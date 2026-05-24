Who Is Priscilla Presley? Priscilla Presley is an American actress and businesswoman, recognized for her iconic style and sharp entrepreneurial acumen. She successfully transformed Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate into a world-renowned tourist destination. Her public profile first soared through her marriage to Elvis Presley, becoming a cultural fixture. Presley later garnered widespread acclaim for her memorable acting roles in the Naked Gun film series.

Full Name Priscilla Presley Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education General H.H. Arnold High School, Immaculate Conception Cathedral School Father James Frederick Wagner, Paul Beaulieu Mother Anna Lillian Iversen Siblings Donald, Michelle, Jeffrey, Thomas, Timothy Kids Lisa Marie Presley, Navarone Garibaldi

Early Life and Education Priscilla Ann Wagner was born in New York City, US, experiencing a transient childhood due to her stepfather Paul Beaulieu’s military career. Her biological father, James Frederick Wagner, died in a plane crash when she was an infant. She attended General H.H. Arnold High School in Wiesbaden, Germany, and later the Immaculate Conception Cathedral School in Memphis, Tennessee, to complete her high school education.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Priscilla Presley’s personal journey. She married Elvis Presley in 1967, a relationship that garnered immense media attention, and they divorced in 1973. Presley shared daughter Lisa Marie Presley with Elvis, and later welcomed son Navarone Garibaldi with longtime partner Marco Garibaldi.

Career Highlights Priscilla Presley’s business achievements include co-founding Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which successfully transformed Graceland into a thriving tourist attraction. Her vision grew the estate into a multimillion-dollar enterprise following Elvis’s death. She launched a notable acting career, starring as Jane Spencer in the popular Naked Gun film series alongside Leslie Nielsen. Presley also gained recognition for her role as Jenna Wade on the long-running television series Dallas.