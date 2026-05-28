Who Is Roman Atwood? Roman Bernard Atwood is an American YouTube personality recognized for his relatable family vlogs and comedic pranks. He built a massive online following by consistently sharing glimpses into his daily life. His breakout moment arrived with a series of elaborate hidden-camera pranks that quickly went viral, cementing his status as a prominent digital creator. These early videos often featured unexpected plot twists and drew millions of views.

Full Name Roman Bernard Atwood Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Dutch, English, French Canadian, German, Irish, Scottish, Welsh Education High school education Father Curtis Dale Atwood II Mother Susan Anne Christman Atwood Siblings Dale Atwood Kids Noah Vaughn Atwood, Kane Alexander Atwood, Cora Atwood, Knox Atwood

Early Life and Education Family ties in Millersport, Ohio, grounded Roman Atwood, who began filming videos in high school. His parents, Curtis Dale Atwood II and Susan Anne Christman Atwood, owned a rope factory where he worked before his YouTube ascent. Atwood honed his video production skills from a young age, even producing a DVD series called “The Nerd Herd” in 2006. This early creative drive laid the foundation for his future in online entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Roman Atwood’s personal journey. He was first married to Shanna Riley from 2001 to 2008, with whom he shares a son. Atwood is currently married to Brittney Smith, whom he met in 2008 and wed in July 2018. They co-parent three children: Kane Alexander Atwood, Cora Atwood, and Knox Atwood, alongside Noah Vaughn Atwood from his previous marriage.

Career Highlights Roman Atwood achieved a rare distinction, becoming the second YouTuber to receive two Diamond Play Buttons. These awards recognize his two channels, RomanAtwood and RomanAtwoodVlogs, each surpassing ten million subscribers. He further expanded his brand by founding the successful Smile More merchandise line in 2013, selling apparel and accessories. This venture transformed from a basement operation to a full-scale business, reflecting his entrepreneurial spirit. Atwood also ventured into filmmaking, co-producing the 2016 movie Natural Born Pranksters, and earned a Shorty Award for Best YouTube Comedian in 2016.