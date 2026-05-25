Who Is Leslie Uggams? Leslie Marian Uggams is an American actress and singer celebrated for her powerful stage presence and versatile performances. Her captivating talent effortlessly bridges Broadway, television, and film. She first gained wide recognition for her stirring portrayal of Kizzy Reynolds in the landmark 1977 television miniseries Roots, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations for her work. The role cemented her dramatic prowess.

Full Name Leslie Marian Uggams Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Grahame Pratt Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Professional Children’s School of New York, Juilliard School Father Harold Coyden Uggams Mother Juanita Ernestine Smith Siblings Frances Uggams Kids Danielle Pratt, Justice Pratt

Early Life and Education Born in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, Leslie Uggams grew up in a household steeped in performance. Her mother, Juanita Ernestine Smith, danced at the Cotton Club, while her father, Harold Coyden Uggams, sang with the Hall Johnson choir. Uggams attended the Professional Children’s School of New York and later studied theory and composition at the Juilliard School. Her aunt, singer Eloise C. Uggams, encouraged her early musical training.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of unwavering commitment defines Leslie Uggams’ personal life. She has been married to Grahame Pratt, her manager, since October 16, 1965, a notable interracial marriage for its time. Uggams shares two children with Pratt, daughter Danielle Pratt, born in 1970, and son Justice Pratt, born in 1975.

Career Highlights Leslie Uggams launched a versatile career across musical theater and television, making her mark as a dynamic performer. She earned a Theatre World Award in 1967 and the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1968 for her starring role in the Broadway musical Hallelujah, Baby!. Her dramatic abilities gained national acclaim for portraying Kizzy Reynolds in the influential 1977 television miniseries Roots, which garnered her Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. Uggams also hosted The Leslie Uggams Show in 1969, becoming one of the first Black women to lead a network variety program. More recently, she delighted audiences as Blind Al in the superhero films Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), and as Agnes Ellison in the 2023 film American Fiction.