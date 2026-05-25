ADVERTISEMENT

Just when we think we've heard it all, some shady cheater comes along and proves us wrong. Social media is filled with stories about people being unfaithful, and hearts getting broken.

There are more than 87 million posts about cheating on TikTok alone. But while social media is being used to publicly shame cheaters, it's also helping to enable their bad behavior. One prominent divorce lawyer calls Facebook a "cheating machine," claiming that the platform is "the single greatest breeding ground ever for infidelity."

We went in search of a bit of scandal, and some of what we found was simply shocking. One woman revealed that her husband had cheated on her with her mother while she was pregnant with their 6th child. Another 24-year-old lamented the fact that their dad had just married a 20-year-old woman, meaning the person's stepmom is four years younger than them.

If you need any further proof that modern relationships aren't for the faint of heart, keep scrolling. Bored Panda has put together a list of stories and posts about cheating. Many might have you considering deleting those dating apps for good.