Who Is Frank Oz? Frank Oz is an American puppeteer, filmmaker, and actor, renowned for his distinctive ability to breathe life into iconic characters. His influential career spans decades, shaping beloved franchises with his unique performing style. His breakout moment came with his pivotal role as Yoda in the Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back, captivating audiences worldwide. He became a household name for his voice work and intricate puppetry skills.

Full Name Frank Oz Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Victoria Labalme Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity Dutch-Polish, Flemish Education Oakland Technical High School, Oakland City College Father Isidore “Mike” Oznowicz Mother Frances Ghevaert Oznowicz Siblings Ronald Oznowicz, Jenny Oznowicz Kids Four children

Early Life and Education Born in Hereford, England, Frank Oznowicz inherited a passion for puppetry from his parents, Isidore and Frances Oznowicz, who were both professional puppeteers. The family eventually relocated to Oakland, California, during his childhood. He attended Oakland Technical High School and later Oakland City College, where he cultivated his early skills. During his teenage years, he honed his craft as an apprentice puppeteer at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland.

Notable Relationships Currently, Frank Oz is married to Victoria Labalme, whom he wed in 2011. He was previously married to Robin Garsen from 1979 until their divorce in 2005. Oz is the father of four children, all shared with his former wife, Robin Garsen, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship.

Career Highlights Frank Oz brought to life some of the most memorable characters in popular culture, including Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and Sam the Eagle on The Muppet Show. He also performed Cookie Monster, Bert, and Grover on Sesame Street. Transitioning into filmmaking, Oz became a successful director, helming films such as The Dark Crystal, Little Shop of Horrors, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. His directorial efforts often blended comedy with heartfelt storytelling, earning critical acclaim. To date, Oz has received multiple Emmy Awards for his puppetry work and a Saturn Lifetime Achievement Award, cementing his legacy as a versatile talent.