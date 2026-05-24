Who Is G-Eazy? Gerald Earl Gillum is an American rapper and songwriter, recognized for his smooth delivery and distinctive, slicked-back aesthetic. His music often fuses hip-hop with a classic rock sensibility, establishing a unique sound. He first rose to widespread public attention with the success of his 2014 major-label debut album, These Things Happen, which notably reached number three on the Billboard 200. This breakthrough project cemented his place in mainstream music.

Full Name Gerald Earl Gillum Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (190.5 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jénayé Noah Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Loyola University New Orleans Father Edward Gillum Mother Suzanne Olmsted Siblings James Gillum

Early Life and Education Born in Oakland, California, Gerald Earl Gillum navigated a challenging childhood after his parents divorced when he was young. His mother, Suzanne Olmsted, an artist and teacher, raised him and his younger brother, James, often working multiple jobs. Gillum attended Berkeley High School, where he began exploring his musical talents by crafting beats and selling mixtapes. He later pursued higher education at Loyola University New Orleans, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Industry Studies.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked G-Eazy’s public life, with his most recent confirmed relationship being with Jénayé Noah since January 2023. Earlier in the decade, G-Eazy was notably linked to singer Halsey, actress Ashley Benson, and model Yasmin Wijnaldum, with his relationship with Halsey drawing significant media attention from 2017 to 2018.

Career Highlights G-Eazy’s rap career took off with his 2014 major-label debut, These Things Happen, which peaked at number three on the Billboard 200. His single “Me, Myself & I,” featuring Bebe Rexha, achieved widespread success, reaching number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. He further expanded his discography with albums like When It’s Dark Out and The Beautiful & Damned, the latter spawning the Top Four hit “No Limit” featuring Cardi B and A$AP Rocky. G-Eazy also made his acting debut in the 2019 crime-comedy movie Hustlers.