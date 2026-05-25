“I Cheat, Get Caught, We Pray Together”: 57 Cheating Stories That’ll Have The Virgin Mary Clutching Her Pearls
Just when we think we've heard it all, some shady cheater comes along and proves us wrong. Social media is filled with stories about people being unfaithful, and hearts getting broken.
There are more than 87 million posts about cheating on TikTok alone. But while social media is being used to publicly shame cheaters, it's also helping to enable their bad behavior. One prominent divorce lawyer calls Facebook a "cheating machine," claiming that the platform is "the single greatest breeding ground ever for infidelity."
We went in search of a bit of scandal, and some of what we found was simply shocking. One woman revealed that her husband had cheated on her with her mother while she was pregnant with their 6th child. Another 24-year-old lamented the fact that their dad had just married a 20-year-old woman, meaning the person's stepmom is four years younger than them.
If you need any further proof that modern relationships aren't for the faint of heart, keep scrolling. Bored Panda has put together a list of stories and posts about cheating. Many might have you considering deleting those dating apps for good.
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Fight Fire With Fire
Cheating Husband
Did the mother get stuck in a washing machine?
Pretty Smart
How did they know he didn't really have 35 birthdays a year?
Facebook is foreplay. That's the word from James J. Sexton, a divorce lawyer and author of If You're In My Office, It's Already Too Late: A Divorce Lawyer's Guide to Staying Together. He says gets two or three new cases per week that feature infidelity "that started or was made easier to perpetuate" by Facebook.
"Facebook facilitates adultery and infidelity generally," explains the expert. "Facebook gives you the means, the excuse and the cover to communicate with people you have no reason, no business, to talk to."
Even when there's no actual cheating, it seems social media is causing problems in many relationships. According to Pew Research Center, 34% of young adults polled admitted to having feelings of uncertainty or jealousy because of the way their partner interacts with other social media users. Something as simple a “like” from an ex, or a mere comment, can open up a can of insecure worms.
Coldplay Accidentally Exposed An Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO And His Colleague, At One Of Their Recent Concerts
The most embarrassing part was they they were caught.... at a Coldplay concert.
One Thing About Kids, They Do Not Lie
I’m Screaming Literally
This Guy, Who’s Cheating On His Pregnant Wife. Why? “Because That’s What Kind Of Person I Am.”
Found Out The Girl I Slept With Has A Boyfriend The Next Day. Left This Note Under The Toilet Seat, Where Hopefully Only He'll See It
What?
Thirteen
The Guy And I Are Cool Today, Crazy Enough
Pretty Sure He’s Gone On A Work Trip. I Know For A Fact She Is Cheating
Smart Scale To The Rescue
I'll Never Forget This One
Father Of The Year
I Cheat, Get Caught, Pray Together, And Blame The Devil
Equally Hilarious And Pathetic
There Is An Adam Sandler Movie About This Kind Of Behavior
How Mad Do You Gotta Be To Carry A Refrigerator
I went to my ex-girlfriend's house and saw her new boyfriend drinking water from the fridge I bought for her, so I took the fridge.
Cell Repair "Request"
Take the money, tell the wife that you couldn't fix the phone but you managed to save some messages and hand her screenshots. That way, everyone gets what they asked for!
And The Screenshots She Sent Me Were Of Her Coming His Whole Life For Cheating On Me
Boyfriend Says These Messages Are From His Friend Using His Phone. So I Left Him. 5 Months Later, And He’s Still Contacting Me Daily
He said he was going through a hard time and didn’t have a working phone for a week… But then I’m like, how did you guys meet up to go to this girl's house then?
I want to add that I spoke to the girl, and she said it was 100% him, and his friend didn’t come over with him, as he said. He said "She’s mad because he was a jerk. He said he was freaking out about the STD because they all shared the same vape".
Is This Cheating? Would You End A Relationship Over Your Boyfriend Sending These Texts?
I'd definitely say that he's trying. And looks like he's failing miserably.
I’m Staying At My Boyfriend’s House, 2 Hours Away, And Found Out He Cheated On Me The Entirety Of Our Relationship
I’ve been staying at my boyfriend's house for the past few days. We have been having a lot of problems in the beginning of the relationship with a girl he’s been friends with for 5 years. My gut kept telling me something weird was going on between them, but he kept telling me there was nothing between them, and it was just in the back of my mind. I decided to go through his phone yesterday & I saw these messages between them in his recently deleted. I know I shouldn’t have gone through his phone, but I needed to know why I couldn’t let go of the feeling I had from her. I'm lost and confused and so hurt. I want to tell the girl off so badly because she knew about me the whole time and kept playing along with everything. I am so hurt, and I don’t know what to do. I don’t feel enough at all, and especially because another woman can do this to her own gender. It’s sick and so cruel. What do I even do in this situation? I can’t leave for another day, and I feel horrible and distraught.
Found Out My Girlfriend Of 12 Years Is Cheating On Me
She was acting differently and very cold towards me and lying about small stuff, so I couldn't take it and read her notebook/diary.
Funny thing is that I know who it is, and I got his phone number from our common acquaintance. The day I found out, I called him and asked him if he knew we were in a relationship, and he told me that I couldn't even call what we have a relationship, and to move out immediately. Now it just hurts.
It might not actually look that bad, but it's in her parents' old apartment, where I have to live for the next 4 months until I can move to a small apartment I can actually afford because prices in this city are crazy. Also, while looking for a job. I know happiness is relative, but I went from living with a loving girlfriend in a spacious apartment, planning children, and going on trips to almost nothing in a matter of days. And the worst thing is, I lie here in the dark and keep blaming myself.
I Caught My Wife Cheating. How Should I Approach It?
At first, I didn't think much of this because I thought that it was good that she was socialising with her colleagues. That is till I noticed a message notification that she received in her group chat with her friends earlier this week.
Friend 1 - "Hey Em (my wife). Just checking that you're still on for tonight with Steve (Affair partner)?"
Wife - "Yep! Matt (my name) is okay with me meeting up with you all tonight."
Friend 1, Friend 2, and Steve all leave a laughing reaction to my wife's comment.
I also looked through the messages between my wife and Steve, and they started communicating around 4 months ago.
Started with a bit of flirting between the pair of them, and this led to exchanges of revealing photos and conversations about hooking up at his apartment.
I've taken photos of the group conversation and the private conversation between my wife and Steve, and I plan on using them when the time is right.
We've been together for almost 14 years, married for 8 years.
What Even Urged You To Translate Those Numbers Into Letters?
My Mom Caught My Dad Cheating On Her With My Ex-Girlfriend’s Mom. I’m In Shock
It’s my father and my ex-girlfriend’s mom in the back of his car.
A Police Officer Cheats On His Wife While On Duty And Gets The Other Girl Pregnant
To Cheat In Peace
Just Found Out My Boyfriend Was On A Cheaters Dating Site 6 Months Ago… His Reaction
I Don’t Know Anything About The Girl, And He Deliberately Doesn’t Answer Her Calls Around Me And Never Mentions Me To Her. They Also Seem To Have A Past
Got My First “Hey Girly” Text Yesterday
I don’t have a man, so I didn’t know what to expect, but it turns out my ex-boyfriend is continuing his behavior. I cut out a lot of the story because it had too much personal info to censor, but essentially, he was a crazy manipulator and would never let me break up with him. When I finally did, he shattered my phone and stomped on my glasses. Hope she’s okay.
"Hey Girly"
This was years ago, but I was just feeling nostalgic reading the messages I got from the girl he was cheating on me with. At the time, I wasn’t angry with her at all, but now I’m kinda thinking she sucks. Why did she continue to twist the knife and remind me how badly he spoke of me! There are so many messages I couldn’t include, and it’s the same broken record. Also, the friend she refers to is her co-worker who messaged me to ask if he and I were dating once she saw he was dating her co-worker.
This Is How I Caught My Ex-Wife Cheating
This is from like 4.5 years ago. I was going through old photos and found this. My ex was acting extremely distant and had a whole attitude change after visiting her oldest sister. She would take her phone with her everywhere and hide it, so I knew something was up. She left to work one day and forgot her Apple Watch, and that’s where I found all her texts to this girl who worked for her older sister. She was cheating on me with an identical twin who was also cheating with a married woman. Her oldest sister is gay, too, go figure. I let the husband know that his wife was also cheating on him, but he was in denial and didn’t care. My ex denied ever cheating on me until I moved back home to California, and it appears they’re still living happily ever after.
This Is So Crazy
I Took Her In With Her Child, And Ever Since Day One, I Have Met Her
I've been footing the bills for her and her child. I never questioned or judged her for being a single mum, but I later found out she's been cheating on me with the father of this child, and when I confronted her about it, she said: "He's the father of the child, no matter the situation, he still has some access to her". I haven't felt this stupid ever in my life!
Going Your Whole Pregnancy Knowing Your Boyfriend/Husband May Not Be The Father
Where Is He
87k People Find This Funny. Healthy
My Ex-Boyfriend Had A Baby With The Girl He Cheated On Me With
Is She Cheating? I Did Ask Her, And She Said Nothing And Just Completely Ignored The Situation, Even Though I Sent Her The Screenshots
So I travel for work, and lately I’ve had a feeling that my girlfriend of nine years has been acting strange, and I think she may be cheating on me and in my own home. After reviewing my security system, I found two sensors in the picture above that I’ve never been alerted to, unlike with other centers, where windows or doors are open. I get messages and texts. This has happened several times over the past few months, and none of these come through in the alerts. The only way to do that is to go to the panel and force-bypass a specific sensor. Could this be a mistake, or am I right about my assumptions and thoughts?
What My Ex Posted On His Status A Few Days After I Found Out He Cheated On Me After 3 Years Of Being Together
Together for 3 years. He promised he'd always be faithful, and he hates cheating. Caught him cheating last week. Catching this on his status after everything felt in poor taste considering the kind of person he claimed to be. I feel so dumb.
Why End A Toxic Relationship When You Can Cheat Instead
My Boyfriend Got Caught Texting Other Women And Then Flipped It On Me, Saying He Knows I’ve Been Cheating And Is Done Playing Dumb
Just for the record. I never cheated on him and was literally homeless, sleeping in my car or at his parents', while dating him. I caught him texting multiple women off multiple apps, and this was how the situation ended. I’m at a loss for words right now. This was last night, and we haven’t spoken since, but wow.
At The Time Of Her Writing Me This Letter, She Had Been Cheating On Me The Entire Time
We were together for about a month and a half. She gave that letter to me on our anniversary. That night, she made out with her friend as soon as I left.
"Sam,
At the time you're reading this, we’ve been together for a month. This past month has been one of the absolute best of my life. I remember absolutely everything I felt the night that we met. The butterflies in my stomach, the shyness of going up to talk to you, pretty much everything. I know sometimes I’m a bit much, and for that I apologize. Sure, we’ve had some bumps in the road, but that’s going to happen no matter what. You’ve honestly changed my life for the better, and for that, I just want to thank you. You always make me smile, no matter what. I love you, I really do. I don’t know how else to say it. This letter may not be as long as the first one I wrote, but that doesn’t matter because I’m telling you how I feel about you! All I know is I love you, you’re mine, and I’m yours, and I wouldn’t have it any other way!"
Most Women Don't Want To Work
A Horrible Human Being
In 2020, When My Boyfriend Of 5 Years Made Advances Towards My Mom
So I dated this man for 5 years. He was sick one day, and my mom happened to be making homemade soup, so we went over there, he took a nap in her bed, and then we ate her soup and went back to the home we shared together. And then I guess around 3 am, he calls my mom, and she picks up the phone, thinking something is wrong with me. She says, “What’s wrong? Is everything okay? What are you doing?” He says, “I’m just touching myself, thinking of you,” And she goes, “Where is my daughter?” He says, “in bed next to me, asleep.” And then she hangs up, and these texts proceed. The next day, she picked me up, insisting on going to breakfast together, and she showed me the texts. Worst day of my life.
Also, I never cheated on him despite the “she's been with multiple guys.” I had never been with anyone besides him.
Text From My Ex After He Cheated On Me For The Second Time
From 2021. He kept ringing me, saying he’d messed up and was sorry, and this was his selling point. Quality because I just found it on my Snapchat stickers.
This Is Textbook Emotional Cheating, Right? What Do I Do?
I saw an unfamiliar name on my GF's old phone. She upgraded yesterday and left her old phone here at the house. So yeah. I was curious.
Texts From My Ex Who Cheated On Me Our Entire Relationship, Including Days Before We Got Married
Context: I found a pair of rank women’s socks in a Ziploc bag in my ex’s drawer, after I asked him to borrow some socks. There was a note attached that said “I hope you enjoy your gift!”, so I figured he purchased them online. I had been in that sock drawer many times before and had never seen the bag, so I assume it was recent.
I asked him about it before leaving to get lunch with a friend, and this exchange followed. He had a history of being secretive with his phone, and on one occasion grabbed it back when a notification from someone named “Olivia” popped up. He explained it away as him ordering a custom painting for my birthday… 4 months away. My birthday rolled around, and I didn’t receive a painting. I did, however, on Christmas receive a photographic print of my deceased family member and pet that had been run through a watercolor filter, which he tried to pass off as a “custom, original” work that needed months of effort. I am a professional artist and know better than that.
I’ve been free from him for a few months now, but only after leaving did I learn that he was actually cheating on me the entire time we were together. all the while, accusing me of cheating. I’ve seen screenshots of him cheating from other people dated days before our wedding. This man had tears in his eyes reading his vows to me, but was cheating with someone else, not even a week prior.
A Day After Cheating On Me, My (Now Ex) Girlfriend Posted This On Her Social Media
I never got a full explanation of what happened that day. All her friends knew (and two were directly complicit in the arrangement). These used to be my friends whom she stole (girl power, right?). My entire outlook towards women has changed. Earlier, I used to be nice to women just for existing. Now they gotta earn my niceness first.
The closest explanation I got from one of the acolytes was "I cannot tell you what happened, but it's a terrible, terrible thing".
Because Cheating On Your Partner Is Okay
That Scenario Is Hilarious
Cheated On Me With A Coworker
My Boyfriend Is Staying With Another Girl And Acting Romantically Towards Her
So my boyfriend and I have been dating for a while now, and I've been staying at my uncle's house since I'm legally homeless. He's also homeless, for context.
Today, he texted me this. Today he hung out with this girl at her house, rubbed her feet, and admitted to loving her. There's also the fact that he said he waited a year to "shoot his shot" with her. I mean, I'm happy he's not staying in a tent for a while, but it still feels wrong? I love the guy, genuinely. He means a lot to me.
I set my ultimatum, guys. Told him that he has to choose. Either he stays with me strictly, or we're done.
He made his choice. Your girl is now single, and honestly, I feel happy about this. I'm gonna keep moving forward with what I was doing. Get on SSDI, get assisted housing, and love for once in my life.