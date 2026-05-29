Who Is Annette Bening? Annette Carol Bening is an American actress known for her grounded and versatile performances across stage and screen. She often brings emotional depth and intelligence to a wide range of characters. Bening achieved her breakthrough with the neo-noir crime thriller The Grifters, earning her first Academy Award nomination. This critically acclaimed role cemented her status as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Annette Carol Bening Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, English, Irish Education San Diego Mesa College, San Francisco State University, American Conservatory Theater Father Arnett Grant Bening Mother Shirley Katherine Bening Siblings Jane Bening, Bradley Bening, Byron Bening Kids Stephen Ira Beatty, Benjamin Beatty, Isabel Beatty, Ella Beatty

Early Life and Education Born in Topeka, Kansas, Annette Carol Bening was the youngest of four children to Arnett Grant Bening, an insurance salesman, and Shirley Katherine Bening, a church singer. Her family later moved to San Diego, California, where she spent the remainder of her youth. Bening discovered her passion for acting in junior high school, performing in The Sound of Music. She later attended San Diego Mesa College and San Francisco State University, earning a degree in Theatre Arts, before training at the American Conservatory Theater.

Notable Relationships Annette Bening has been married to actor Warren Beatty since March 3, 1992, after they met on the set of the film Bugsy. Their long-lasting partnership is a notable Hollywood romance. Bening was previously married to J. Steven White from 1984 until their divorce in 1991. Bening and Beatty share four children: Stephen Ira, Benjamin, Isabel, and Ella. She has often prioritized family life, shaping her career around her children’s upbringing.

Career Highlights Annette Bening achieved critical acclaim for her role as con artist Myra Langtry in the 1990 neo-noir crime thriller The Grifters, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination. She further solidified her reputation with an Oscar-nominated performance in the 1999 dark comedy-drama American Beauty. Her versatile acting career includes two Golden Globe wins for her performances in Being Julia in 2004 and The Kids Are All Right in 2010. Bening also received a BAFTA Award for Best Actress for her work in American Beauty. To date, Bening has received a total of five Academy Award nominations and two Tony Award nominations, cementing her as a respected figure in both film and theater.