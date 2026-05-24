Who Is Greg Berlanti? Gregory Berlanti is an American screenwriter, producer, and director known for groundbreaking and influential television. His prolific output often features diverse characters and compelling narratives across various genres. He first gained significant public attention as showrunner for Dawson’s Creek, where he notably featured the first same-sex kiss between two men on American network television. This early breakthrough solidified his reputation for pushing boundaries in storytelling.

Full Name Gregory Berlanti Gender Male Relationship Status Married Robbie Rogers Net Worth $250 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American and Irish American Education Northwestern University Father Eugene Berlanti Mother Barbara Moller Berlanti Siblings Dina Kids Caleb Gene, Mia Barbara

Early Life and Education Growing up in Suffern, New York, Gregory Berlanti developed an early love for stories, frequenting the Rye Free Reading Room. His parents, Barbara Moller Berlanti and Eugene Berlanti, encouraged his narrative and performance interests. He attended Rye High School, then graduated from Northwestern University in 1994. Berlanti focused on playwriting, a path that clearly presaged his influential career in screen production.

Notable Relationships Gregory Berlanti married former professional soccer player Robbie Rogers in December 2017, a high-profile union within the entertainment industry. The couple’s relationship began in 2013, attracting significant media attention. Berlanti and Rogers share two children, a son named Caleb Gene, born in 2016, and a daughter named Mia Barbara, born in 2019, both welcomed via surrogacy. The family actively celebrates Jewish traditions.

Career Highlights Serial success defines Gregory Berlanti’s career, establishing the expansive Arrowverse for The CW with shows like Arrow and The Flash. He set a record by producing 18 live-action scripted television series concurrently during the 2019-2020 season. Beyond television, Berlanti directed the critically acclaimed film Love, Simon, a groundbreaking gay romantic comedy-drama that grossed $66 million worldwide. His production company, Berlanti Productions, also holds a major film deal with Netflix. To date, Berlanti has been recognized on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. These honors cement his status as a major industry force.