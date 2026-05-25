Who Is Jamie Kennedy? American actor and comedian James Harvey Kennedy is known for his witty, often self-deprecating humor and memorable character work. His adaptable style has cemented his place across film and television. Kennedy first gained widespread attention playing Randy Meeks, the horror film expert, in the Scream franchise. His insightful, meta-commentary on genre tropes quickly made him a fan favorite in the hit slasher series.

Full Name James Harvey Kennedy Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Monsignor Bonner High School, Delaware County Community College Father Robert Kennedy Mother Josie Kennedy Siblings Robert Kennedy

Early Life and Education James Harvey Kennedy was born on May 25, 1970, in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania, the youngest of six children to parents Josie and Robert Kennedy. He was raised Catholic, with his family’s values influencing his early life. He attended Monsignor Bonner High School, graduating in 1988, and briefly enrolled at Delaware County Community College before moving to Los Angeles. Early on, he pursued stand-up comedy and worked as a Hollywood extra, even creating a fake agent to secure gigs.

Notable Relationships A string of public romances has marked Jamie Kennedy’s personal life, including relationships with actresses Christa Campbell, Heidi Mueller, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. His relationship with Hewitt was particularly high-profile, lasting from 2009 to 2010. Kennedy has also been linked to Rita Volk and Nicolle Radzivil. He has no publicly known children, and has openly discussed that his health and lifestyle choices have influenced his decisions about marriage.

Career Highlights Jamie Kennedy broke through playing Randy Meeks in the iconic Scream film series, starting in 1996, where his character’s meta-commentary resonated with horror fans. He reprised the role in Scream 2 and Scream 3, establishing his place in the genre. Kennedy created and starred in The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, a popular sketch comedy series for The WB from 2002 to 2004, showcasing his versatile comedic talent. He also starred in the film Malibu’s Most Wanted, which he co-wrote. His other notable film credits include Romeo + Juliet, Bowfinger, and Three Kings, alongside his extensive work in stand-up comedy and voice acting. Kennedy has continuously leveraged his unique humor across various entertainment platforms.