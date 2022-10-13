I believe that most of us have heard of accidental photography. Due to the spread of digital technologies, it has become a popular genre among professional photographers and amateurs around the world. Unlike other types, accidental photography doesn't require perfect planning. A photographer has to merely rely on chance and luck to make a candid and interesting shot.

Edas Wong's photographs are a great example of clicks at the right place and time. He is a professional at noticing those subtle coincidences that happen in the world, leaving us surprised and amused.

Scroll down for some funny and interesting photos!

