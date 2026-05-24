Who Is Kristin Scott Thomas? Kristin Scott Thomas is a British actress celebrated for her sophisticated portrayals and nuanced emotional depth. She has cultivated a distinguished career across both British and French cinema. Her breakout came with the acclaimed 1996 film The English Patient, earning her an Academy Award nomination. This role solidified her status as a compelling international lead.

Full Name Kristin Scott Thomas Gender Female Relationship Status Married Nationality British Education Cheltenham Ladies’ College, St Antony’s Leweston, Central School of Speech and Drama, École nationale supérieure des arts et techniques du théâtre Father Lieutenant Commander Simon Scott Thomas Mother Deborah Hurlbatt Siblings Serena Scott Thomas Kids Hannah, Joseph, George

Early Life and Education Born in Redruth, Cornwall, Kristin Scott Thomas experienced early tragedy with the death of her father, a Royal Navy pilot, when she was five. Her mother, Deborah, later remarried another pilot, who also died in an accident. She attended Cheltenham Ladies’ College and St Antony’s Leweston, both independent schools. Scott Thomas later pursued acting studies at the Central School of Speech and Drama and the École nationale supérieure des arts et techniques du théâtre in Paris.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kristin Scott Thomas’s adult life. She was married to French obstetrician François Olivennes from 1987 until their 2005 divorce. Scott Thomas married John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News, in September 2024. She shares three children, Hannah, Joseph, and George, with her first husband.

Career Highlights Kristin Scott Thomas earned widespread critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for her role in the 1996 epic The English Patient. She further showcased her versatility in films like Mission: Impossible and Gosford Park. Beyond her acting, Scott Thomas made her directorial debut with the film My Mother’s Wedding. She has also gained recognition for her extensive stage work, including an Olivier Award for The Seagull. Her numerous accolades include a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Four Weddings and a Funeral and a European Film Award for I’ve Loved You So Long. She was also made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to drama.