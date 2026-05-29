Who Is Rupert Everett? Rupert James Hector Everett is a British actor and writer, celebrated for his distinctive screen presence and sharp wit. His varied career spans stage, screen, and literature, establishing him as a prominent and often provocative cultural figure. Everett first captured wide public attention with his compelling role in the 1984 film Another Country. This breakout performance as a gay public school student earned him critical acclaim and a BAFTA Award nomination, signaling the arrival of a compelling new talent.

Full Name Rupert James Hector Everett Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Farleigh School, Ampleforth College, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama Father Major Anthony Michael Everett Mother Sara MacLean Everett Siblings Simon Everett

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in the early life of Rupert Everett, who was born in Burnham Deepdale, Norfolk, and raised a Roman Catholic. His father, Major Anthony Michael Everett, served in the British Army, and his mother was Sara MacLean Everett. Everett’s formal schooling began at Farleigh School and later continued at Ampleforth College, where he was educated by Benedictine monks. At sixteen, he moved to London to train at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, setting the stage for his acting pursuits.

Notable Relationships Rupert Everett confirmed his marriage to his long-term partner, Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, in 2024. The couple exchanged vows in London after many years together. Earlier in his career, Everett had a widely reported six-year affair with television presenter Paula Yates in the 1980s. He has no children.

Career Highlights Rupert Everett’s breakthrough performance in the 1984 film Another Country earned him critical acclaim and a BAFTA Award nomination. He solidified his leading man status with memorable turns in films like The Comfort of Strangers and The Madness of King George. His career saw a resurgence in the late 1990s with his scene-stealing role in My Best Friend’s Wedding, which brought him widespread popularity and a Golden Globe nomination. Everett also lent his voice to Prince Charming in the Shrek film franchise. Beyond acting, he has published memoirs, written for publications such as Vanity Fair, and directed the film The Happy Prince.