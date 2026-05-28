Who Is Carey Mulligan? Carey Hannah Mulligan is a British actress celebrated for her compelling and nuanced portrayals across film and stage. Her performances often blend vulnerability with striking inner strength. She gained significant public attention for her leading role in the 2009 coming-of-age film An Education. Her acclaimed work in the movie garnered widespread critical praise and an Academy Award nomination.

Full Name Carey Hannah Mulligan Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality British Ethnicity British Education Woldingham School Father Stephen Mulligan Mother Nano Booth Kids Evelyn Grace Mumford, Wilfred Mumford

Early Life and Education Family life for Carey Mulligan began in London, with her hotel manager father, Stephen, and university lecturer mother, Nano. The family briefly resided in Germany due to her father’s work when she was young. Mulligan attended Woldingham School in Surrey, an all-girls Roman Catholic institution, where her passion for acting blossomed, despite initial parental reservations about a performing career.

Notable Relationships A long-term romantic arc has defined Carey Mulligan’s personal life, culminating in her marriage to musician Marcus Mumford, lead singer of Mumford & Sons. They were childhood pen pals who reconnected later in life, marrying on April 21, 2012. The couple shares three children: daughter Evelyn Grace, son Wilfred, and an unnamed daughter born in 2023.

Career Highlights Carey Mulligan’s career truly launched with her breakthrough performance in the 2009 film An Education, earning her a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She has since gathered three Academy Award nominations for her diverse roles. Beyond her film work, Mulligan is an active ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society and War Child, championing causes that support vulnerable individuals globally. In 2025, she was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to drama.