Who Is Emily Austin? Emily Austin is an American sports journalist, television host, and social media influencer, known for her candid commentary and independent reporting. She has cultivated a significant online presence, engaging millions across various platforms. Austin first gained public attention by interviewing NBA players on Instagram Live at age 18 during the pandemic. This innovative, grassroots approach quickly built her a substantial and devoted online audience.

Full Name Emily Austin Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education North Shore Hebrew Academy, Hofstra University, Touro University Father Ron Austin Mother Nataly Austin Siblings Joey Austin, Kelly Austin, Mikey Austin

Early Life and Education Emily Austin was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised on Long Island in a Modern Orthodox Jewish household. Her parents, who immigrated from Israel, instilled a strong sense of Jewish identity. She attended North Shore Hebrew Academy before enrolling at Hofstra University, initially for pre-med studies. Austin later shifted to journalism and completed a liberal arts degree at Touro University in 2023.

Notable Relationships Emily Austin is currently unmarried and maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed long-term partners. She has not shared details regarding any current romances or engagements. She has no children and has focused her public persona primarily on her burgeoning career in media and her advocacy work.

Career Highlights Emily Austin launched her independent NBA broadcasting career during the COVID-19 pandemic, interviewing numerous athletes for her podcast, The Hoop Chat w/ Emily Austin. She has also served as a host for Sports Illustrated and provides boxing coverage for DAZN. Beyond sports, Austin was a judge for the Miss Universe pageant and acts as a media consultant for Israel’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations. She also presents for PragerU and owns the skincare company People’s Beauty.