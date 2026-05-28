Who Is Jake Johnson? Jake Johnson is an American actor known for his distinctive blend of deadpan humor and heartfelt performances. He consistently brings a relatable, everyman quality to his diverse roles across film and television. His breakout moment arrived playing Nick Miller in the hit sitcom New Girl, a role that earned him critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. This portrayal cemented his ability to anchor a popular series.

Full Name Jake Johnson Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Ashkenazi Jewish and European Ancestry Education New Trier High School, University of Iowa, New York University Tisch School of the Arts Father Ken Weinberger Mother Eve Johnson Siblings Dan Johnson, Rachel Johnson Kids Elizabeth Johnson, Olivia Johnson

Early Life and Education Raised in Evanston, Illinois, Mark Jake Johnson Weinberger was primarily brought up by his single mother, Eve Johnson, an artist, after his parents divorced when he was two. He later adopted his mother’s surname in high school. He attended New Trier High School before continuing his education at the University of Iowa and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. During his time at university, Johnson cultivated his passion for dramatic writing.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Jake Johnson’s personal life, marrying artist Erin Payne in 2006 after meeting at a bar around 2005. Their enduring partnership stands as a quiet constant in his public life. Johnson and Payne share twin daughters, Elizabeth and Olivia, born in 2014, with whom they co-parent away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Jake Johnson’s breakthrough arrived as Nick Miller in the Fox sitcom New Girl, where his performance garnered a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination. He consistently delivered a fan-favorite portrayal for seven seasons. Beyond television, Johnson expanded his reach by voicing Peter B. Parker in the critically acclaimed animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, an Academy Award winner. He also made his directorial debut with the film Self Reliance in 2023.