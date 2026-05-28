Who Is Marco Rubio? Marco Antonio Rubio is an American politician and diplomat, currently serving as the 72nd US Secretary of State. Born in Miami, Florida, he is recognized for his articulate communication and conservative policy advocacy. He first gained widespread public attention when he was elected to the US Senate in 2010, leveraging strong Tea Party support to secure his victory. This early success positioned him as a prominent voice within the Republican Party, known for his dynamic presence.

Full Name Marco Antonio Rubio Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban American Education South Miami Senior High School, Tarkio College, Santa Fe Community College, University of Florida, University of Miami School of Law Father Mario Rubio Reina Mother Oriales García Rubio Kids Amanda Loren, Daniella, Anthony, Dominick

Early Life and Education His family life in Miami, Florida, began with parents Mario and Oriales Rubio, Cuban immigrants who instilled in him values of hard work and faith. The family briefly moved to Las Vegas during his childhood before returning to Miami. Rubio attended South Miami Senior High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Florida. He then pursued legal studies, receiving his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law in 1996.

Notable Relationships Marco Antonio Rubio married Jeanette Dousdebes in 1998, a union that has remained a steadfast part of his public life. Their relationship began in their community, leading to a long-term partnership. The couple shares four children: Amanda Loren, Daniella, Anthony, and Dominick, with whom they prioritize family life amidst Rubio’s demanding political career.

Career Highlights Rubio’s career is marked by significant roles in both state and federal government. He currently serves as the US Secretary of State, a role he assumed in 2025, and previously represented Florida in the US Senate from 2011 to 2025. During his time in the Senate, Rubio championed various legislative efforts, including co-leading the Hong Kong Relations Act and authoring the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. He also played a key role in creating the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, he rose through the ranks of the Florida House of Representatives, serving as Speaker from 2006 to 2008, where he was the youngest and first Hispanic to hold the position.