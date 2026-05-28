Who Is John Fogerty? John Cameron Fogerty is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and a definitive voice of roots rock. His distinctive, gritty vocals and sharp songwriting defined an era. He first gained widespread public attention as the lead singer and primary songwriter for Creedence Clearwater Revival, a band that produced a remarkable string of hit singles between 1968 and 1972. The group quickly became known for its swamp rock sound and socially conscious lyrics.

Full Name John Cameron Fogerty Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Julie Lebiedzinski Net Worth $110 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education School of the Madeleine, Harding Grammar School, St. Mary’s High School, El Cerrito High School, Contra Costa College Father Galen Robert Fogerty Mother Edith Lucile Fogerty Siblings Tom Fogerty, Jim Fogarty, Dan Fogerty, Bob Fogerty Kids Josh Fogerty, Sean Fogerty, Laurie Fogerty, Shane Fogerty, Tyler Fogerty, Kelsy Fogerty, Lyndsay Lebiedzinski

Early Life and Education Born in Berkeley, California, John Fogerty was one of five sons to Galen Robert and Edith Lucile Fogerty. His parents divorced when he was young, with his mother primarily raising the children. He attended Catholic schools briefly before moving to Harding Grammar School and later El Cerrito High School, where he connected with his future bandmates. He also studied at Contra Costa College.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of personal growth defines John Fogerty’s relationships, particularly his enduring marriage to Julie Lebiedzinski. He was previously married to Martha Paiz in 1965, with whom he had three children: Josh, Sean, and Laurie. Their marriage ended in the late 1980s. Fogerty met Julie in 1986, and they married on April 20, 1991, forming a blended family that includes her daughter Lyndsay, and their sons Shane and Tyler, and daughter Kelsy. Julie is credited with helping him navigate personal and professional challenges.

Career Highlights John Fogerty’s career launched with Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), where he crafted iconic hits like “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Fortunate Son”. The band sold over 100 million records and had nine Top 10 singles, cementing their place in rock history. After CCR disbanded, Fogerty launched a successful solo career, notably with the 1985 album Centerfield, which topped the charts. He also regained control of his extensive CCR song catalog in 2023 after a decades-long legal battle, a major personal and professional victory. His lasting influence is recognized through his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song “Centerfield”. He also earned a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album for Blue Moon Swamp in 1997.