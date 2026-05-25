Close-up portrait of Leslie Uggams smiling, wearing gold earrings and a black and gold outfit

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Leslie Uggams

Born

May 25, 1943

Died
Birthplace

Harlem, New York City, US

Age

83 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is Leslie Uggams?

Leslie Marian Uggams is an American actress and singer celebrated for her powerful stage presence and versatile performances. Her captivating talent effortlessly bridges Broadway, television, and film.

She first gained wide recognition for her stirring portrayal of Kizzy Reynolds in the landmark 1977 television miniseries Roots, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations for her work. The role cemented her dramatic prowess.

Full NameLeslie Marian Uggams
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Grahame Pratt
Net Worth$3 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationProfessional Children’s School of New York, Juilliard School
FatherHarold Coyden Uggams
MotherJuanita Ernestine Smith
SiblingsFrances Uggams
KidsDanielle Pratt, Justice Pratt

Early Life and Education

Born in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, Leslie Uggams grew up in a household steeped in performance. Her mother, Juanita Ernestine Smith, danced at the Cotton Club, while her father, Harold Coyden Uggams, sang with the Hall Johnson choir.

Uggams attended the Professional Children’s School of New York and later studied theory and composition at the Juilliard School. Her aunt, singer Eloise C. Uggams, encouraged her early musical training.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc of unwavering commitment defines Leslie Uggams’ personal life. She has been married to Grahame Pratt, her manager, since October 16, 1965, a notable interracial marriage for its time.

Uggams shares two children with Pratt, daughter Danielle Pratt, born in 1970, and son Justice Pratt, born in 1975.

Career Highlights

Leslie Uggams launched a versatile career across musical theater and television, making her mark as a dynamic performer. She earned a Theatre World Award in 1967 and the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1968 for her starring role in the Broadway musical Hallelujah, Baby!.

Her dramatic abilities gained national acclaim for portraying Kizzy Reynolds in the influential 1977 television miniseries Roots, which garnered her Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. Uggams also hosted The Leslie Uggams Show in 1969, becoming one of the first Black women to lead a network variety program.

More recently, she delighted audiences as Blind Al in the superhero films Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), and as Agnes Ellison in the 2023 film American Fiction.

Signature Quote

“Being good isn’t good enough.”

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