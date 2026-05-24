Who Is Alfred Molina? Alfred Molina is a British-American actor, recognized for his expansive range and captivating character performances across stage and screen. His work often brings a unique gravitas to complex roles, earning him critical acclaim over decades. He first gained widespread public attention with his memorable appearance as Satipo in the 1981 adventure film Raiders of the Lost Ark. However, it was his iconic portrayal of Doctor Octopus in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 that truly solidified his mainstream appeal.

Full Name Alfred Molina Gender Male Relationship Status Married Jennifer Lee Nationality British, American Ethnicity Spanish, Italian Education Cardinal Manning secondary modern Roman Catholic school, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, National Youth Theatre Father Esteban Molina Mother Giovanna Bonelli Siblings Roberto Molina Kids Rachel Molina

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Paddington, London, England, Alfred Molina grew up in a working-class Notting Hill district with immigrant parents. His Spanish father, Esteban, worked as a waiter, and his Italian mother, Giovanna, was a cleaner. He attended Cardinal Manning secondary modern Roman Catholic school and later pursued his passion for acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, also joining the National Youth Theatre.

Notable Relationships Alfred Molina married director Jennifer Lee in August 2021, with their mutual friend Jonathan Groff officiating the ceremony. He was previously married to British actress Jill Gascoine from 1986 until her passing in April 2020. Molina has a daughter, Rachel Molina, from a prior relationship.

Career Highlights Molina’s career took off with memorable roles, notably his debut as Satipo in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark. He gained wide recognition for his acclaimed portrayal of artist Diego Rivera in the 2002 biopic Frida, earning BAFTA and SAG Award nominations. His role as Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi’s 2004 blockbuster Spider-Man 2 became a cultural touchstone, which he reprised in Spider-Man: No Way Home. On stage, he earned Tony Award nominations for his work in the Broadway productions of Art, Fiddler on the Roof, and Red. To date, Molina has collected numerous accolades, including a Drama Desk Award, alongside nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award, cementing his status as a versatile and enduring performer.