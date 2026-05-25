Who Is Ian McKellen? Sir Ian McKellen is a British actor celebrated for his commanding presence and versatile performances across stage and screen. His unique ability to inhabit both classical and fantasy roles has defined his enduring career. He achieved global recognition playing Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings films, a role that solidified his iconic status and captivated millions worldwide.

Full Name Ian Murray McKellen Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $60 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Bolton School; University of Cambridge Father Denis Murray McKellen Mother Margery Lois Sutcliffe Siblings Jean McKellen

Early Life and Education An early fascination with theater was nurtured in Ian Murray McKellen’s childhood home in Burnley, Lancashire, where his parents, Denis Murray and Margery Lois, encouraged his artistic interests. His older sister, Jean, also an amateur actress, exposed him to Shakespearean plays from a young age. He attended Bolton School, later earning a scholarship to St. Catharine’s College, Cambridge, where his deep involvement in student drama, including roles in 23 plays, sometimes overshadowed his English Literature studies.

Notable Relationships A string of significant relationships has marked Ian McKellen’s personal life, including long-term partnerships with Brian Taylor and Sean Mathias. He publicly came out as gay in 1988, becoming a prominent LGBTQ+ rights advocate. While he recently had a brief romance with actor Oscar Conlon-Morrey, which ended in early 2024, McKellen has stated he is not currently seeking a domestic partner. He has no children.

Career Highlights Ian McKellen’s illustrious career features iconic film roles such as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Magneto in the X-Men films, earning him global recognition and two Academy Award nominations. His extensive stage work also brought a Tony Award for his performance in Amadeus. Beyond acting, McKellen co-founded Stonewall, a leading UK LGBT rights lobbying group, demonstrating his commitment to social equality. He regularly engages with fans through his personal website and social media, reaching over ten million followers.