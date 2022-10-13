46 Accidentally Brilliant Shots By Edas Wong (New Pics) Interview With Artist
I believe that most of us have heard of accidental photography. Due to the spread of digital technologies, it has become a popular genre among professional photographers and amateurs around the world. Unlike other types, accidental photography doesn't require perfect planning. A photographer has to merely rely on chance and luck to make a candid and interesting shot.
Edas Wong's photographs are a great example of clicks at the right place and time. He is a professional at noticing those subtle coincidences that happen in the world, leaving us surprised and amused.
Edas Wong got interested in street photography and became serious about it in 2012. According to the artist, the reason why he chose this type of photography is because he didn't need to learn an advanced technique or have expensive gear; just his small camera.
"I treat street photography as mindfulness. When I enter the 'concentration mode' for street photography, I am fully being 'here and now'. It makes me relaxed and happy."
As a street photographer, Edas shared that he used to spend a lot of time outdoors. However, since 2022, he takes fewer photos. "Yes, I like to go to crowded areas for shooting, e.g. TST, Causeway Bay. I have no preference to shoot indoors or outdoors."
The most challenging part of street photography for Edas is overcoming fear. "There are many types of fear in the whole creation, e.g. fear of no result, fear of repetition, fear of not-understanding. To create complete new stuff, we have to overcome all the stupid fears that we create ourselves. At the same time, I enjoy this process, i.e. fear, overcoming fear, and outcome."
Like the majority of artists, Edas occasionally feels burned out by doing creative work. His way to cope with it is to observe the feeling, understand it, let it out and bring it back to “now”.
"I want to create something new, something original. I hope people will understand my feeling and perspective at that moment when I press the shutter."
