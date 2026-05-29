Who Is Daniel Tosh? Daniel Dwight Tosh is an American comedian, known for his provocative, often dark, and observational humor. His sharp wit frequently targets controversial subjects with a deadpan delivery. He gained widespread recognition as the host of his long-running Comedy Central show Tosh.0, delivering satirical commentary on viral internet videos. The popular series ran for twelve seasons, cementing his presence in digital-age comedy.

Full Name Daniel Dwight Tosh Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University Of Central Florida Father Daniel Tosh Senior Mother Marggo Anne Tosh Siblings Melissa Tosh, Melinda Tosh, Andrew Tosh Kids 2

Early Life and Education Growing up in Florida, Daniel Tosh moved frequently due to his father’s profession as a Presbyterian minister, which shaped his early observations of diverse communities. He graduated from Astronaut High School in 1993. His interest in comedy solidified at the University of Central Florida, where he earned a marketing degree in 1996. Tosh began honing his stand-up skills in local clubs shortly after college.

Notable Relationships Currently married to writer Carly Hallam, Daniel Tosh has maintained a relatively private personal life. Their relationship was largely kept from the public eye until reports surfaced of their 2016 marriage. The couple reportedly welcomed two children, though details about their family remain private, with Tosh rarely discussing them publicly.

Career Highlights Daniel Tosh achieved significant prominence with his Comedy Central series Tosh.0, which premiered in 2009. The show successfully blended stand-up comedy with satirical commentary on internet culture, attracting millions of viewers weekly. Beyond his television success, Tosh has released several popular stand-up specials, including Completely Serious and Happy Thoughts. He also developed and executive produced the animated series Brickleberry, showcasing his broader creative influence.