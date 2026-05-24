Who Is John C. Reilly? John Christopher Reilly is an American actor, celebrated for his remarkable versatility across dramatic and comedic roles in both independent and major studio films. His unique ability to inhabit a wide array of characters has made him a respected presence in Hollywood for decades. His breakout moment arrived with a significantly expanded role in Brian De Palma’s 1989 war film Casualties of War, quickly establishing his powerful on-screen presence. He later earned widespread acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the musical Chicago.

Full Name John Christopher Reilly Gender Male Height 6 feet 1.5 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Lithuanian American Education Brother Rice High School, DePaul University Father John Reilly Kids Leo Reilly, one other son

Early Life and Education Reilly grew up in Chicago, Illinois, the fifth of six children in a close-knit Roman Catholic family. His father, John Reilly, ran an industrial linen supply company, instilling a working-class ethos.

He attended Brother Rice High School, an all-male Catholic school, before honing his craft at DePaul University in Chicago, where his early interest in acting blossomed into a career path.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines John C. Reilly’s personal life, marked by his enduring marriage to independent film producer Alison Dickey. They met on the set of Casualties of War in 1989 and wed in 1992.

The couple shares two sons, Leo Reilly and another son whose name is not publicly known, maintaining a collaborative personal and professional partnership.

Career Highlights John C. Reilly’s career took off with acclaimed collaborations with director Paul Thomas Anderson on films like Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, and Magnolia. He earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Amos Hart in the musical film Chicago.

He later successfully transitioned into mainstream comedy, starring opposite Will Ferrell in hits such as Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers. Reilly also provided the beloved voice for the titular character in Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph films.

To date, Reilly has received nominations for an Emmy, a Grammy, an Academy Award, and a Tony, showcasing his expansive reach across entertainment mediums.