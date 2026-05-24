Who Is Tommy Chong? Thomas Bing Kin Chong is a Canadian-American comedian and actor, widely recognized for his pioneering work in stoner comedy, influencing counter-culture for generations. His laid-back, affable stage and screen persona has resonated deeply with fans worldwide. The iconic comedy duo Cheech & Chong brought his breakout moment, particularly their 1978 film Up In Smoke. This movie became a cultural touchstone, cementing their status as counter-culture icons.

Full Name Thomas Bing Kin Chong Gender Male Height 5 feet 9.5 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married to Shelby Chong Net Worth $20 million Nationality Canadian American Ethnicity Multiracial Education Crescent Heights High School Father Stanley Chong Mother Lorna Jean Gilchrist Siblings Stan Chong Kids Rae Dawn Chong, Robbi Chong, Precious Chong, Paris Chong, Gilbran Chong, Marcus Chong

Early Life and Education The family environment profoundly influenced Thomas Bing Kin Chong, who was born in Edmonton, Alberta, and raised in Calgary. His mother’s Scottish-Irish heritage and his father’s Chinese background gave him a unique multiracial perspective. By age 16, Chong dropped out of Crescent Heights High School, choosing music as his path. Playing guitar allowed him to earn money and forge connections, foreshadowing his future in entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tommy Chong’s life, including his first marriage to Maxine Sneed, which lasted a decade. He later found a lasting partnership with Shelby Chong, his current wife. Chong shares two daughters, Rae Dawn Chong and Robbi Chong, with Maxine Sneed, with whom he co-parents. He and Shelby Chong have three biological children: Precious, Paris, and Gilbran, and also adopted Marcus Chong.

Career Highlights The comedy duo Cheech & Chong, led by Thomas Bing Kin Chong, recorded six gold comedy albums, including the Grammy Award-winning Los Cochinos in 1973. He also directed and starred in eight films, with Up In Smoke grossing over $100 million. Beyond performing, Chong demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit by co-owning “Chong Glass,” a company specializing in handmade glass water pipes. He also contributed to music, co-writing the Motown hit “Does Your Mama Know About Me.”