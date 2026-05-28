Who Is Rudy Giuliani? Rudolph William Louis Giuliani is an American politician and disbarred lawyer, known for his long and often controversial public service career. His political journey has spanned multiple decades and high-profile roles. He rose to international prominence for his steadfast leadership as New York City mayor during the September 11 attacks. This response earned him the moniker “America’s Mayor” and widespread acclaim.

Full Name Rudolph William Louis Giuliani Gender Male Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth -$150 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, Manhattan College, New York University School of Law Father Harold Angelo Giuliani Mother Helen D’Avanzo Giuliani Kids Andrew Harold Giuliani, Caroline Rose Giuliani

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, New York City, Rudolph William Louis Giuliani was the only child of Harold Angelo Giuliani and Helen D’Avanzo Giuliani, both children of Italian immigrants. His father had a background of working-class jobs and some legal troubles. Giuliani pursued a Catholic education, attending St. Anne’s and later Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn. He then graduated from Manhattan College and earned his law degree from New York University School of Law, initially considering the priesthood.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Rudolph William Louis Giuliani’s adult life, including his first marriage to Regina Peruggi, which was later annulled. He then married television personality Donna Hanover. Giuliani shares two children, Andrew Harold Giuliani and Caroline Rose Giuliani, with his second wife, Donna Hanover, with whom he co-parents. His most recent marriage to Judith Nathan ended in divorce in 2019.

Career Highlights Rudolph William Louis Giuliani’s career breakthrough arrived with his tenure as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He secured 4,152 convictions, notably prosecuting high-profile organized crime figures and white-collar criminals. As Mayor of New York City, Giuliani spearheaded initiatives that cut overall crime by 56% and murder by 66%, transforming the city’s safety profile. His administration also implemented the CompStat accountability program. His leadership during the September 11 attacks earned him global recognition, including being named Time Person of the Year. This cemented Giuliani’s public image as “America’s Mayor” during a national crisis.