I believe that most of us have heard of accidental photography. Due to the spread of digital technologies, it has become a popular genre among professional photographers and amateurs around the world. Unlike other types, accidental photography doesn't require perfect planning. A photographer has to merely rely on chance and luck to make a candid and interesting shot. 

Edas Wong's photographs are a great example of clicks at the right place and time. He is a professional at noticing those subtle coincidences that happen in the world, leaving us surprised and amused. 

Scroll down for some funny and interesting photos! For more accidental shots by Edas Wong, check out our previous articles here, here and here

More info: Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com

#1

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Before and After!

4
4points
reply
Edas Wong got interested in street photography and became serious about it in 2012. According to the artist, the reason why he chose this type of photography is because he didn't need to learn an advanced technique or have expensive gear; just his small camera.

"I treat street photography as mindfulness. When I enter the 'concentration mode' for street photography, I am fully being 'here and now'. It makes me relaxed and happy."
#2

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

The new way to surf!

0
0points
reply
#3

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Insurance claim in 3... 2... 1....

1
1point
reply

As a street photographer, Edas shared that he used to spend a lot of time outdoors. However, since 2022, he takes fewer photos. "Yes, I like to go to crowded areas for shooting, e.g. TST, Causeway Bay. I have no preference to shoot indoors or outdoors."
#4

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Very 3D

0
0points
reply
#5

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

So you can just pick one and put it in your hair?

2
2points
reply

The most challenging part of street photography for Edas is overcoming fear. "There are many types of fear in the whole creation, e.g. fear of no result, fear of repetition, fear of not-understanding. To create complete new stuff, we have to overcome all the stupid fears that we create ourselves. At the same time, I enjoy this process, i.e. fear, overcoming fear, and outcome."
#6

Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
1 hour ago

Does this crown make my head look big?

2
2points
reply
#7

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

"Our chef is on fire today"

1
1point
reply
Like the majority of artists, Edas occasionally feels burned out by doing creative work. His way to cope with it is to observe the feeling, understand it, let it out and bring it back to “now”.

"I want to create something new, something original. I hope people will understand my feeling and perspective at that moment when I press the shutter."
#8

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wish I could just live in my own bubble!

3
3points
reply
#9

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Give Way!

0
0points
reply
#10

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
51 minutes ago

🤣😂 took me a min 2 long to figure this out, doh 🙈

0
0points
reply
#11

#12

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Afghanistan then and now?

1
1point
reply
#13

Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
1 hour ago

He’s watching you!

0
0points
reply
#14

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

The bench is bored

0
0points
reply
#15

Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
1 hour ago

Run!! Not from T Rex there, but from the apparent impending lightning strike...

2
2points
reply
#16

Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
1 hour ago

*Dunk*

0
0points
reply
#17

#18

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Forgot about the leg day?

0
0points
reply
#19

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

That.. palm... is very early 2000s

0
0points
reply
#20

#21

Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
1 hour ago

Punk never dies. Its fans just get wrinkles.

1
1point
reply
#22

#23

Kevin Garren
Kevin Garren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or, when you do what's on the right, you get the baby on the left.

0
0points
reply
#24

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

My heart will frigging go on.

0
0points
reply
#25

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mr. Popular!

1
1point
reply
#26

#27

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
56 minutes ago

That dress is sooo pretty. I want my adult version!

0
0points
reply
#28

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Imagine having hair that actually stood up like that!

0
0points
reply
#29

#30

T5n
T5n
Community Member
1 hour ago

I guess bubble wrap still counts as protection.

1
1point
reply
#31

Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mummenschanz!

0
0points
reply
#32

#33

#34

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Awwww ❤

0
0points
reply
#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

