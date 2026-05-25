Who Is Ethan Suplee? Ethan L. Suplee is an American actor widely recognized for his versatile performances. He has a distinctive ability to inhabit both comedic and dramatic roles, bringing depth to a range of characters. His breakout came with the recurring role of Frankie Stechino on the popular television series Boy Meets World, which aired from 1994 to 1998. This early exposure paved the way for a varied film and TV career.

Full Name Ethan L. Suplee Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Dropped Out Of High School Father Bill Suplee Mother Debbie Suplee Siblings Samantha Suplee Kids Lily Lewis, Bella Lewis, Francis Clementine Suplee, Billie Grace Suplee

Early Life and Education Ethan Suplee was born in Manhattan, New York City, to actors Debbie and Bill Suplee, who performed on Broadway. His parents’ theatrical background ignited his early interest in acting. He reportedly left school at the age of fourteen, later taking acting classes at sixteen, which solidified his path toward a professional career in film and television.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Ethan L. Suplee’s relationship with Brandy Lewis, whom he married in 2006 after they first met as teenagers. Their enduring partnership has been a constant throughout his career. Suplee and Lewis share four daughters: Lily Lewis, Bella Lewis, Francis Clementine Suplee, and Billie Grace Suplee. He often credits his family as a significant source of motivation and support.

Career Highlights Ethan L. Suplee delivered memorable performances in hit films such as American History X and Remember the Titans, showcasing his range in dramatic roles. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Randy Hickey in the popular sitcom My Name Is Earl, which aired for four seasons. Beyond his acting work, Suplee launched the health and fitness podcast American Glutton, where he discusses his personal journey and interviews experts. This venture highlights his dedication to health advocacy and personal transformation.