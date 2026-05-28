Who Is Gladys Knight? Gladys Maria Knight is an American singer and actress, known as the “Empress of Soul,” whose powerful vocals defined a generation of R&B. Her enduring artistry has captivated audiences across various genres. She first gained widespread public attention with Gladys Knight & the Pips, particularly after their chart-topping 1967 hit “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.” This soulful anthem cemented her group’s place in music history.

Full Name Gladys Maria Knight Gender Female Relationship Status Married To William McDowell Net Worth $28 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Booker T. Washington High School, Archer High School, Shaw University Father Merald Woodlow Knight Sr. Mother Sarah Elizabeth Woods Siblings Merald “Bubba” Knight Jr., Brenda Knight, David “Billy” Knight Kids James “Jimmy” Gaston Newman III, Kenya Maria Newman, Shanga Ali Hankerson

Early Life and Education Singing filled the Atlanta, Georgia, home where Gladys Knight was born to Sarah Elizabeth Woods and Merald Woodlow Knight Sr., both members of local church choirs. She began performing gospel music at Mount Moriah Baptist Church at age four. Knight later attended Booker T. Washington High School, showcasing her prodigious talent, and, at seven years old, won Ted Mack’s The Original Amateur Hour TV show.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Gladys Knight’s personal journey, including her marriages to James Newman, Barry Hankerson, and Les Brown. Knight shares children James “Jimmy” Gaston Newman III and Kenya Maria Newman with Newman, and Shanga Ali Hankerson with Hankerson. She is currently married to William McDowell.

Career Highlights Gladys Knight’s soulful R&B performances with The Pips yielded iconic hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.” The group achieved widespread chart success and critical acclaim. Knight expanded her reach into acting, appearing in films such as Pipe Dreams and various television series. She also founded the Saints Unified Voices gospel choir, reflecting her deep spiritual convictions. To date, Knight has collected seven Grammy Awards, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.