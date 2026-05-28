Gladys Knight: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Gladys Knight
May 28, 1944
Atlanta, Georgia, US
82 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Gladys Knight?
Gladys Maria Knight is an American singer and actress, known as the “Empress of Soul,” whose powerful vocals defined a generation of R&B. Her enduring artistry has captivated audiences across various genres.
She first gained widespread public attention with Gladys Knight & the Pips, particularly after their chart-topping 1967 hit “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.” This soulful anthem cemented her group’s place in music history.
|Full Name
|Gladys Maria Knight
|Gender
|Female
|Relationship Status
|Married To William McDowell
|Net Worth
|$28 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Booker T. Washington High School, Archer High School, Shaw University
|Father
|Merald Woodlow Knight Sr.
|Mother
|Sarah Elizabeth Woods
|Siblings
|Merald “Bubba” Knight Jr., Brenda Knight, David “Billy” Knight
|Kids
|James “Jimmy” Gaston Newman III, Kenya Maria Newman, Shanga Ali Hankerson
Early Life and Education
Singing filled the Atlanta, Georgia, home where Gladys Knight was born to Sarah Elizabeth Woods and Merald Woodlow Knight Sr., both members of local church choirs. She began performing gospel music at Mount Moriah Baptist Church at age four.
Knight later attended Booker T. Washington High School, showcasing her prodigious talent, and, at seven years old, won Ted Mack’s The Original Amateur Hour TV show.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Gladys Knight’s personal journey, including her marriages to James Newman, Barry Hankerson, and Les Brown.
Knight shares children James “Jimmy” Gaston Newman III and Kenya Maria Newman with Newman, and Shanga Ali Hankerson with Hankerson. She is currently married to William McDowell.
Career Highlights
Gladys Knight’s soulful R&B performances with The Pips yielded iconic hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.” The group achieved widespread chart success and critical acclaim.
Knight expanded her reach into acting, appearing in films such as Pipe Dreams and various television series. She also founded the Saints Unified Voices gospel choir, reflecting her deep spiritual convictions.
To date, Knight has collected seven Grammy Awards, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Signature Quote
“Sometimes the best things are right in front of you; it just takes some time to see them.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 27, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 26, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 25, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0