picked Up On The First Date?

    A funny screenshot from dating apps where a person declines being picked up on a first date, citing safety concerns.

    iampiexo Report

    3points
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    #21

    If You Don’t Want Cow Puns Don’t Wear A Cow Outfit

    A funny screenshot from dating apps showing a conversation filled with cow-related puns.

    Such_a_kid Report

    3points
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    #22

    I'm 35. This Isn't My First Rodeo 🤣

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation about eating pizza that escalates into confusion, showing cringe dating apps.

    Wrong_Mango4822 Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Yeah, That's A Deal-Breaker

    A full-body mirror selfie from a dating app, with a bio that includes problematic statements, highlighting cringe dating apps.

    ElMontoya Report

    3points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Three guesses as to which flavour of politics she loves learning about...

    1
    1point
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    #24

    My Profile Says I Like Reading True Crime In Bed….ummm What LOL

    A screenshot from a dating app showing a cringe pick-up line about an iPad light and a scene of the crime.

    travisl718 Report

    3points
    POST
    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she's trying to imply fun bedroom times in an extremely awkward way that comes across more like a threat lmao

    0
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    #25

    I Mean There’s No Need To Be So Harsh

    A conversation screenshot from dating apps with humorous and unexpected exchanges.

    life-is-confusingme Report

    3points
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    #26

    My Friend Gave Me Permission To Post The Message She Got Last Night

    A dating app chat with a microwave pickup line and a meme response, demonstrating humorous but questionable dating app interactions.

    jagman264 Report

    3points
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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The palming of the face while laughing

    0
    0points
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    #27

    Been Back On Tinder For 24hrs, Already Sick Of It

    A dating app screenshot showing a provocative message from a match about another girl hitting on them during a date, eliciting a sharp reply about respect and flirting.

    blossompetal_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    What Is A ‘Nesting Partner’?

    A screenshot from a dating app profile detailing relationship preferences, including non-monogamy and multiple partners.

    bonelessthumb Report

    2points
    POST
    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the man she's cucking in his own home.

    0
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    #29

    It Had To Be Done

    A screenshot from a dating app showing a funny conversation where one person sends a GIF from Mortal Kombat.

    njdev759 Report

    2points
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    #30

    A Wonderful Human Being

    A dating app profile with a bio that includes specific demands and conditions, making it questionable how they still exist.

    We_Were_Driving Report

    2points
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    #31

    I Couldn’t Imagine Being Ungrateful For A Date Paying For Me To Show Up

    A screenshot from a dating app showing a 'biggest date fail' about an Uber pool, making one question dating apps.

    lemonjuice707 Report

    2points
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    #32

    I'm Stupid And Rude

    A dating app chat screenshot where a user gets called stupid for complimenting denim shorts, showcasing dating apps fails.

    justanotherhotguy05 Report

    2points
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    #33

    She Wants Me To Be A Natural Disaster?

    A screenshot from a dating app showing a user's quirky ideal man list, highlighting unusual dating apps criteria.

    LoneWolf_McQuade Report

    2points
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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently they want their man to be a teenage girl in disguise.

    0
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    #34

    I Think I Messed Up

    A text conversation screenshot from dating apps showing a person saying another person looks like their first wife.

    consumedmilk Report

    2points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this was a line, yes, he thoroughly messed it up. If it wasn't a line, it's just plain creepy.

    0
    0points
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    #35

    Alright Maybe I'm Not Made For It 😭💀

    A screenshot from a dating app shows a Star Wars-themed conversation, ruining a pick-up line.

    AlecBonkers Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    10/10 Bio Lmao 🤣

    A dating app profile screenshot with an unusual bio describing a person like a used car, seeking a long-term partner.

    TripSuspicious Report

    2points
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    #37

    I Think I Didn’t Talk About Taco Bell Enough

    A dating app screenshot shows a conversation about a large Taco Bell order with humorous reaction memes.

    RecursiveART Report

    2points
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    #38

    Her Bio Just Had An Orangutan Emoji So I Had To Make The Best Of It

    A dating app screenshot shows a conversation with multiple emojis exchanged, including an unreadable number.

    DingoAndRupe Report

    2points
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    #39

    I’ve Been Recruited 🫡

    A dating app conversation where a match tries to recruit for the national guard, showcasing strange dating app encounters.

    barista-baby Report

    2points
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    #40

    I Love Online Dating 🥰

    A dating app chat showing a dull conversation, highlighting awkward interactions on dating apps.

    definitelynopickles Report

    2points
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    #41

    Had A Really Good First Date, But Got Hit With The “Take Me Shopping & Fancy Dinners To Start” To See If We’ll Date

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where a woman demands shopping and fine dining for a future date, revealing how dating apps exist.

    MudBloodLite Report

    2points
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    #42

    I Collected These Within 30 Minutes Of Each Other. Ladies, Please, Please Let This Trend End Quickly

    Collage of multiple dating app screenshots, all showing profiles stating they are looking for A man with a plan.

    Perthian940 Report

    1point
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    #43

    These Dudes All Act Like It's Women's Fault They Can't Get Laid And Then Do This. The First Gif Says "I'd Like To Strap You To My Face And Say The Alphabet." Not Even A Heyyyy First. He Unmatched Me Immediately

    A funny screenshot from dating apps displaying two GIFs used in a match, one saying 'I'd like to strap you to my face' and another asking 'WOULD YOU LIKE TO SAY "HELLO", MATE?'.

    catswithbatsandhats Report

    1point
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    #44

    Apparently Hinge Allows 17 Year Olds Now

    A screenshot from a dating app showing a profile with 'My simple pleasures' and an age of 17, making one question dating apps.

    Smoyf Report

    1point
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    #45

    Maybe I’m Too Woke But Why The Hell Is That Your Opener

    A dating app screenshot of an awkward message: Tbh never been with black girly you cutie tho. A weird dating apps interaction.

    bugvomitbuster Report

    1point
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good response, talk to him like a kindergartener.

    1
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    #46

    Can You Review My Profile? Nooo Match LOL. 29m

    A dating app profile with a young man wearing glasses and a large Kermit the Frog in the background.

    pluto_tuto Report

    1point
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    #47

    How To Lose A Girl In 1 Message

    A screenshot from dating apps showing a message bubble saying 'Hi mommy'.

    moistwaffleboi Report

    1point
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    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You need to snarl and give it your best Elvis, "Hey ,mama!"

    0
    0points
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    #48

    Profile Review

    A smiling man posing next to a pole with a flyer about a male contest, a screenshot from dating apps.

    NYCSurronRider Report

    1point
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    #49

    AI Generated Responses

    A screenshot from a dating app shows a conversation where one person calls out the other for using ChatGPT.

    LusciousLittleSerah Report

    1point
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    #50

    So Classy

    A Bumble profile with a bio that states I could give a man the world. Provided he proved worthy of it. showing dating app expectations.

    partymorphologist Report

    1point
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