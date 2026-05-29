Who Is Mel B? Melanie Janine Brown is an English singer and television personality, celebrated for her vibrant energy and outspoken style. She first achieved global recognition as a member of the iconic pop group the Spice Girls. Her breakout role was as “Scary Spice” in the mid-1990s, when the Spice Girls soared to international fame with their debut single, “Wannabe.” The group quickly became the best-selling female group of all time.

Full Name Melanie Janine Brown Gender Female Relationship Status Married to Rory McPhee Net Worth $30 million Nationality British Ethnicity Multiracial Education Intake High School Father Martin Brown Mother Andrea Dixon Siblings Danielle Brown Kids Phoenix Chi Gulzar, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, Madison Brown Belafonte

Early Life and Education Melanie Janine Brown was born in Harehills, Leeds, England, to an English mother, Andrea Dixon, and a Nevisian father, Martin Brown. She grew up in a working-class area of Leeds.

She attended Intake High School in Leeds, where she studied performing arts, honing her early interests in singing and dancing before entering the entertainment industry.

Notable Relationships Melanie Janine Brown married hairstylist Rory McPhee in July 2025. Prior to this, she was married to Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 and later to film producer Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017.

She is a mother of three daughters: Phoenix Chi Gulzar, with whom she shares with Jimmy Gulzar; Angel Iris Murphy Brown, whose father is actor Eddie Murphy; and Madison Brown Belafonte, with whom she shares with Stephen Belafonte.

Career Highlights Melanie Janine Brown rose to global stardom as “Scary Spice” in the Spice Girls, contributing to over 100 million records sold worldwide and establishing the group as the best-selling female act of all time. She also launched a successful solo career, with her debut single “I Want You Back” topping the UK Singles Chart in 1998.

Beyond music, Brown has made a significant impact as a television personality, notably serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent from 2013 to 2018 and returning in 2025. She was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2022 for her services to charitable causes, particularly as a patron of Women’s Aid.