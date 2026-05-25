Mike Myers: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Mike Myers
May 25, 1963
Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
63 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Mike Myers?
Michael John Myers is a Canadian actor and comedian known for his distinctive character work and satirical humor. He seamlessly transforms into memorable roles across various genres.
His breakout moment came with his acclaimed tenure on Saturday Night Live, where his innovative sketches and characters quickly became fan favorites. This success led directly to his major film career.
|Full Name
|Michael John Myers
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$200 million
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|English, Scottish, Irish
|Education
|Sir John A. Macdonald Collegiate Institute, Stephen Leacock Collegiate Institute, The Second City
|Father
|Eric Myers
|Mother
|Alice E. Hind
|Siblings
|Paul Myers, Peter Myers
|Kids
|Spike Alan, Sunday Molly, Paulina Kathleen
Early Life and Education
A family rich in British comedy influenced Mike Myers, whose parents, Eric and Alice, immigrated from Liverpool to Scarborough, Ontario. His father instilled a deep love for British humor, often sharing Monty Python episodes.
He attended Sir John A. Macdonald Collegiate Institute and later Stephen Leacock Collegiate Institute, where he honed his comedic timing. Myers then joined The Second City Canadian touring company after high school, refining his improvisational skills.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Kelly Tisdale since 2010, Mike Myers previously had a marriage to Robin Ruzan from 1993 to 2006.
Myers and Tisdale share three children: Spike Alan, Sunday Molly, and Paulina Kathleen.
Career Highlights
Mike Myers achieved widespread fame through his starring roles in the Wayne’s World movies and the Austin Powers film series. The Austin Powers trilogy alone grossed over $700 million worldwide.
He also lent his voice to the beloved Shrek film franchise, which became one of the most successful animated series of all time, earning billions at the box office. Myers further directed the documentary Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon.
Signature Quote
“My theory is that all of Scottish cuisine is based on a dare.”
See Also
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