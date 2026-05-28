Who Is Kylie Minogue? Kylie Ann Minogue is an Australian singer and actress known for her enduring appeal and genre-spanning pop music, effortlessly reinventing her style across decades with a vibrant energy that captivates audiences worldwide. She first achieved widespread recognition starring as Charlene Mitchell in the Australian soap opera Neighbours, a role that captivated millions across the UK and Australia. Her debut singles quickly topped charts globally, cementing her as a pop sensation.

Full Name Kylie Ann Minogue Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality Australian Ethnicity Irish, English, Welsh Education Camberwell High School Father Ronald Charles Minogue Mother Carol Ann Jones Siblings Dannii Minogue, Brendan Minogue

Early Life and Education Minogue was born in Melbourne, Australia, to Ronald Charles Minogue, an accountant, and Carol Ann Jones, a former ballet dancer. She is the eldest of three children, including sister Dannii Minogue and brother Brendan. She attended Camberwell High School, where she also pursued early acting roles in Australian television. Her childhood included violin and piano lessons, hinting at her future in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Kylie Minogue has navigated a string of high-profile romances, including relationships with INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence and French actor Olivier Martinez. She was also engaged to British actor Joshua Sasse. As of 2026, Minogue is not publicly in a relationship following her split from Paul Solomons in 2023. She has no children, maintaining a dedicated focus on her thriving career.

Career Highlights Kylie Minogue’s music career launched with iconic singles like “The Loco-Motion” and “I Should Be So Lucky,” which topped charts in Australia and the UK. Her album Fever became an international blockbuster, selling over six million copies worldwide. Beyond music, Minogue launched her Love Kylie lingerie brand and a successful wine label, Kylie Minogue Wines. She has also actively championed breast cancer awareness since her own diagnosis. To date, she has collected two Grammy Awards, four Brit Awards, and eighteen ARIA Music Awards, cementing Minogue as a fixture in modern pop culture.