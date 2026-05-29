Who Is Riley Keough? Riley Keough is an American actress with a captivating presence and a knack for intense, complex characters. Her performances often explore raw emotional depth. She first gained significant public attention for her Golden Globe-nominated role in the anthology series The Girlfriend Experience. Keough consistently commits to roles that challenge conventional portrayals.

Full Name Riley Keough Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Danny Keough Mother Lisa Marie Presley Siblings Benjamin Storm Keough, Harper Lockwood, Finley Lockwood Kids Tupelo Storm, One other child

Early Life and Education Her family life profoundly influenced Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. This diverse upbringing exposed her to both the iconic Graceland and her father’s more modest homes, offering a unique perspective. By age fourteen, Keough launched a modeling career, working for major brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior. She later focused on acting, regretting her decision to leave high school without a diploma.

Notable Relationships Riley Keough is married to Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, whom she wed in February 2015 after meeting on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. She was also briefly engaged to actor Alex Pettyfer earlier in the decade. Keough and Smith-Petersen have two children, including a daughter named Tupelo Storm. The couple frequently attends events together, maintaining a supportive public presence.

Career Highlights Riley Keough has cemented her status in dramatic television with acclaimed roles such as the lead in Daisy Jones & the Six, which earned her Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. She also received praise for her performance in The Girlfriend Experience, securing a Golden Globe nomination. Expanding her creative endeavors, Keough co-directed the drama War Pony, which received the Caméra d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival. She also co-founded the production company Felix Culpa, showcasing her versatility behind the camera.