50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist
You can’t tell someone to just put themselves out there without adding that anything can happen. Especially online, where nobody is obliged to explain themselves, or even stick around, because ghosting is easier than having an awkward five-minute conversation.
When browsing Reddit to see what the situation on dating apps looks like right now, we came across a ton of funny, cringey, and outright bizarre screenshots that people had shared from their experiences.
Some of them were creative bios, others were rude interactions, and we also found profile pictures that made us wonder how anyone thought they were a good idea in the first place. After seeing enough of them, we figured they were worth sharing with you, too.
This post may include affiliate links.
Because The Other One Wasn’t Bad Enough
Unsolicited Opinion In My Messages. He Had To Like Me To Send Me This
A Mind Blowing Date Idea
Gentlemen, There's A Line In Here Somewhere But I'm Blanking
I Giggled
I've Entered A Completely New Domain Of Rejection, Negative Likes
My Name Isn't Sarah
Harrizzment?
Is It The Eyebrow Slit?
Are The French Okay 😭
If I wasn't married and I was in the market, I would definitely be intrigued here.
Because I Say Don't Match With Me If You're Maga. Dis You, Boo?
Is this what The Situation from jersey shore is up to nowadays?
I Think I Found A Legitimate Pick Up Line
Good Lord (I Unmatched Regardless)
Found My Match Hahah
The first one isn’t even good Python because rich and old won’t give any response.
There's No Wrong Answer!
Why Bother??
I’m Tired Boss
I’m Getting Mixed Signals…
Easy enough, needing to fear the boogie man to be into someone? Yeah, I'm looking elsewhere.
Am I Weird For Thinking This Is A Bad Idea
Removed/ Ignored For Not Wanting To Be Picked Up On The First Date?
If You Don’t Want Cow Puns Don’t Wear A Cow Outfit
I'm 35. This Isn't My First Rodeo 🤣
Yeah, That's A Deal-Breaker
Three guesses as to which flavour of politics she loves learning about...
My Profile Says I Like Reading True Crime In Bed….ummm What LOL
I Mean There’s No Need To Be So Harsh
My Friend Gave Me Permission To Post The Message She Got Last Night
Been Back On Tinder For 24hrs, Already Sick Of It
What Is A ‘Nesting Partner’?
It Had To Be Done
A Wonderful Human Being
I Couldn’t Imagine Being Ungrateful For A Date Paying For Me To Show Up
I'm Stupid And Rude
She Wants Me To Be A Natural Disaster?
Apparently they want their man to be a teenage girl in disguise.
I Think I Messed Up
If this was a line, yes, he thoroughly messed it up. If it wasn't a line, it's just plain creepy.