Who Is Dhar Mann? Dharminder Mann is an American entrepreneur and film producer known for his digital-age storytelling. He creates highly popular short, scripted videos that deliver moral lessons to a global online audience. Mann first gained widespread attention with his YouTube channel in 2018, where his motivational videos quickly amassed millions of views. His compelling narratives, often featuring dramatic plot twists, resonate deeply with viewers and have established his unique brand.

Full Name Dharminder “Dhar” Mann Gender Male Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $250 million Nationality American Ethnicity Indian American Education University of California, Davis Father Surinder Mann Mother Baljit Singh Mann Kids Ella Rose Mann, Myla Sky Mann, Lyla Love Mann

Early Life and Education Dharminder Mann was born on May 29, 1984, to Surinder Mann and Baljit Singh Mann, Indian immigrants who founded a successful taxi company in Oakland, California. His upbringing instilled a strong entrepreneurial drive. He pursued higher education at the University of California, Davis, where he earned degrees in Political Science and Economics. During this time, Mann also began exploring various business ventures, foreshadowing his future career as a serial entrepreneur.

Notable Relationships Dharminder Mann is engaged to Laura Avila, also known as Laura Gurrola, a popular Instagrammer and creative director. They have collaborated on various business ventures, including the cosmetics company LiveGlam. Mann shares three daughters with Avila: Ella Rose, Myla Sky, and Lyla Love. The couple frequently features their family life on social media platforms and their joint YouTube channel.

Career Highlights Dhar Mann Studios, founded in 2018, produces short, scripted videos that deliver moral lessons and reach a massive global audience across social media platforms. The studio boasts over 136 million followers and billions of video views, making Mann one of the world’s most influential storytellers. Beyond content creation, Mann founded LiveGlam, a successful cosmetics subscription company, and manages the 5th Quarter Agency, which supports other content creators. His entrepreneurial ventures extend to real estate and brand partnerships with major companies like Adobe and the NFL. Mann has received multiple Telly and Shorty Awards, including “Studio of the Year” at the 2025 Shorty Awards. He was also recognized on Forbes’ Top Creators list, ranking number 2 in both 2024 and 2025.