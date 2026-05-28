Who Is Alec Benjamin? Alec Shane Benjamin is an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for his introspective, narrative-driven pop songs. His distinct vocal style and heartfelt lyrics resonate with a global audience. He first gained widespread public attention with his 2018 multi-platinum single “Let Me Down Slowly.” The track, featured on his debut mixtape Narrated for You, quickly climbed charts worldwide, securing his place as a compelling storyteller.

Full Name Alec Shane Benjamin Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education University Of Southern California Siblings Logan Benjamin

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Alec Benjamin developed an early interest in music, inspired by artists like Eminem and Paul Simon. He taught himself to play guitar in high school, initially to impress a girl, but soon discovered a passion for songwriting. He later attended the University of Southern California before signing a record deal. Benjamin’s early journey included promoting his music by performing in parking lots outside concert venues, showcasing his persistent dedication.

Notable Relationships Alec Benjamin maintains a highly private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. His focus remains on his music and connecting with fans through his narrative songwriting. Benjamin has no children. He has consistently chosen to keep details of his personal connections out of the public spotlight.

Career Highlights Alec Benjamin’s discography is marked by emotionally resonant works, notably his 2018 breakthrough single “Let Me Down Slowly.” This multi-platinum track soared into the top 40 in over 25 countries and amassed billions of streams. His debut mixtape Narrated for You featured several fan favorites, establishing his reputation for vivid storytelling. Benjamin has also collaborated with artists like Alessia Cara, expanding his musical reach. To date, he has released successful studio albums like These Two Windows and (Un)Commentary, showcasing his consistent artistic evolution.