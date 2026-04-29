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In intricately constructed collages by Ontario-based artist Christine Kim, portraits emerge through layers of cut paper, paint, and shadow, never fully revealed and never entirely concealed. Working from fashion imagery, she uses the figure as an anchor, building outward with fragments that feel both deliberate and provisional. The compositions hover between flatness and depth, where what’s cut away becomes just as important as what remains.

Across her work, Kim is less interested in a finished image than in the tension between materials, how paper can act as both surface and structure, fragile yet assertive. Moving between precise cuts and looser gestures like watercolor, she treats each piece as something assembled over time rather than resolved all at once.

More info: christinekim.ca | Instagram