Frank Oz speaking into microphone wearing yellow glasses during event

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Frank Oz

Born

May 25, 1944

Died
Birthplace

Hereford, Herefordshire, England

Age

82 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is Frank Oz?

Frank Oz is an American puppeteer, filmmaker, and actor, renowned for his distinctive ability to breathe life into iconic characters. His influential career spans decades, shaping beloved franchises with his unique performing style.

His breakout moment came with his pivotal role as Yoda in the Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back, captivating audiences worldwide. He became a household name for his voice work and intricate puppetry skills.

Full NameFrank Oz
GenderMale
Height6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried Victoria Labalme
Net Worth$80 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityDutch-Polish, Flemish
EducationOakland Technical High School, Oakland City College
FatherIsidore “Mike” Oznowicz
MotherFrances Ghevaert Oznowicz
SiblingsRonald Oznowicz, Jenny Oznowicz
KidsFour children

Early Life and Education

Born in Hereford, England, Frank Oznowicz inherited a passion for puppetry from his parents, Isidore and Frances Oznowicz, who were both professional puppeteers. The family eventually relocated to Oakland, California, during his childhood.

He attended Oakland Technical High School and later Oakland City College, where he cultivated his early skills. During his teenage years, he honed his craft as an apprentice puppeteer at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Frank Oz is married to Victoria Labalme, whom he wed in 2011. He was previously married to Robin Garsen from 1979 until their divorce in 2005.

Oz is the father of four children, all shared with his former wife, Robin Garsen, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship.

Career Highlights

Frank Oz brought to life some of the most memorable characters in popular culture, including Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and Sam the Eagle on The Muppet Show. He also performed Cookie Monster, Bert, and Grover on Sesame Street.

Transitioning into filmmaking, Oz became a successful director, helming films such as The Dark Crystal, Little Shop of Horrors, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. His directorial efforts often blended comedy with heartfelt storytelling, earning critical acclaim.

To date, Oz has received multiple Emmy Awards for his puppetry work and a Saturn Lifetime Achievement Award, cementing his legacy as a versatile talent.

Signature Quote

“I’ve always enjoyed, more than anything else in the world, bringing things to life, whether it’s characters or actors in a scene or moments in movies.”

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